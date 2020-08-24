Fast-track elite status and earn double points with Hilton’s upcoming promotion
Nearly every major airline and hotel has announced that they will be extending elite status for current elites. However, some travel companies are taking things a step further by also reducing qualification requirements for 2021 status or offering opportunities to easily earn bonus elite-qualifying credits.
One major hotel program is including such an option as part of its newest promotion, slated to launch early next month.
From Sept. 8 through the end of the year, Hilton will be running a promotion through which members will earn double bonus points and double tier-qualifying night credits. Even better, You Have Been Upgraded reports that the double night credits earned through this promotion count toward completing a status challenge. So, if you’re strategic, you may be able to earn top-tier Diamond status with just nine nights.
Hilton Double Rewards promotion
The Hilton Double Rewards promotion will give members the opportunity to earn double base points (redeemable for free nights) and double night credits (for earning Hilton elite status). So, you’ll earn an extra tier-qualifying night credit per night and an additional 10 bonus points for every $1 spent on stays. (For stays at Home2 Suite by Hilton and Tru by Hilton, you’ll earn 5 Base Points plus 5 bonus points.)
That’s before factoring in the bonus you’ll get if you’re a Silver, Gold or Diamond Honors member or Hilton cardholder. In fact, it’s possible to earn up to 44 points per dollar when completing a qualifying stay. You’ll earn double points through the promo (20 points per dollar), an extra 10 points per dollar if you’re a Diamond member and another 14x points by using the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card to pay for your stay.
The promotion will run from Sept. 8 through Dec. 31, 2020. Registration to participate in the promotion will be required, which is not yet available. Once live, you’ll be able to log into your Hilton Honors account, click the ‘My Offers’ link and then ‘Eligible Offers’ tab to enroll your account.
There’s no cap to the maximum number of double points you can earn as part of this promotion, and there’s no minimum stay requirement. The only major restriction is that you must book your stay directly with Hilton (not with a third-party site like Orbitz or Expedia).
Fast-track Hilton elite status
This promotion is especially enticing for those chasing Hilton Honors elite status. If you’re strategic, you’ll be able to leverage this promotion to earn Gold status with five nights or top-tier Diamond status with just nine nights.
Per the terms of the promotion, “the double night credit will count towards Milestone Bonuses, fast tracks, and rollover nights.” So, anyone with status in another hotel loyalty program can participate in a Hilton status challenge and effectively have the requirements halved. The status match lasts 90 days, and any status earned through the challenge will be valid through March 31, 2022.
Hilton Gold status is typically earned after 20 stays, 40 nights or by earning 75,000 Base Points in a calendar year (which equates to $7,500 in spending). Diamond status is typically earned after 30 stays, 60 nights or by earning 120,000 Base Points in a calendar year (which equates to $12,000 in spending). Perks of these statuses include benefits like free breakfast, room upgrades and late check-out. Elites also get the fifth night free when redeeming for award stays, increasing the value of your points by 20% when staying in increments of five nights. Assuming you travel enough to get full use from them, TPG values these statuses at $1,255 and $3,025, respectively so there’s substantial value to be found.
Bottom line
This promotion is a terrific opportunity to earn a ton of points and earn elite status quicker. Just remember that you will need to register before your stay — and since it’s only valid for stays through Dec. 31, 2020, concerns about the coronavirus may prevent you from utilizing it.
Hilton is taking a number of steps to keep guests safe, but if you aren’t ready to travel yet, there are other ways you can fast-track elite status and boost your points balance. For instance, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card comes with automatic Gold status and is currently offering a welcome bonus of 125,000 bonus points after spending $2,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening. Likewise, the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express gets you automatic Diamond status and is currently offering 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening. If you’re not sure which card is right for you, check out our guide which breaks down each cards’ benefits, perks and fees.
