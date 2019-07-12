This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For a limited time, you can get up to a 40% discount when you purchase JetBlue TrueBlue points. The tiered promo lasts through July 31, 2019. A discount kicks in when you purchase a minimum of 3,000 points — the more points you buy, the higher your discount will be.
JetBlue is known for offering targeted buy miles offers, so your offer may vary. Here’s the discount offer I received:
- Purchase 3,000-9,500 points: Get a 20% discount
- Purchase 10,000-29,500 points: Get a 30% discount
- Purchase 30,000 points: Get a 40% discount
Buying points and miles without a bonus is rarely a good idea, but sometimes travelers can get enough value out of their miles and points that it can make sense to buy points and miles. Personally, I maxed out my points purchases from American Airlines, Choice, IHG and La Quinta in 2018, taking advantage when there’s a solid buy points bonus — as I can get more value from these points than what I paid by taking advantage of sweet spots.
That’s possible on each of those programs as these are region- or distance-based points/miles redemption programs, rather than revenue-based programs. The problem with revenue-based redemptions is that there’s a fairly fixed value that you’re going to get from these points and miles. And JetBlue TrueBlue is one of these types of programs.
That makes it easy for TPG to calculate a fixed value of TrueBlue points at 1.3 cents each for his valuations. However, it also means you’re not going to get much more than this in value from any TrueBlue redemption.
TrueBlue points typically cost 3.8 cents each including the tax recovery fee, and this promotion only lowers the cost to 1.77 cents per point with the 40% discount. So even with the largest discount, you’d still be paying far more than what these TrueBlue points are worth — making this promotion a skip for most travelers.
If you’re just a bit shy of an award flight, buying a small number of points to bridge the gap might make sense — and this promotion will at least let you do that at a discount. However, you should consider other options first. You can transfer points from Chase Ultimate Rewards (1:1, instant transfer) or American Express Membership Rewards (250:200, instant transfer). Or, you could pool your points with up to six other JetBlue TrueBlue members to get enough for the redemption.
Note that you can purchase a maximum of 30,000 points per transaction, and a maximum of 120,000 points per calendar year. That means you can buy the maximum of 30,000 points each in four consecutive transactions.
Which Credit Card to Use
JetBlue point purchases are processed by Points.com, so these purchases won’t code as travel. You won’t earn bonus points from cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Citi Premier Card. And while the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card historically earned 3x points per dollar spent on Points.com, recent reports indicate that it no longer earns a bonus on these purchases.
So, you’ll want to use the best non-bonus category credit card for your situation. Based on TPG’s valuations, the Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express’s 2x Membership Rewards (on the first $50,000 per year; then 1x thereafter), or Chase Freedom Unlimited’s 1.5% cash back would be the most rewarding choices.
