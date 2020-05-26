How to earn points in the JetBlue TrueBlue program
JetBlue’s loyalty program, TrueBlue, has been around since the airline’s inception. It’s one of the most straightforward mileage programs in the sky but tends to fly under the radar. That may change soon, as the airline announced future transatlantic service to London from the U.S.
Did you know you can earn TrueBlue points without flying? That’s right: You can earn points through hotel stays, dining and more. Here’s everything you need to know about earning JetBlue points.
Earn JetBlue points with credit cards
Outside of flying, the easiest way to earn JetBlue TrueBlue points is by opening a cobranded credit card.
JetBlue Plus Card
Welcome bonus: 40,000 points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening — worth $520, according to TPG’s valuations. However, we have seen reports of targeted offers of up to 60,000 points, so look for those.
Rewards: 6x points on JetBlue purchases; 2x points at restaurants and grocery stores, and 1 point per dollar spent on everything else
Why it’s the best airline card for JetBlue flyers: If you’re looking to use credit card spending to hit elite status with JetBlue, the JetBlue Plus Card can help. You’ll earn JetBlue Mosaic elite status after you spend $50,000 each year with the card.
The JetBlue Plus also comes with some nice benefits, including a free checked bag (which even applies on new Blue Basic fares), an unlimited 10% rebate when you redeem points, a 50% discount on inflight purchases and 5,000 bonus points on your account anniversary — all of which could make this a long-term keeper in your wallet.
Annual fee: $99
JetBlue Card
Welcome bonus: 10,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening
Rewards: 3x points on all JetBlue purchases; 2x points at restaurants and grocery stores, and 1 point per dollar spent elsewhere
Why you should consider it: Both the JetBlue Card and the JetBlue Plus Card are great products. If you don’t mind paying a $99 annual fee, the JetBlue Plus offers several extra benefits, including a higher welcome offer, an anniversary bonus, redemption refunds, statement credits and a shot at Mosaic status.
If the majority of your spending is on non-JetBlue purchases and you prefer a card with no annual fee, you might as well get the regular JetBlue Card since it earns the same number of points on non-airline spending.
Fees: No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.
JetBlue Business Card
Earn 50,000 points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days and earn 10,000 points when a purchase is made on an employee card within 90 days of account opening.
Annual fee: $99
Earning Rates: 6x on JetBlue purchases (7.8% return); 2x at restaurants and office supply stores (2.6%); 1x on all other purchases (1.3%)
Notable benefits: First checked bag free for you and up to three companions on the same reservation when you book JetBlue-operated flights with your card; 50% savings on eligible inflight purchases on JetBlue-operated flights; 5,000 points every account anniversary (worth about $65); TrueBlue Mosaic benefits for one year after spending $50,000 or more on purchases in a calendar year with your card; No foreign transaction fees; Annual $100 statement credit after purchasing a JetBlue Vacations package of $100 or more; Unlimited 10% points rebate on JetBlue award redemptions
Earn JetBlue points by Flying
The next-easiest way to earn a ton of points is by taking JetBlue flights. JetBlue awards TrueBlue points on its own flights based on three factors: how much you pay for your flight, the fare type you book and where you book.
It starts simply enough: For every paid JetBlue flight in Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra or Mint, you’ll take home at least 3 TrueBlue points per dollar spent. If you book that flight on JetBlue.com (or via the carrier’s mobile app), you’ll earn an additional 3 points per dollar spent. Additionally, those with JetBlue Mosaic elite status earn another 3 points per dollar spent on all paid JetBlue flights, no matter the fare booked.
JetBlue last year rolled out its version of basic economy, dubbed “Blue Basic.” If you book a Blue Basic ticket, you’ll earn fewer base points (1X), and fewer points for booking directly through JetBlue or the app (1X). You’ll still earn 3X if you’re a Mosaic or JetBlue cardholder, no matter what fare you book.
If you’re booking through one of JetBlue’s direct channels, here’s how those flights will earn points:
Blue Basic: 1 point per dollar of eligible fare with an online booking bonus of 1 point per dollar spent, amounting to 2 points per dollar for fares booked at JetBlue’s website. Note that it earns only one-third of what JetBlue’s previous lowest fare-type (Blue) earns.
Blue: 3 points per dollar of eligible fare with an online booking bonus of 3 points per dollar spent, amounting to 6 points per dollar for fares booked at JetBlue’s website. This earning rate is unchanged.
Blue Extra: 3 points per dollar of eligible fare with an online booking bonus of 3 points per dollar spent, amounting to 6 points per dollar for fares booked at JetBlue’s website.
Mint: 3 points per dollar of eligible fare with an online booking bonus of 3 points per dollar spent, amounting to 6 points per dollar for fares booked at JetBlue’s website.
Blue Plus: 3 points per dollar of eligible fare with an online booking bonus of 3 points per dollar spent, amounting to 6 points per dollar for fares booked at JetBlue’s website. Note that this fare type will be available only in a “limited number of markets,” mostly international.
