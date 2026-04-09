American Airlines is raising its checked bag fees, a move that was hardly surprising after most of its competitors in the airline industry just did the same.

But American's shake-up announced Thursday goes even further — and well beyond bags.

The Fort Worth-based carrier is also tightening its basic economy policies. Starting later this spring, American Airlines AAdvantage elite status members will lose their upgrade and seat selection perks when flying on the airline's cheapest fares. Additionally, all other customers who book a no-frills ticket will have to pay more to check a bag.

"These changes are the result of the airline's continuing evaluation of pricing and in light of the current operating environment," the airline said in a statement to TPG on Thursday.

U.S. airlines have scrambled over the past two weeks to hike baggage fees and policies amid the run-up in global oil and jet fuel prices that has also led to sticker shock for travelers booking summer flights.

Here's what to know about American Airlines' changes.

American Airlines hikes baggage fees

Like with most U.S. carriers, checking a bag on American is getting more expensive. Beginning with tickets booked Thursday, April 9, American will hike its baseline baggage price by $10 for customers' first and second checked bags. These fees apply to all domestic and select short-haul international flights:

Bag Old fee New fee (as of April 9) First checked bag $40 ($35 if prepaid online) $50 ($45 if prepaid online) Second checked bag $50 ($45 if prepaid online) $60 ($55 if prepaid online)

American's new baggage fees essentially match those announced in the past week by Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

Customers' third bag will now cost $200.

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Basic passengers to pay $5 extra

American added another twist: Going forward, if you book a basic economy ticket, you'll pay $5 extra for your bags.

That means if you purchase the airline's discounted fare, you'd be looking at:

$55 for your first bag ($50 if you pay ahead online)

$65 for your second piece of luggage ($60 if you prepay).

American is the first U.S. carrier to specifically charge basic flyers a higher fee for checked baggage.

Free baggage perks remain

Keep in mind that travelers with elite status in American's AAdvantage loyalty program will maintain their free baggage perks, as will customers who carry an eligible cobranded credit card.

AAdvantage perks take basic economy hit

American didn't just hike baggage fees, though. The airline on Thursday it's slashing loyalty benefits for elite status customers who book its restrictive basic fares.

American Airlines planes at New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

You may recall that just a few months ago, the airline stopped letting AAdvantage members earn miles or status-earning Loyalty Points when purchasing a basic economy ticket.

Now, elite status members will have some additional rules to contend with:

AAdvantage elite status members will no longer be eligible for complimentary upgrades when flying basic. They also won't be able to apply Systemwide Upgrades on these fares.

AAdvantage elite members will no longer get complimentary seat selection or access to the carrier's Main Cabin Extra seats on basic fares.

These changes will apply to tickets booked starting May 18.

American already barred most passengers from selecting a seat (for free, at least) when purchasing a basic fare. But the carrier had long offered exceptions to its status members.

Combined with the restrictions on earning miles and Loyalty Points revealed in December, American has certainly given its most frequent flyers a myriad of reasons to think twice — or reconsider altogether — before booking one of its basic fares.

These moves have taken American's basic product from one of the U.S. airline's most lenient offerings — to one of its strictest.

And it comes as a host of carriers have shook up their cheapest fare offerings, of late, with a wave of new rules and restrictions that have increasingly targeted customers' loyalty benefits.

Boarding process tweak

American also announced one tweak to its boarding process. Starting "later this year," the carrier said, AAdvantage members who don't have elite status or a cobranded credit card will board in Group 7 when flying basic.

Status members and cardholders will maintain their boarding privileges even when traveling on a basic fare.