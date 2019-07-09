Flash Sale: JetBlue Flights From 400 Points or $20 One-Way
JetBlue is running a great flash sale with flights from numerous cities on both coasts starting at just $20 or 400 JetBlue TrueBlue points plus fees one-way.
Flights are available from cities such as New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) and Washington DC (DCA). You can even fly to some international destinations like Bermuda (BDA) and Grand Cayman (GCM) one-way for at reduced prices. Departure dates and times are very specific with this sale and travel dates are Sept. 1 – Nov. 1. Keep in mind that all tickets are in JetBlue’s Blue class, which means you won’t get an included checked bag and you’ll have to pay extra to change your ticket unless you have elite status or an eligible JetBlue credit card.
To search, head to JetBlue’s flash fares page and filter the list by your departure city.
This is a good opportunity to use your TrueBlue points since award redemptions are tied to the cost of the ticket. You can transfer points from Citi ThankYou, Amex Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards to JetBlue.
Airlines: JetBlue
Routes: Domestic and international routes
Cost: $20+ one-way or 400+ points plus fees
Travel Dates: Sept. 1 – Nov. 1
Book By: Tonight (July 9) by 11:59pm EST
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare ), JetBlue Plus Card (6x on JetBlue purchases), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, (3x on flights) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Charleston (CHS) for 400 points + $5.60 one-way:
New York (JFK) to Portland (PWM) for $20 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Martha’s Vineyard for $20 one-way:
Albany (ALB) to Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) for $30 one-way:
New York (JFK) to Bermuda (BDA) for 2,400 points + $5.60 one-way:
Westchester County (HPN) to Orlando (MCO) for 2,700 points + $5.60 one-way:
Boston (BOS) to Mexico City (MEX) for 1,800 points + $32 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
If you decide to pay using JetBlue and have a card such as the JetBlue Plus Card, you’ll get 10% of your redeemed points back making these even sweeter deals. Having this card also means a free checked bag for the cardholder and up to three others on the reservation, even when booking the least expensive Blue fares.
If you pay with cash instead of points, don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), JetBlue Plus Card (6x on JetBlue purchases), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo by Zach Honig / The Points Guy.
