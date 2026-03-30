We've seen airlines respond to higher jet fuel prices with steeper fares and fuel surcharges.

Now, a major U.S. carrier is adding another price hike to the mix: more expensive fees for checked bags.

JetBlue plans to charge most flyers an extra $4 per bag, going forward, on quieter days at the airport. That's a hike of just over 10%.

On peak demand days, though, customers will pay $9 more for their first checked bag — a jump of more than 20%.

The news was first reported by CNBC and confirmed by TPG with an airline spokesperson.

A JetBlue Airbus A220 taxis at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

In a statement Monday afternoon, JetBlue pointed to the surging cost of oil, and said the higher bag fees will allow the carrier to keep its fares "more competitive."

"While we recognize that fee increases are never ideal, we take careful consideration to ensure these changes are implemented only when necessary," the airline said.

How much will a bag cost you on JetBlue?

From now on, first-bag fees for a majority of customers who prepay for their bags will start at $39 on off-peak days.

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Passengers' first bag will cost them $49 during the busiest stretches.

And if you wait until check-in (or later) to pay for your luggage, you'll continue to pay an extra $10 per bag, regardless of the travel date. That setup has been in place long before these latest changes.

Quick breakdown: JetBlue checked bag fees

Here's how JetBlue's checked bag fees will break down going forward.

Keep in mind:

Since 2024, the airline has used a dynamic system

Customers pay $10 more if they wait until check-in or later to add a bag to their reservation. So you'll want to pay for your bag at least 24 hours before your flight.

Here's how JetBlue's bag fees will shake out for Blue, Blue Basic, Blue Extra and EvenMore bookings, going forward.

Bag Off-peak fee Difference Peak fee Difference 1st checked bag $39 ($49 if you don't pre-pay) Up from $35 (or $45) previously $49 (or $59 if you don't prepay) Up from $40 (or $50) previously 2nd checked bag $59 (or $69) $50 (or $60) previously $69 (or $79 if you don't prepay) Up from $60 (or $70) previously

Mosaic elite status members and eligible JetBlue cobranded credit cardholders will still get one bag free, the airline reiterated.

What this means for travelers

JetBlue's bag fee hikes will make the it one of the most expensive full-service U.S. carriers for checked luggage.

Bag fees generally start at around $35 for the five largest U.S. airlines — American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

JetBlue flyers will now pay no less than $39 for a first checked bag.

Will other airlines follow suit? Historically, we've often seen airlines follow one another in hiking bag fees — that certainly was the case during the last wave of bag fee spikes in 2024.

Time will tell whether competitors follow JetBlue's lead in 2026.

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