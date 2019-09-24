This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Brex Exclusive Rewards program just got better. On Sept. 24, 2019, Brex announced the addition of a new transfer partner to its rewards program: JetBlue.
With the addition of JetBlue, Brex customers will be able to transfer points directly through the Brex rewards dashboard and access thousands of JetBlue flights (including JetBlue’s Mint business class routes) directly — which is quite the game-changer for the Brex rewards program. JetBlue powers flights to more than one hundred destinations in the US and globally and is one of the most popular airlines amongst Brex customers.
As with every other Brex transfer partner, Brex Exclusive customers will be able to transfer points at a 1:1 ratio. Currently, the only other card issuer that offers a 1:1 transfer ratio with JetBlue is Chase. Amex transfers to JetBlue at a 1:0.8 ratio, and Capital One only offers a 2:1 transfer ratio.
Brex co-founder and co-CEO Henrique Dubugras says JetBlue is a fan-favorite with Brex customers. “JetBlue is one of the most popular airlines among the Brex customer base, with their deep route network in innovation hubs, commitment to free WiFi and friendly customer service. There is strong alignment between our organizations.”
“The Brex offering stands out among corporate credit cards and brings an exciting customer demographic to JetBlue. We’re excited Brex cardholders can now use their rewards points for points transfer into our award-winning TrueBlue loyalty program,” said Don Uselemann, JetBlue’s vice president of loyalty and personalization in a statement.
To celebrate the addition of JetBlue to the Brex Exclusive rewards program, Brex is offering cardholders (and a friend) the chance to win round-trip flights on JetBlue. Running from Sept. 24 through Oct. 24, the top five Brex customers who transfer the most points in that timeframe will win the JetBlue trips.
The Brex Card for Startups — one of three cards that earns Brex points — offers an appealing rewards rate for customers who can pass its selective application process and who use the card exclusively for corporate spending. Brex Exclusive cardholders with the Brex Card for Startups earn:
- 7x on rideshare purchases
- 4x on Brex travel
- 3x on restaurants
- 2x on recurring software
- 1x on everything else
The caveat is that to earn at these rates, Brex must be your exclusive corporate card, though Brex states that most of its cardholders do meet this qualification.
TPG values Brex points at 1.7 cents each, which means you’re getting a hard-to-beat return on spending across rewards categories:
|Spending category:
|Rewards rate:
|Effective return:
|Rideshare
|7x
|11.9%
|Brex travel
|4x
|6.8%
|Restaurants
|3x
|5.1%
|Recurring software
|2x
|3.4%
|Other purchases
|1x
|1.7%
Back in July, Brex made significant upgrades to its rewards program by making it possible to transfer its points to six airline partners: Aeromexico Club Premier, Air France/KLM Flying Blue, Avianca LifeMiles, Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, Qantas Frequent Flyer Program and Singapore KrisFlyer. These partners were chosen as the kick-off point for Brex’s transfer program because it gave Brex customers access to each of the three major airline alliances (Oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance). Now, the addition of JetBlue to the list gives corporate travelers even more flexibility in how they use their Brex rewards.
Want to learn more about the Brex Card for Startups? Check out our full card review
New sign-up bonus
With the addition of JetBlue as a new transfer partner, for a limited time through Oct. 31, 2019, Brex is also offering a 75,000-point sign-up bonus for new cardholders after spending $1,000 with the card. This new bonus is available on two of the three cards that earn Brex points: the Brex Corporate Card for Startups and the Brex Corporate Card for Ecommerce.
According to TPG valuations, this offer is worth $1,275. This bonus alone can get you a number of fantastic redemptions — for instance, you could fly from the East Coast to Hawaii in business class for 70,000 points one way under JetBlue’s partnership with Hawaiian Airlines. When paid in cash, those flights can cost more than $2,000 one-way. For budget business travelers, you can also fly economy from New York (JFK) to San Francisco (SFO) for as little as 9,000 TrueBlue points, plus $5.60 in taxes/fees one-way.
Keep in mind that Brex credit cards have significantly different requirements to be approved than typical small business credit cards. For the Brex Corporate Card for Startups, your company will need a $100,000 bank balance to qualify, while the Brex Corporate Card for Ecommerce requires at least one year of operating history online and $100,000 in monthly sales to qualify. However, for both cards, Brex doesn’t do a personal credit check and the card doesn’t appear on your personal credit report.
Bottom line
The Brex Card for Startups is certainly a head-turner, with a great rewards structure and valuable benefits for business owners. However, it’s less accessible to the masses than your standard business card since you have to meet certain requirements in order to be approved. Brex has also been selective in what types of businesses they’re approving for the card. That said, Brex has been broadening its appeal with additional offerings for eCommerce and life sciences businesses announced earlier in 2019.
Although Brex may not be the right card option for every small business owner, it can add serious value to TPG readers who qualify — especially with the addition of this new JetBlue partnership. If you frequently use JetBlue for your business travel needs, you should seriously consider whether the Brex card can be an asset for you.
Apply for the Brex Corporate Card for Startups through our official application link by Oct. 31, 2019, to earn 75,000 bonus points and start taking advantage of Brex’s new partnership with JetBlue.
