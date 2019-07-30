This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It can be difficult for modern day businesses such as technology startups, life sciences companies, e-commerce firms, professional services and others to find a corporate card that fits their needs. With this target audience in mind, Brex offers a very clever product — corporate charge cards that are linked to the current amount sitting in a business’ corporate bank account. This allows Brex to provide higher spending limits without requiring a personal guarantee.
Brex turned some heads last fall when it introduced the Brex Exclusive Rewards program, and garnered more attention last winter when it launched its own travel portal through which select cardholders could earn 4x points on travel spending. When the travel portal was introduced, Brex said not to expect transfer partners in the near future.
Well, surprise: Brex just announced its first six transfer partners.
These transfer partners, which are available as of today, are as follows:
Aeromexico Club Premier
Air France/KLM Flying Blue
Avianca LifeMiles
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Qantas Frequent Flyer Program
Singapore KrisFlyer
Effectively, this turns Brex Exclusive Rewards into a flexible points currency, making Brex points much more valuable. Brex points transfer to all six partners at a 1:1 ratio, and the primary cardholder will be able to transfer points to any employee account. Transfers to the majority of these programs will take no longer than 24 hours (and in many cases will be instant), but transfers to two airline partners — Asia Miles and Singapore — may take up to five days.
Earning
The two Brex cards that offer Brex Exclusive Rewards are the Brex for Startups card and Brex for Life Sciences card, both of which have no annual fee.
The bonus categories are uncapped, but you’ll only qualify for Brex Exclusive if you use your Brex card exclusively for all business expenses. This isn’t a big hurdle for most businesses though, as Brex says the vast majority of its customer base qualifies for Brex Exclusive. As such, most cardholders earn as follows:
|Earning Rate
|Brex for Startups
|Brex for Life Sciences
|7x
|Rideshare
|Conference tickets
|4x
|Travel booked through Brex travel portal
|Travel booked through Brex travel portal
|3x
|Restaurants
|Lab supplies
|2x
|Reoccurring software subscriptions
|–
|1x
|Everything else
|Everything else
Redeeming
Up until now, Brex Exclusive Rewards have been worth a fixed value of 1 cent apiece, but you’ll be able to get more value through the six transfer partners. Although none of these partners are US-based, each one is part of one of the three worldwide airline alliances that feature Delta, American and United. In fact, there are two partners for each alliance, so you’ll be able to travel to almost any destination served by these alliances — and will even have two options for each — using Brex Exclusive Rewards.
Let’s take a look at how you can fly on the US carriers with these Brex transfer partners, along with the effective return of the various Brex Exclusive Rewards bonus categories based on TPG’s valuations of the transfer partners:
|Transfer Partner
|Alliance
|US Carriers On Which You Can Fly
|TPG Valuation of Partner Currency
|Effective Return
|Aeromexico Club Premier
|SkyTeam
|Delta
|N/A
|N/A
|Air France/KLM Flying Blue
|SkyTeam
|Delta
|1.2 cents
|7x: 8.4%
4x: 4.8%
3x: 3.6%
2x: 2.4%
1x: 1.2%
|Avianca LifeMiles
|Star Alliance
|United
|1.7 cents
|7x: 11.9%
4x: 6.8%
3x: 5.1%
2x: 3.4%
1x: 1.7%
|Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|Oneworld
|American, Alaska
|1.3 cents
|7x: 9.1%
4x: 5.2%
3x: 3.9%
2x: 2.6%
1x: 1.3%
|Qantas Frequent Flyer Program
|Oneworld
|American, Alaska
|N/A
|N/A
|Singapore KrisFlyer
|Star Alliance
|United, Alaska
|1.3 cents
|7x: 9.1%
4x: 5.2%
3x: 3.9%
2x: 2.6%
1x: 1.3%
As you can see from the table, you get an excellent return from spending in the bonus categories. For instance, if you transfer your Brex Exclusive Rewards to Avianca LifeMiles, TPG’s valuations estimate you’ll get a staggering 11.9% return on the 7x category (rideshare or conference travel, depending on your card type). And, TPG’s valuations estimate that you’d get an impressive 6.8% return on the 4x category, which is all travel booked through the Brex travel portal for both card types.
Avianca LifeMiles is the partner that has the highest valuation by TPG, but the value of each transfer partner may be completely different for your business. Indeed, if your business (or your clients) are based in a city that’s served by American, Alaska, Delta or United, and the cash fares are often high when you book travel, you may find that you can get significantly more value from your Brex Exclusive Rewards than you originally expected.
Exclusive TPG Sign-Up Bonus
The other exciting part of Brex’s announcement is that starting today, TPG readers can get an exclusive sign-up bonus of 100,000 points after spending $1,000 on the card in the first three months, along with waived card fees for life when they sign up for the Brex Corporate card using the exclusive TPG link.
TPG’s latest points valuation puts Brex points at 1.7 cents each, making the 100k bonus worth a generous $1,700, and that doesn’t even include other sign-up benefits such as the WeWork or Google Ads discounts, all of which you can read about on the Brex rewards page. This package easily vaults the Brex card into our top-tier of business credit cards, so if you’re a business with at least $100,000 in cash and/or equity, it’s worth seriously considering the Brex card. But act quickly — this deal is only available through August 31, 2019.
Bottom Line
With the addition of six transfer partners, the already competitive Brex Exclusive Rewards program is posed to become even more valuable. The other features of Brex — such as no requirement of a personal guarantee and expense management features like accounting integration, user limit setup and receipt capture — can make Brex cards particularly attractive to modern-day businesses. So, if you’re looking for a card for your business, now is a great time to sign up for Brex and take advantage of the exclusive sign-up bonus currently on offer to TPG readers, along with the brand new transfer partners.
