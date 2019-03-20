This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the most exciting developments in the world of points and miles last year was Capital One’s announcement of new airline transfer partners. Since last December, miles earned on cards like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Spark Miles for Business can be transferred to 14 airline partners. Unfortunately, there was one small drawback to this announcement: Of the carriers with which Capital One has now partnered, all but one of them (Finnair) also partner with at least one other transferable points currency. The issuer isn’t unique in this regard, as many of these programs share some of the same transfer partners.
From a business standpoint the heavy overlap we see in transfer partners makes perfect sense. When a card issuer offers transferable points, it agrees to buy an airline’s miles at a fixed cost. Every time you transfer Amex Membership Rewards points to Aeromexico, for example, Amex pays Aeromexico a set price per mile. Once an airline agrees to “sell” its miles to a single card issuer, it’s easier to add new transfer partners, both from a financial and technological perspective. This is also why airlines like Avianca that frequently sell miles to the public at discounted rates are popular transfer partners.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the easiest airline miles to earn. Just like our analysis of the hardest airline miles to earn, you can of course credit revenue flights to any of these loyalty programs, but for this article, I’ll be focusing instead on credit card bonuses and transfer options. Also be sure to keep an eye out for limited time transfer bonuses to stretch your miles even farther.
Before we get into the nitty gritty, here’s a summary chart of the programs I’ll cover and which of the five transferable point currencies can get you miles in said programs:
As you can see, all of these programs partner with at least three of the five transferable currencies, giving you a plethora of options to boost your balances. They can all offer solid value in the right circumstances as well.
Let’s dive into each one, and note that the credit card offers below are just a sampling of how you could turn everyday spending into points or miles in the given program.
Air France / KLM Flying Blue
Earning
Credit card bonuses:
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
- Capital One Spark Miles for Business: Earn 50,000 miles when you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months of opening your account.
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: Earn 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
Transfer partners: In many ways Flying Blue is the anti-unicorn of loyalty programs, as it’s a partner of all five major transferable points currencies. Points transfer 1:1 from Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards. Points transfer at a 2:1.5 ratio from Capital One and at a 3:1 ratio from Marriott, though Marriott also gives you a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 Marriott points transferred.
Redeeming
Flying Blue’s decision to follow Delta and switch to a dynamic pricing model for award flights (instead of a fixed award chart) cut a lot of value from the program, but there are still some good deals to be had if you are both patient and lucky. Given that Flying Blue partners with all five of the biggest transferable points programs, it’s worth checking what options you might have here for SkyTeam flights.
One of the best uses of Flying Blue miles has always been the discounted promo awards offered each month. Currently you can enjoy a 25% discount on business class flights between Europe and Toronto (YYZ), Cancun (CUN), Montreal (YUL) and Mexico City (MEX), but the list normally includes several American destinations as well. Previous months, for example, have included discounts for cities like Seattle, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Washington, DC.
At the time of writing, I’m seeing one-way awards from Montreal to Paris (CDG) for as little as 21,500 miles in economy, worth $258 based on TPG’s valuations.
Saver level business class awards to Europe aren’t a bad deal at 39,750 miles each way, but with variable pricing, some days might end up costing a full 5x more for the same flight (and you’ll often encounter fuel surcharges, though a few partner airlines are more reasonable).
Unfortunately, the new Flying Blue site isn’t great at showing partner award space, most recently with Delta domestic flights. and with variable pricing it’s pointless to talk about flights we can’t actually see ourselves. That being said, you can find a few more deals on longer Air France / KLM itineraries, such as business class from Chicago to Tel Aviv (TLV) for only 53,000 miles each way:
While Flying Blue miles are quite easy to earn, it does take some additional effort to put them to good use. However, there’s value to be had.
Singapore KrisFlyer
Earning
Credit card bonuses:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Earn 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening.
- American Express® Gold Card: Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases with your new card within the first three months, though you may be able to get 50,000 points via a referral from a friend (subject to change at anytime).
Transfer partners: Just like Flying Blue, Singapore is the second golden goose that partners with all five major transferable points currencies. While it wasn’t originally listed as a Capital One transfer partner, it was later added, though the 2:1 transfer ratio isn’t as good as most of Capital One’s other partners.
Redeeming
One clear edge that Singapore KrisFlyer has over other Star Alliance loyalty programs is the fact that Singapore generally doesn’t make its own long-haul, premium cabin award space available to partner programs. This means if you want to fly Singapore’s incredibly spacious new A380 suites class or business class on the world’s longest flight, you’ll almost always have to book through KrisFlyer.
While not all routes feature the new suites yet, you can currently find them flying to Sydney (SYD), London-Heathrow (LHR), Hong Kong (HKG), Shanghai (PVG) and Zurich (ZRH). Award space on these routes is hard to come by, as the seat count in the suites cabin has been reduced from 12 to six, but if you can find a seat on a longer route like Singapore to Zurich, it will set you back a cool 125,000 miles. If you have enough miles in your account you can also waitlist a saver award and hope that space opens up before departure.
