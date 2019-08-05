This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
You have 10 days left to take advantage of elevated welcome bonuses from American Express across its Gold Delta and Platinum Delta personal and business cards. If you’ve been eyeing one of Delta’s increasingly frequent award sales — such as round-trip tickets to Australia for only 44,000 miles — but don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, those welcome bonuses on any of Delta’s six cobranded Amex credit cards are the fastest way to build up your mileage balance.
You could earn up to 50,000 bonus miles plus a statement credit up to $500 with these new offers. Whether you’re simply looking to maximize your miles, get a leg up qualifying for Delta Medallion elite status, or even earn some cash back, there’s an offer in here for you. Make sure to act quickly though, as this limited-time offer is valid only through August 15th, 2019.
Gold Delta Amex and Gold Delta Business Amex
The entry-level Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express and the Gold Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card from American Express are offering 30,000 miles after new cardholders spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to $300 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. While the 30,000-mile bonus isn’t new, the potential statement credit has been raised from $50 to $300, which is pretty lucrative.
During the first three months, you’ll get a 50% rebate in the form of a statement credit on all Delta purchases — up to $300. This means a $600 plane ticket would only cost $300. If you use Delta purchases to hit the spending requirement for the bonus miles, you’re essentially lowering the welcome offer spending threshold to $700 rather than $1,000.
Both the personal and business Gold Delta cards have a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year and no foreign transaction fees. Plus, they both offer cardholders a first bag checked free on Delta flights, plus priority boarding and 20% off inflight purchases on Delta. Both versions of the Gold Delta Amex earn 2x miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
Platinum Delta Amex and Platinum Delta Business Amex
One step up in benefits and annual fee, the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Credit Card from American Express and the Platinum Delta SkyMiles Business Credit Card from American Express are now offering 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus up to $500 in statement credits on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months.
Just like the statement credit offer for Amex’s Gold Delta cards, you’ll get a 50% rebate in the form of a statement credit on all Delta purchases in the first three months — up to $500 total. If you are planning to book an expensive Delta flight soon (not using your miles), this statement credit offer makes the card worth applying for all on its own.
The personal and business Platinum Delta Amex have a higher annual fee of $195 that isn’t waived the first year, but they also offer more benefits than the Gold Delta Amex, including an annual companion certificate that can be used for travel in the main cabin. With this certificate, your companion travels with you for free minus taxes and fees that max out at $75. You can also earn MQMs toward Delta elite status with this card. In addition to the welcome bonus, you can earn 10,000 MQMs and 10,000 redeemable miles after you spend $25,000 on the card in a calendar year, plus another 10,000 MQMs and 10,000 redeemable miles after spending $50,000 in a calendar year.
Bottom Line
These increased statement credit offers are a valuable addition to all four of these cards. If you take advantage of these offers, you could use the statement credit to save on upcoming holiday travel while earning enough bonus miles to kickstart your 2020 vacation planning. Just remember these elevated bonuses will only be around for a couple of weeks, so make sure to apply by August 15th, 2019.
Delta SkyMiles tend to have a bad reputation because of the dynamic pricing scheme the airline uses for awards. Although it’s true that TPG values SkyMiles the lowest of any of the major US airlines, things are definitely starting to change. Delta award sales are becoming much more frequent, with more destinations and cabins available at discounted prices, and United’s decision to also move to dynamic award pricing makes SkyMiles look much more attractive by comparison.
If you’re on the fence about applying for these credit cards, just ask yourself if you really want to miss out on the next award sale. Delta is now consistently offering at least one domestic and one international sale a month, and it’s anyone’s guess where the next one could take you.
Additional reporting by Madison Blancaflor
