Complete guide to airline elite status during the coronavirus outbreak
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This is a recurring post, regularly updated with new information.
There’s no doubt that the past month has been rough for the travel industry. The continued spread of the coronavirus has led to major event cancellations and travel restrictions, and many travel providers have issued waivers to give travelers more flexibility for both new and existing reservations.
This uncertainty has led many travelers to wonder if airlines and hotel programs will extend elite status, upgrade certificates and other benefits for loyal members. Given the evolving nature of the outbreak, this is a question that is changing frequently, but select carriers have announced intentions to implement updates in the future.
READ MORE: TPG’s hub page for coronavirus coverage
Here’s a quick roundup of what we know from all major U.S. airlines and some popular international airlines — though we’ll continue to update this post as we receive more information.
In This Post
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines has yet to say if it plans to extend elite status expiration or reduce the elite status qualifying requirements for 2021. TPG reached out to Alaska Airlines for comment but hasn’t received any additional information at the time of publication — we’ll update this post when we have more details to share.
The carrier is also waiving change and cancellation fees on many tickets, but for complete details on these waivers and your eligibility, check out Alaska’s COVID-19 travel page.
American Airlines
Like Alaska, American Airlines has yet to extend elite status expiration or reduce 2021 elite status qualifying requirements. When TPG reached out to American Airlines on March 17, 2020, for comments, we received the following statement:
“We’re closely monitoring the impact that COVID-19 may have on our members’ ability to earn elite status during the current qualifying year. Our commitment to their well-being and ability to earn and redeem miles through AAdvantage remains our top priority, and we’ll continue to assess the situation. We do not have any updates to share to our elite program at this time.”
We’re hopeful that American Airlines will provide an update for its elite status members soon, especially given that the airline has continued to cut capacity on both international and domestic routes.
American is also waiving change and cancellation fees for many tickets in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but for complete details, check out the carrier’s coronavirus updates page and travel alerts page.
Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific is granting its members bonus points to help make up for lost travel due to the Coronavirus, according to Executive Traveller. These will be granted in monthly increments to Marco Polo Club members and represent only a portion of the points needed to retain status. Unlike other programs, all members will be given these bonus points regardless of residency.
|Status
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
Total
|
Total Required
|Silver
|
30 Club Points
|
30 Club Points
|
30 Club Points
|
90 points
|
300 points
|Gold
|
65 Club Points
|
65 Club Points
|
65 Club Points
|
195 points
|
600 points
|Diamond
|
140 Club Points
|
140 Club Points
|
140 Club Points
|
420 points
|
1,200 points
In addition to these points, members who have lounge passes, earned companion certificates or flight upgrade credits that expire between March and April will see their passes extended by six months.
For more information on this and other steps Cathay Pacific is taking regarding the outbreak, check out the carrier’s coronavirus updates page.
Delta Air Lines
Delta hasn’t said whether it plans to extend Medallion elite status or reduce qualification requirements for its current elite members in 2020. The airline has, however, extended the validity of certain Choice Benefits like Global Upgrade Certificates, Regional Upgrade Certificates and $200 travel vouchers. Vouchers that were set to expire between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020, are now valid until December 31, 2020.
It’s worth noting that Delta CEO Ed Bastian shared the following in an email to Delta customers on March 15, 2020:
“We’re grateful for the loyalty of millions of customers who choose to fly with Delta each year, and I know some of you have questions regarding Medallion® Status and promotions. Please know that we hear you and understand your concerns. Right now, we are 100 percent focused on helping our customers with immediate flight needs. As soon as we get through this critical time, we will address questions about what we are doing to help ensure you can continue to enjoy Status and benefits when you fly now and in the future.”
We’ll update this post once we have additional communication from Delta.
Beyond elite status, Delta is also waiving change and cancellation fees on many tickets due to the outbreak, but check the carrier’s coronavirus updates page for complete details and eligibility.
Flying Blue
Flying Blue — the loyalty program of Air France/KLM and other carriers — announced that it would lower the elite status requirements for all members with a qualification period ending in March, April or May 2020. Eligible travelers will need 25% fewer Experience Points (XP) to maintain Silver, Gold or Platinum status. This lowers the requirements to the following amounts:
- Silver: 75 XP (normally 100 XP)
- Gold: 135 XP (normally 180 XP)
- Platinum: 225 XP (normally 300 XP)
Again, this only applies to members that have a qualification period ending in March, April or May 2020. However, the program’s coronavirus update page includes the following statement:
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely as it evolves. Similar or further actions will be taken in the months beyond May 2020. We are committed to sharing details when available.”
