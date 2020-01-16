Your complete guide to all current hotel promotions
Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information.
Keeping track of the latest hotel bonuses is difficult — especially if you’re one of the many travelers juggling elite status at a handful of brands. However, these promos can be the best way to quickly boost your account balances and unlock some terrific awards. This guide covers all current promotions across the major hotel chains, so bookmark this page for regularly updated offers, links and other information about your favorite hotel chains.
In This Post
Marriott
|Promotion
|Details
|Register-by date
|Dates of stay
|—
|—
|—
|—
Hilton Honors
|Promotion
|Details
|Register-by date
|Dates of stay
|Double Hilton Honors Points
|Earn double points per dollar spent on all stays. Register here.
|N/A
|N/A
World of Hyatt
|Promotion
|Details
|Register-by date
|Dates of stay
|500 Reasons to Stay Somewhere New
|Earn 500 bonus points when you stay at one of Hyatt’s 36 new hotels.
|No registration required
|Varies among the 36 locations included in the deal
|Double Your Points
|Earn double points on eligible stays at select Hyatt properties. Explore hotels here.
|No registration required
|Subject to availability
|Bonus Points on Small Luxury Hotels of the World
|Earn 3,000 bonus points per paid stay at 300+ small luxury hotels. Register here.
|Jan. 31, 2020
|Now through March 2, 2020
|Just for Members
|Save up to 15% on standard or premium stays at participating hotels.
|No registration required
|Subject to availability
IHG
|Promotion
|Details
|Register-by date
|Dates of stay
|Earn up to 4x Bonus Points
|Earn a bonus of 1,000 points and up to 4x bonus points per dollar spent on eligible stays. Register here.
|Jan. 15, 2020
|Now through Jan. 31, 2020
Radisson Rewards
|Promotion
|Details
|Register-by date
|Dates of stay
|2020 New Year promotion
|Earn up to 150,000 bonus points on eligible stays starting with your second stay. Register here.
|March 31, 2020
|Now through March 31, 2019
Wyndham
|Promotion
|Details
|Register-by date
|Dates of stay
|Earn Double Points
|Receive 2x points on qualifying stays, for up to five stays. Check here to see if you’ve been targeted for this offer.
|Valid for 90 days after receipt of email.
|Up to 90 days after receipt of email.
Choice Privileges
|Promotion
|Details
|Register-by date
|Dates of stay
|—
|—
|—
|—
Best Western
|Promotion
|Details
|Register-by date
|Dates of stay
|Stay More. Get More.
|Complete three stays to receive a $60 Best Western gift card. Register here.
|Feb. 2, 2020
|Now through Feb. 2, 2020
|1,000 Bonus Points
|Existing members in the US, Canada and Caribbean can earn 1,000 bonus points on their next stay (targeted). Register here.
|No specific date
|No specific date
Featured photo by Javier Rodriguez / The Points Guy
