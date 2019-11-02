Maximizing JetBlue TrueBlue redemptions with Brex Rewards points (Plus, 75,000 bonus points when you sign up for Brex through TPG)
Last month, we saw big news from Brex when it announced the addition of Jetblue as its newest transfer partner.
Already, corporate travelers could transfer Brex points to Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France-KLM Flying Blue, Avianca LifeMiles, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Qantas Frequent Flyer and Singapore KrisFlyer, which represent each of the three major airline alliances (Oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance).
Brex customers can transfer points directly through the Brex rewards dashboard and book flights. Economy flights are included and customers can even book JetBlue’s Mint business class (which TPG considers the best domestic business-class product in the sky) directly.
Transfer Brex points to JetBlue TrueBlue points
Brex Exclusive customers will be able to transfer points at a 1:1 ratio, the same as every other Brex transfer partner. This puts it in line with Chase Ultimate Rewards, which also offers 1:1 transfer ratio. Amex transfers to JetBlue at a 5:4 ratio, and Capital One only offers a 2:1 transfer ratio. Brex Exclusive Rewards points are worth 1.7 cents each, according to TPG’s most recent valuations. With a sizable welcome bonus (more on that later) you can score some great awards.
JetBlue Mint one-way to the Caribbean
TPG himself can’t stop raving about JetBlue Mint ever since flying the product back in 2014. And now with your Brex card, you can experience it too. For instance, one-way flights from New York-JFK to parts of the Caribbean, such as Bridgetown (BGI) have Mint awards starting at just 35,000 TrueBlue points one-way.
Transcontinental round-trip
Transcontinental round-trip fares in Blue class can be as low as 6,400 points one-way or 12,800 round-trip, perfect for group travel or work conferences.
TrueBlue deals
JetBlue runs TrueBlue deals fairly often. If you are flexible with dates and locations, you can snag great deals around the U.S. and the Caribbean.
Sometimes deals can be as low as 400 points one-way, so make sure you check the deals page regularly!
Is Brex right for you?
Brex caters to businesses across tech, e-commerce/CPG, life sciences and other industries, and has a slightly stricter set of guidelines around qualification. While you don’t have to be a registered business to be approved for most small-business credit cards, that isn’t the case for the corporate cards offered by Brex. You also need to have at least $100,000 in a business bank account to qualify for a card.
With that out of the way, the Brex Card for Startups — one of three cards that earn Brex points — offers an appealing rewards rate (and 10x-20x higher credit limits than many other business credit cards) for customers who can pass its selective application process and who use the card exclusively for corporate spending. Brex Exclusive cardholders with the Brex Card for Startups earn:
- 7x on rideshare purchases
- 4x on Brex travel
- 3x on restaurants
- 2x on recurring software
- 1x on everything else
To earn at these rates, Brex must be your exclusive corporate card. Right now, Brex is offering 75,000 points to new cardholders after spending $1,000 on the card.
Even better, approved business owners will also receive waived annual fees for life, so you’ll be able to enjoy the full worth of the bonus without having to worry about an annual fee.
Bottom line
With a 1:1 ratio, Brex is in line with Chase as having the best transfer ratio to JetBlue, unlike American Express and Capital One. If you’re a business owner, you may find yourself flying JetBlue often, especially if you live in (or near) one of its hubs. With the airline’s frequent TrueBlue sales and low points needed for award redemptions, using Brex points is a solid option for flights.
Featured photo by Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