Flying Blue is also pausing expiration of miles through the end of 2020 for all members and allowing free changes and cancellations for award tickets (with travel through May 31, 2020). For more details on these updates, check out the program’s coronavirus news page.
JetBlue
Like other U.S. airlines, JetBlue has yet to say if it will extend the validity of its Mosaic elite status or if it will lower qualifying requirements for 2021 status earning. TPG reached out to JetBlue for comment and received the following:
Our immediate priority is keeping everyone safe and stabilizing our business. As always, we will do our best to support our Mosaic customers, including considering changes to 2021 qualification. We will communicate details when they are available.
Aside from elite status, JetBlue is also offering fee-free changes and cancellations to many of its tickets, but review the carrier’s travel alerts page for full details on these waivers and eligibility.
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines is also offering relief for those affected by the outbreak, though the aid is much more targeted. A Singapore Airlines spokesperson told Executive Traveller the following information:
“In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, and in recognition of our members’ support for the airline, Singapore Airlines has renewed the membership of selected KrisFlyer Elite Silver, Elite Gold, PPS and Solitaire PPS Club members for another year. These members have membership validity periods ending in February 2020.”
Those who have been targeted will receive an email letting them know that their status is extended.
In addition to this flexibility, Singapore is also waiving rebooking fees for many new and existing tickets with travel through May 31, 2020, but visit the carrier’s travel waiver page for up-to-date information.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines has yet to release an official statement on if it plans to extend the expiration of Rapid Rewards elite status or reduce qualification requirements for this year. It also hasn’t commented on how (or whether) existing Companion Pass benefits will be tweaked.
When TPG reached out to Southwest for comment, we were given the following statement:
“We are very aware and are closely monitoring how the current environment has and is impacting our customers’ ability to travel, participate in promotions, and/or utilize our Rapid Rewards program. As soon as we get through this critical time, we will address questions about what we are doing to help ensure customers may continue to enjoy status and benefits when they fly now, or in the future.”
Southwest has always offered fee-free changes and cancellations on both paid and award tickets, so nothing has changed along these lines related to COVID-19. However, for complete details on steps the carrier is taking in light of the outbreak, check out Southwest’s travel information page.
United Airlines
While United has specifically stated that it isn’t accommodating those current elite members affected by COVID-19, it sent out an email to its members on March 7, 2020, outlining the steps it would be taking for those completing elite status challenges:
“At this time, we are not planning any changes for our 2021 Premier program but we will continue to evaluate our options as we learn more about how the current climate is affecting members’ activity. In the interim though, we do plan to give members who are participating in a MileagePlus 2020 Premier Status Match Challenge promotion an additional 30 days to complete their challenge. This extension will automatically be reflected in member accounts within the next week.”
TPG reached out to United to see if the airline has solidified plans to extend elite status expiration dates or reduce elite status requirements for 2021. We haven’t heard back at the time of publication but will update the post when more information is available.
Beyond elite status, United has implemented fee waivers for many of its flights, but be sure to visit the carrier’s travel notices page.
Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Atlantic announced last week that it was extending status for Gold and Silver members by six months. While the number of Tier Points needed is staying the same — 1,000 for Gold and 400 for Silver — members will get an additional six months added to their membership year to meet the requirements for an additional year of status.
In addition to extending status and requalification period for elites, Flying Club is also extending the validity of some elite benefits. For Gold members, that means that the following will be extended for an additional six months:
- Gold member companion reward for Gold status renewal
- Clubhouse passes for Gold member 1,500 Tier Point reward
- One cabin upgrade for Gold member 2,000 Tier Point rewards
In order for these benefits to be extended by six months, they must have been valid as of 13 March. The extended validity should show in your Flying Club account by 20 March.
Bottom line
While most U.S. airlines have yet to extend the validity of their respective elite status members, it’s nice to know that this issue is on their radar. We’re hopeful that airlines will release more information in the coming weeks, so make sure to bookmark this article to check back as we update it with more information.
For more details on how the outbreak is affecting the broader travel industry and up-to-date information, be sure to check out our dedicated coronavirus news page.
Featured photo courtesy of the Port of Seattle
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.