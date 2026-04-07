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Delta Air Lines becomes latest US carrier to hike checked bag fees

April 07, 2026
3 min read
Delta 767-400 in Morocco. CLINT HENDERSON_THE POINTS GUY
Delta Air Lines becomes latest US carrier to hike checked bag fees
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The costs keep rising for passengers booking flights: Delta Air Lines just announced it will be the latest U.S. airline to hike checked bag fees.

Going forward, most Delta flyers will pay $45 instead of $35 for their first bag. That's a jump of $10, or roughly 28%.

The change will apply to tickets booked from Wednesday, April 8, on.

3 major airlines have now hiked bag fees

Delta's move comes as airlines have faced skyrocketing jet fuel costs in recent weeks amid fallout from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. And carriers in the U.S. and abroad have looked to pass those costs onto consumers in the form of higher fares, higher fuel surcharges and, increasingly, higher add-on fees for bags.

"These updates are part of Delta's ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to TPG on Tuesday.

The Atlanta-based carrier isn't alone. JetBlue and United Airlines already hiked bag fees in recent days.

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Delta's move keeps alive a long-standing aviation trend: When one airline raises its baggage fees, others tend to do the same.

For that reason, don't be surprised to see the remaining U.S. carriers follow suit.

Delta's bag fees: What to know

Keep in mind, Delta flyers with Medallion elite status in the Delta SkyMiles program will maintain their free baggage perks, as will customers who carry an eligible Delta-American Express cobranded credit card.

As part of this latest fee increase, Delta also raised the fee for customers' second checked bag by $10. Their second piece of checked luggage will now cost $55 (instead of $45) going forward.

The carrier hiked the fee for flyers' third checked bag by a whopping $50 as well, bringing the total to $200.

Checked bag fees on Delta

BagPrevious feeFees for tickets booked from April 8 on
First
$35
$45
Second
$45
$55
Third
$150
$200

The carrier did not make any changes to the fees customers pay on long-haul international flights.

Like most competitors, Delta last raised baggage fees in early 2024.

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Featured image by CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.