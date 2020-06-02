The ultimate guide to Wyndham Rewards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Wyndham Rewards is one of the lesser-known hotel loyalty programs, especially when compared to major players like Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt. But that doesn’t mean the program isn’t worth your time — especially since Capital One added Wyndham as a transfer partner earlier in 2020.
Wyndham Rewards has some excellent redemption sweet spots too — think Villas in Hawaii for just 15,000 points per night, luxurious hotels in Mexico City for 7,500 points per night and a number of low-priced options near Walt Disney World. And while now certainly isn’t the time to travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, you may want to consider booking these properties for later in the year or early 2021.
If this sounds like something you’re interested in, you’re in the right place. Here, I’ll walk you through the ins and outs of the Wyndham Rewards program. I’ll start by taking a look at the program itself, and then move into earning and redeeming points. Let’s get started!
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In This Post
Wyndham Rewards overview
With over 8,000 hotels around the globe, you may be surprised to know that Wyndham is the largest hotel chain in the world by total number of hotels. The chain has a number of well-known brands spanning from the budget-friendly Ramada to higher-end Wyndham Grand properties that can be found all over the world. In fact, you’ll find Wyndham hotels in all inhabited continents and in over 80 countries.
But despite having such a large worldwide footprint, the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program keeps a pretty low profile. It doesn’t have as many bells and whistles as other programs, but the program does have some interesting elite status benefits and — as mentioned earlier — awesome redemption sweet spots that keep Wyndham enthusiasts coming back for more.
Speaking of enthusiasts, Wyndham Rewards has three different elite status levels: Gold, Platinum and Diamond. Each status level has varying benefits, but top-tier Diamond members can expect space-available suite upgrades, late checkout and other perks. For more information, check out the hotel group’s website.
How to earn Wyndham Rewards points
There are a few different ways you can earn Wyndham Rewards points, with one of the most obvious being staying at Wyndham’s properties worldwide. Further, you can earn with Wyndham cobranded credit cards, through its shopping portal and other various earning methods. I’ll take you through the best ways to earn Wyndham Rewards points in the paragraphs below.
Earn by staying at Wyndham properties
Like almost all hotel programs, you’ll earn points when staying at Wyndham properties based on how much you spend and your Wyndham Rewards status. You’ll earn 10 points per dollar spent on all Wyndham Rewards stays regardless of the brand, with each stay earning a minimum of 1,000 points. You’ll earn this on the hotel’s base rate, meaning that taxes and other various fees aren’t eligible for points earning.
Further, those with Wyndham Rewards status earn a percentage bonus on all Wyndham stays. Here’s how many bonus points each status tier earns:
- Gold: 10%, or 1 extra point per dollar spent
- Platinum: 15%, or 1.5 extra points per dollar spent
- Diamond: 20%, or 2 extra points per dollar spent
So if you’re a Diamond member and you spend $179 on a single night stay, you’ll earn 2,148 points for your stay. On the other hand, a member without status would earn 1,790 on the same stay. If the stay was just $79 per night, a standard member would earn 1,000 points due to the 1,000-point minimum for all stays.
Further, Wyndham frequently offers promotions that give you even more points for your paid bookings. For example, its most recent promotion gave members 5,500 bonus points for every two Wyndham stays. As you’ll see later in the article, this means that you’ll earn at least one free night for every two stays booked.
Do note that bookings made through third-party Online Travel Agencies (OTA) are ineligible for points earning. Make sure to always book your Wyndham stays on the Wyndham website if you want to earn points and use your elite status benefits.
Spend on Wyndham cobranded credit cards
Wyndham offers two different cobranded credit cards. Each of these offers benefits like elite status, points earning and annual fees. If you want to earn Wyndham Rewards points on everyday purchases, take a look at the two different Wyndham credit cards and assess which is best for your spending habits.
Here’s a look at both Wyndham credit cards and their respective welcome bonuses:
- Wyndham Rewards® Visa® Card ($0 annual fee): Earn 15,000 bonus points after your first use. Earn 3 points per dollar spent at Wyndham properties, 2 points per dollar spent on groceries, gas and utilities and 1 point per dollar everywhere else. Additionally, enjoy Wyndham Rewards Gold status as long as the card is open and in good standing.
- Wyndham Rewards® Visa® Card ($75 annual fee): Earn 15,000 bonus points after your first ues, and an additional 15,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. Earn 5 points per dollar spent at Wyndham properties, 2 points per dollar spent on groceries, gas and utilities and 1 point per dollar everywhere else. Additionally, enjoy Wyndham Rewards Platinum status as long as the card is open and in good standing and 6,000 bonus points on every account anniversary.
The information for the Wyndham Rewards Visa Cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Both of these cards are a great way to earn Wyndham Rewards points quickly, but I highly recommend going with the $75 annual fee variant if you can foot the annual fee. The larger welcome bonus is worth $330 per TPG’s most recent valuations, and the annual 6,000 point bonus almost completely offsets the annual fee. Further, automatic Platinum status is great for those that stay at Wyndham properties a few times a year and want an elevated experience. This status usually requires 15 paid nights per calendar year.
Related: The best hotel credit cards
Transfer from Capital One
Additionally, you can transfer points from Capital One miles to Wyndham Rewards at a 2:1.5 transfer ratio. This means that 1,000 Capital One miles equal 750 Wyndham Rewards points. There are other transfer partners that may give you more value for your points, but having the option to transfer to Wyndham means you can easily replenish your Wyndham Rewards balance if you need a few extra points for a specific redemption.
