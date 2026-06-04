Delta and American Express are enhancing a benefit on most of their cobranded cards that's sure to make loyal flyers happy.

All personal and business Delta Amex cardmembers who pay an annual fee now receive a second complimentary checked bag on domestic U.S. flights. This means that every Delta Amex card — with the exception of the no-annual-fee Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card (see rates and fees) — carries the new benefit.

This change is being rolled out along with a new ride-hailing perk on the Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card and the Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card, as well as updated card designs across the whole suite and elevated welcome bonus offers for new cardmembers.

Here's what to know.

Second checked bag free on most Delta cards

The following cards now unlock up to two free checked bags for the cardmember (and up to eight companions) traveling on the same reservation (the first bag is free worldwide and the second bag on domestic U.S. flights):

Delta Air Lines — along with many other U.S. carriers, including American Airlines, JetBlue and United Airlines — has raised checked bag fees this year amid higher operating costs.

AMERICAN EXPRESS AND DELTA

Since Delta's changes went into effect in early April, it now costs $45 each way to check your first bag and $55 for a second checked bag. That means that most Delta Amex cards (except the Blue) now offer up to $100 off bag fees per passenger on U.S. domestic flights when checking two bags.

This is a positive change for frequent Delta flyers with a cobranded card — especially the Delta Gold and Delta Business Gold cards, which each charge a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year (then $150 each year thereafter).*^

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*See rates and fees for the Delta Gold Amex.

^See rates and fees for the Delta Business Gold Amex.

Related: How to earn Delta SkyMiles, from using credit cards to online shopping



New ride-hailing benefit on Delta Gold and Delta Business Gold

There's more good news in store for Delta Gold and Delta Business Gold cardmembers.

Upon account renewal, these cards now include up to $10 monthly ride-hailing credit with select U.S. ride-hailing providers (up to $120 per calendar year; enrollment required).

MARIO TAMA/GETTY IMAGES

Eligible ride-hailing services include:

Alto

Curb

Lyft

Uber

The ride-hailing benefit was already available on the other four cards that charge an annual fee. Amex is now extending it to the personal and business Delta Gold cards.

Note that both new and existing cardmembers will have access to the credit after their first year anniversary. Make sure to enroll in the benefit to receive the credit.

Related: Why the Delta SkyMiles Reserve card is still one of the best cards in my wallet



New card designs

All of Delta's cobranded cards have undergone an aesthetic change, as Amex is rolling out an all-new design for all cards in the suite.

The previous colors have been replaced with new hues and a slightly altered graphic design.

The updated Delta Reserve card design. THE POINTS GUY

The most prominent change is the retirement of the plum purple card art for the Delta Reserve and Delta Business Reserve cards; these top-tier Delta cards are now slate grey.

Related: 22 cards currently offering welcome bonuses of 100,000 points or more



Elevated welcome offers

Finally, if you've been waiting for the right time to apply for a Delta Amex card, now is a good time to consider your application.

Each of the cards is currently running a limited-time welcome offer for new cardmembers to earn a haul of SkyMiles in one swoop:

Delta Gold : Earn up to 90,000 bonus miles: 70,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership, plus earn 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $2,000 on purchases (for a total of $5,000) in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's June 2026 valuations

: Earn up to 90,000 bonus miles: 70,000 bonus miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership, plus earn 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $2,000 on purchases (for a total of $5,000) in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's June 2026 Delta Business Gold : Earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's valuations, this bonus is worth $1,080.

: Earn 90,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's valuations, this bonus is worth $1,080. Delta Platinum : Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles: 80,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership, plus earn 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $2,000 on purchases (for a total of $6,000) in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's valuations, this bonus is worth up to $1,200.

: Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles: 80,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership, plus earn 20,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $2,000 on purchases (for a total of $6,000) in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's valuations, this bonus is worth up to $1,200. Delta Business Platinum : Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $8,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's valuations, this bonus is worth $1,200.

: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $8,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's valuations, this bonus is worth $1,200. Delta Reserve : Earn up to 125,000 bonus miles: 100,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership, plus earn 25,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $3,000 on purchases (for a total of $9,000) in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's valuations, this bonus is worth up to $1,500.

: Earn up to 125,000 bonus miles: 100,000 bonus miles after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership, plus earn 25,000 bonus miles after spending an additional $3,000 on purchases (for a total of $9,000) in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's valuations, this bonus is worth up to $1,500. Delta Business Reserve : Earn 125,000 bonus miles after spending $15,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership. Per TPG's valuations, this bonus is worth $1,500.

These bonuses all match the highest number of miles we've seen offered in the cards' histories, so we recommend applying now if you're interested.

Related: What credit score do you need to get Delta SkyMiles American Express cards?



Bottom line

These positive changes for most Delta Amex cardmembers are highlighted by the addition of a second checked bag free. If you need to check two bags on a U.S. domestic flight, you could save up to $100 in bag fees one-way — that's a fantastic deal.

Plus, Delta Gold and Delta Business Gold cardmembers should be pleased with the new ride-hailing credit on those cards.

Finally, if you're a frequent Delta flyer who hasn't added one of these cards to your wallet yet, now is a good time to do so since you can earn elevated welcome bonus offers.

Related: How to use and maximize Delta's TakeOff 15 feature to save on award tickets



For rates and fees of the Delta Blue Amex, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta Gold Amex, click here.

For rates and fees of the Delta Business Gold Amex, click here.