Earn JetBlue points through travel partners
JetBlue partners with several travel brands, but note that in order to earn JetBlue points you’ll typically forfeit earning points from the partner program.
IHG Rewards Club
You can earn 2x JetBlue points per dollar spent on qualifying room rates at all brands with the exception of Candlewood Suites, Staybridge Suites and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. You’ll earn one 1x point per dollar spent on qualifying room rates at Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites, and earn 500 TrueBlue points per qualifying stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
Marriott Bonvoy
When you stay at JW Marriott, Autograph Collection, Renaissance, Marriott and Marriott Vacation Club hotels, you can earn 1x TrueBlue point per dollar spent on all qualifying charges. For stays at Ritz-Carlton, Edition and Gaylord Hotels, you’ll earn 1x TrueBlue points per dollar on the room rate only. And you’ll earn 1x TrueBlue points per $2 on the room rate only at Courtyard by Marriott, AC Hotels, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Marriott Executive Apartments.
Avis and Budget
When you rent a car through Avis or Budget, you can earn 100 TrueBlue points per day (200 if Mosaic).
Airlines
JetBlue has a number of domestic and international partners, and while you can only redeem your TrueBlue points on one of them (Hawaiian Airlines), you can easily earn points on all of them by adding your TrueBlue number to your flight reservation. Currently, JetBlue partners with these airlines for earning points:
- Emirates
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Icelandair
- JetSuite X
- Silver Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- South African Airways
The number of miles you’ll earn per partner flight depends on the airline and booking class. You can determine your mileage earning by finding the airline on JetBlue’s partner directory and clicking on the partner’s logo. Then, find your partner booking class on the earnings chart, and the “TrueBlue Point Accrual” column will tell you how many points you’ll earn per mile flown.
Earn JetBlue points through partners
If you don’t want to open a JetBlue card, or you don’t have any flights coming up, there are other ways to earn points.
Transfer points from other programs
You can transfer points to JetBlue from all major transferable points programs: American Express Membership Rewards, Chase Ultimate Rewards, Citi ThankYou Rewards and Capital One, although the ratio varies. Occasionally Amex will launch targeted transfer bonuses, so make sure you check your account often.
TPG’s most recent valuations peg JetBlue points at 1.3 cents per point, which is lower than all three of the 1:1 transferable point currencies. As a result, you will likely be giving up value if you transfer in from any one of these programs, but if you need to top up your JetBlue account for a specific award ticket, you’d be best off using Citi or Chase points for a 1:1 transfer, since the other transfer rates are lower.
TrueBlue Dining
If you’ve been ordering out lately, as restaurants have closed to foot traffic, you might want to consider ordering through JetBlue’s TrueBlue Dining program. It doesn’t currently offer a bonus, and there’s no tiered membership. But after registering with your email address and TrueBlue account number, all members will earn 3x JetBlue points per dollar spent with a linked card at participating restaurants.
Even better? These points are in addition to the points or miles you’d earn with your travel rewards credit card, so be sure to use a card that gives you extra points on dining purchases.
For a limited time, JetBlue is offering bonus points on takeout orders as well. However, the JetBlue Dining website does not have a form for submitting receipts like the other programs so it’s assumed that these points will be earned automatically.
TrueBlue Shopping Portal
JetBlue has its own shopping portal called TrueBlue Shopping. This site lets you earn extra TrueBlue points in addition to any credit card earnings. To use the portal, just sign up for a Shop Blue account and look for your merchant on the site.
When you click through its link instead of going directly to its page, you’ll earn bonus TrueBlue points. Each Shop Blue merchant offers a different amount of points per dollar spent, and these rates fluctuate frequently, so check the Shop Blue site frequently for up-to-date info. You can also quickly compare the earning rates with other online shopping portals like Rakuten by using a portal aggregator like CashBackMonitor.com.
Fly with your pet
You’ll earn 300 TrueBlue points when you bring your furry friend on board.
Jet Opinions
Earn 400 TrueBlue points when you take your first survey with Jet Opinions.
Amazon
You will earn 3x TrueBlue points when you shop with Amazon onboard JetBlue flights via Fly-Fi. Just log in to Fly-Fi using the name and email associated with your TrueBlue account, then go to Amazon.com to shop and earn on eligible products. Note that this offer is not valid when using the Amazon mobile app.
Bottom line
JetBlue is a TPG favorite, taking home the 2019 TPG Awards Best Domestic Business-Class Product and Best Domestic Economy Product. And JetBlue TrueBlue points are some of the easiest domestic airline points to earn, meaning that JetBlue Mint is more within reach than ever. With its solid inflight product and occasionally dirt-cheap fares, it’s easy to redeem points with the carrier.
You can use a combination of the methods above to jumpstart your TrueBlue balance, and before you know it, you could be flying across the country (or the Atlantic) in the airline’s economy class or award-winning Mint business class.