You can earn Capital One miles with cards like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card and Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business. Each of these cards has its own set of benefits, but neither includes the Wyndham-specific benefits like the cobranded cards we mentioned earlier.
The information for the Capital One Venture and Capital One Spark Miles has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Shop through the Wyndham Rewards shopping portal
Wyndham Rewards recently launched its own shopping portal that you can use to earn bonus points on all of your online purchases. Just click through the shopping portal before you make a purchase online, and you’ll earn a set number of points per dollar in addition to the rewards you already earn with your credit card. If you’re looking for a good credit card for online purchases, make sure to check out our roundup of the best cards for online shopping.
Using the Wyndham shopping portal is easy. Just head to the website and sign in using your Wyndham Rewards account info. Then, search for the merchant you’d like to shop with and click the Shop now button to be redirected to the merchant. You can checkout as normal and the points will be credited to your Wyndham Rewards account within a couple of weeks, although some merchants may take longer to process.
The number of points you’ll earn on your purchases depends on the merchant. Each merchant offers a different number of points per dollar spent, and these amounts change frequently. The portal also runs promotions from time to time that offers bonus points at specific merchants or after you’ve spent a certain amount of money through the portal.
Related: Maximizing online shopping portals
Order food with DoorDash
Finally, Wyndham has a partnership with food delivery service DoorDash. New DoorDash members can earn 2,000 Wyndham Rewards points on their first order, and existing DoorDash members can earn 250 points for each order. To take advantage of this promotion, just visit the Wyndham DoorDash page before you place an order with the delivery service. Plus, make sure you pay with a credit card that earns bonus points on food delivery for even more rewards.
Chase recently added DoorDash benefits to the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. Both cards give their cardmembers a free subscription to DoorDash DashPass, while Sapphire Reserve cardholders also get a $60 DoorDash credit every calendar year. DashPass gives members free delivery from select DoorDash restaurants and this can be used in conjunction with the Wyndham promo we mentioned earlier. Make sure to have one of these cards in your wallet if you frequently order from DoorDash.
How to redeem Wyndham Rewards points
There are a number of different ways to redeem Wyndham Rewards points, but redeeming for free nights is hands-down the most valuable. You can also use your points for other redemptions like gift cards and airline mile transfers, but these will generally give you a much poorer value than redeeming for hotels. For example, you can transfer 6,000 Wyndham Rewards points to 1,200 airline miles, meaning that you’re losing a ton of value in the process.
Here’s a look at how to get the most from your Wyndham Rewards points.
Redeem for free nights
Thankfully, it’s really easy to use your Wyndham Rewards points for free hotel stays. Wyndham has one of the simplest award charts of all the major hotel loyalty programs as there are only three different award pricing tiers: 7,500, 15,000, or 30,000 points per night. Generally, the more premier hotels in higher-end cities will fall into the higher tiers, while more budget-focused properties will fall into the 7,500 point tier.
There are solid redemptions in each of the three redemption tiers. One of my favorite redemptions in the 7,500-point tier is the TRYP by Wyndham Jerusalem Bat Sheva. This hotel is located in the center of Jerusalem and is close to all of the historic sights and near a number of good bars and restaurants. Paid stays usually hover around $160 per night, giving you an excellent 2.13 cents per point in value.
At the 15,000-point tier, you can stay at a number of different properties in Hawaii. The Club Wyndham Kona Hawaiian Resort is one of the best in this tier as it’s on the coast and close to a number of different restaurants, but far enough away from downtown so you can enjoy the peacefulness of beach life.
As we move onto the 30,000-point tier, you have luxury options in almost all major cities worldwide. Some of the best include Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront, The New Yorker in Manhattan and the Wyndham Hotel Melbourne. Each of these can be expensive during large conferences, holidays and other peak travel times, so having a stash of Wyndham Rewards points on hand may save you a considerable amount of money.
Stretch your miles with points and cash nights
You can stretch your points even further using Wyndham’s “go fast” points and cash redemptions. These redemptions let you combine points and cash to book discounted stays at any of the hotels in Wyndham’s portfolio. The amount of cash you’ll pay depends on the cash rate of the hotel you’re booking, but there are three different points tiers that correspond to the free night tiers mentioned above.
Here’s how many points you can use for points and cash redemption for each redemption tier.
|Free night redemption
|Cash and points redemption
|7,500
|1,500 + cash
|15,000
|3,000 + cash
|30,000
|6,000 + cash
Cash and points redemptions can be a good option when booking hotel rooms during major events and holidays like New Year’s Eve. For example, at the time of writing this article, one night at the TRYP by Wyndham New York City Times Square South costs $499 for a one night stay on New Year’s Eve. Alternatively, you can use 6,000 and $349.30 to book the same night, giving you 2.5 cents per point in value for your points.
You can use cash and points redemptions to stretch your points even further. If you want to spend a week at a property that costs 30,000 points per night but don’t have enough points, using 6,000 points per night can provide a substantial discount and let you stay for your desired amount of time.
Related: How to choose the best hotel loyalty program for you
Bottom line
While Wyndham Rewards isn’t the most well-known hotel loyalty program, it has its place. The hotel chain operates a ton of different hotels worldwide, and with only three different redemption tiers, you can score an excellent deal wherever your travel takes you.
If you’re just getting started with Wyndham Rewards, consider applying for one of Wyndham’s cobranded credit cards. The card’s welcome bonus will jumpstart your points balance and grants you immediate elite status that makes you eligible for room upgrades, bonus points and more.
Feature photo courtesy of Wyndham.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.