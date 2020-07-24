The complete guide to JetBlue TrueBlue Dining
During the pandemic, you’ve probably cut a lot of your spending as you spend more time at home. One category you likely haven’t cut: food.
Take-out and ordering in is still possible, even if indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants might be limited in some states. But if you’re ordering in, you may want to consider using an airline dining reward program like JetBlue’s TrueBlue Dining. Nearly every major airline offers a dining rewards program, but some are better than others.
This is one of the easiest ways to earn TrueBlue points, especially during the pandemic. One-way short-haul flights between Newark (EWR) and Boston (BOS) start at just 2,200 TrueBlue points. You’ll earn 3 points per dollar spent on TrueBlue Dining. That means $750 worth of dining rewards spending gets you enough points for a short-haul JetBlue flight.
You likely spend thousands of dollars a year on dining, so you’re potentially missing thousands of points by not linking your credit card to a dining reward program. And with over 10,000 restaurants to choose from, it shouldn’t be hard to find an option that fits your tastes.
Here’s what you need to know about the JetBlue TrueBlue dining program.
In This Post
How to join
Joining the TrueBlue Dining program is relatively easy. You’ll need to sign up by providing your name, address, TrueBlue number, email and creating a password. You’ll then need to link a credit card – you won’t be able to confirm your account without doing so. You can also add your phone number if you want to receive texts about deals, updates and points earned.
After confirming your account, you can log in and register your rewards credit cards. The next time you dine out using that card, you’ll earn bonus points through the program. Remember to use your account often, as your membership will expire after 36 consecutive months of no dining activity.
Why you shouldn’t link more than one card
While you can register as many credit cards with TrueBlue Dining as you want, you probably shouldn’t. Instead, you’ll want to pick just one of your credit cards.
Each dining program offers a first-dine bonus, which allows you to earn the maximum return on your restaurant spending. All dining rewards programs are all part of the same network. That means you can’t register the same card with multiple programs.
For instance, I registered my Chase Sapphire Reserve with TrueBlue Dining. I’d forgotten it was also linked to my Marriott Eat Around Town Dining account. I instantly received an email from Marriott that the card would automatically be removed from my Marriott Dining account, meaning that I won’t earn points through that program.
If you have multiple rewards credit cards, go ahead and register each one with a different dining rewards program. In the long-run, you’ll also never miss out on bonus points when dining at participating restaurants.
How to earn points with JetBlue TrueBlue Dining
You can use the TrueBlue Dining site to search for restaurants in your area. After you make your purchase, you will receive an email confirmation within minutes, letting you know your purchase qualified for bonus points.
TrueBlue members earn 3 TrueBlue points for every dollar spent at participating restaurants. Unfortunately, JetBlue Mosaic members no longer receive an additional point per dollar.
You’ll see points earned through TrueBlue Dining in your account 6-8 weeks after the transaction occurs. Note that you won’t see points on the TrueBlue Dining website, so you’ll have to check your JetBlue account.
Is JetBlue’s dining program worth it?
Unlike other dining rewards programs, JetBlue doesn’t offer a new member bonus or elevated earnings for opting in for email notifications. That said, it’s still worthwhile to sign up for the program, especially if you live in an area with an abundance of restaurants participating in the TrueBlue Dining program.
I’ve signed up for several dining programs in the last year and a few more during the pandemic. Since joining is free and you don’t have to do anything beyond registering your credit card, it’s worth doing. It’s a great way to earn points without even thinking about it.
Which cards to use with TrueBlue Dining
If you’re spending a lot on dining, you should be using a credit card that will maximize your rewards and potentially even score special discounts. Thanks to temporary card bonuses, you may be able to get your next meal completely free while earning TrueBlue points.
The best dining credit cards of 2020:
- Citi Prestige® Card (5X points at restaurants)
- American Express® Gold Card (4X points at restaurants worldwide)
- American Express® Green Card (3X points at restaurants worldwide)
- Chase Sapphire Reserve (3X points on dining worldwide)
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card (7X points on dining at U.S. restaurants)
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (6X points on dining at U.S. restaurants)
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2X points on dining)
- Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card (4% cashback on dining)
Bottom line
Joining a dining rewards program is a great way to maximize a significant spending category without much effort. The JetBlue TrueBlue Dining program is one you should consider, especially if you fly the airline often. From frequent promos to cheap points fares, it shouldn’t be difficult to rack up TrueBlue points and then spend them when you’re ready to travel again.
Featured photo by Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images
