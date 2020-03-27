Loyalty programs begin limiting non-travel redemption options
While many frequent flyer and hotel loyalty programs offer a wide array of redemption options, including many that aren’t related to travel, here at TPG we tend to focus primarily on the ones that get you the most bang for your buck. This almost always means travel-specific redemptions, using your frequent flyer miles for flights and your hotel points for free nights.
For a long time many programs have expanded their non-travel redemption options, allowing you to use your points for things like gift cards, merchandise, car rentals and more. The catch is that these redemptions usually represent pretty bad values, with your hard-earned points often being worth less than 1 cent each.
As the novel coronavirus continues to stifle travel demand both in the U.S. and internationally, a number of programs have now removed the option to use points and miles for non-travel related redemptions. This is a logical move to protect cash flow, especially if a large number of customers without immediate travel plans decided to suddenly cash out their points for something else.
Delta SkyMiles
Delta has always been a leader in innovative redemption options, and it was the first of the U.S. legacy carriers to switch to dynamic award pricing. Through its SkyMiles Marketplace, Delta allows customers to redeem their miles for merchandise, gift cards, car rentals, hotel stays, cruises and more.
However, as of March 16, 2020, Delta has added some new restrictions to the SkyMiles marketplace. Now only Medallion elite members and Delta Amex cardholders can redeem SkyMiles for merchandise, and the option to redeem miles for gift cards has disappeared entirely.
Southwest Rapid Rewards
Southwest’s customer-friendly fee structure, cheap fares and easy-to-use rewards program have made it a customer favorite for many years. Rapid Rewards members also have the ability to redeem their points for non-travel options like merchandise, gift cards and more via the “More Rewards” portal.
As of now, More Rewards has been temporarily suspended and most Southwest members can only use their Rapid Rewards points to book Southwest flights. If you try and log on to the More Rewards website, you’ll see the following error message attributing the change to COVID-19.
Similar to Delta, Southwest has made an exception for Chase Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card holders, allowing them to continue to redeem their points for things other than flights.
Best Western
Best Western has also paused the ability to redeem points for gift cards and merchandise through its Redemption Mall portal, though as of now you can still donate your points to charity, convert them to miles with 14 different airline frequent flyer programs, or redeem them for a AAA/CAA membership, in addition of course to redeeming them for free hotel nights.
Bottom line
Despite a record-setting government bailout, many companies in the travel industry are in very precarious financial positions. Expect to see more airlines and hotels follow the lead of these companies, and limit non-travel redemptions to protect cash flow.