In addition, Singapore’s Star Alliance partner award chart has a few great deals worth noting. One-way economy awards to Europe only cost 27,500 miles, which is 2,500 miles cheaper than what most other Star Alliance loyalty programs will charge you.
Singapore also has a competitive advantage for domestic first class awards on United operated flights, only charging 20,000 miles each way.
Virgin Atlantic
Earning
Credit card bonuses:
- Citi Premier Card: Earn 60,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Earn 50,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $10,000 in the first 3 months and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership. Terms Apply.
Transfer partners: Virgin Atlantic is a 1:1 transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards, Amex Membership Rewards, and Citi ThankYou Rewards. You can also transfer points at a 3:1 ratio from Marriott with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points transferred.
Redeeming
Using Flying Club miles on Virgin Atlantic’s own flights isn’t a great value. The carrier has a relatively limited route network and imposes high fuel surcharges. Despite not belonging to a major alliance, the Flying Club program has immense and wide-reaching value thanks to the various partnerships it has inked. One of the best redemption sweet spots in the entire points and miles world is using Flying Club miles to book round trip premium cabin awards on ANA for fewer miles than most programs charge for a one-way ticket:
First class awards from the West Coast gateways of Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) to Tokyo cost 110,000 miles round-trip, while those from the middle of the US and the East Coast cost 120,000 miles. That’s not a typo; those are round-trip award rates. That breaks down to 55,000 to 60,000 miles each way for flights that often cost $16,000 or more. You can even get a good deal in business class as well, paying 90,000 to 95,000 miles for a round-trip award ticket. However, ANA first class is a real treat and worth trying if you can, especially when the price difference is this small.
Pro tip: Use ExpertFlyer to search ANA award space for up to seven days at a time and look for open jaw routings to help you find award space.
Virgin Atlantic has a few other solid redemption options, and one of the most widely applicable to US-based readers involves Delta flights. You can book Delta saver economy flights to Europe for only 30,000 miles and $5 each way…
Or business class for 50,000 miles:
Non-stop domestic flights also clock in at just 12,500 miles. In many of these cases, you’ll redeem significantly fewer Flying Club miles than you would booking the award flights directly with Delta, especially given the recent jump in SkyMiles rates to Europe. However, be sure to compare the award rates to make sure you don’t overpay.
This is especially relevant if you plan on transferring your points from Amex as you can pit Virgin Atlantic and Delta head to head. Even if the prices are the same between the two programs, keep your eyes peeled for one of Amex’s frequent Virgin Atlantic transfer bonuses that gives Flying Club an edge.
You can also score an incredible deal on South African Airways’ fifth freedom route from Dakar, Senegal (DKR) to Washington-Dulles. A round-trip business class ticket only costs 50,000 miles, which is less than most carriers charge for a one-way ticket.
Avianca LifeMiles
Earning
Credit card bonuses:
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
Transfer partners: Avianca LifeMiles is a 1:1 transfer partner of Amex Membership Rewards and Citi ThankYou Points. You can also transfer at a 2:1.5 ratio from Capital One or a 3:1 ratio from Marriott.
Redeeming
Between Amex surprising us by adding Avianca as a transfer partner to Capital One’s decision to include it in the list of Venture/Spark transfer partners, this quirky Star Alliance program is finally starting to get the attention it deserves. While Avianca’s customer service can leave a bit to be desired, low award rates and no fuel surcharges on partner awards make it worth the hassle.
One of the best value redemptions here is Lufthansa first class awards between the US and Europe for only 87,000 miles each way (or 63,000 miles in business class).
You can also mix and match LifeMiles and money, potentially dropping this first class ticket to only 35,000 LifeMiles and $837. This essentially lets you “buy” LifeMiles at about 1.67 cents each. While this is a good deal, you can often purchase LifeMiles at 1.4 cents or less, which would be a better deal.
LifeMiles can also be great for domestic travel within the US on United. Avianca is one of the few airlines to split the US into different award zones (three to be exact) which roughly correspond to the East Coast, Midwest and West Coast. You can see the zone definitions as well as Avianca’s full Star Alliance award chart here.
|From/To
|US Zone 1
|US Zone 2
|US Zone 3
|US Zone 1
|
Economy: 7,500 miles
Business: 15,000 miles
|
Economy: 10,000 miles
Business: 15,000 miles
|
Economy: 12,500 miles
Business: 25,000 miles
|US Zone 2
|Economy: 10,000 miles
Business: 15,000 miles
|
Economy: 7,500 miles
Business: 15,000 miles
|
Economy: 12,500 miles
Business: 25,000 miles
|US Zone 3
|Economy: 12,500 miles
Business: 25,000 miles
|Economy: 12,500 miles
Business: 25,000 miles
|
Economy: 7,500 miles
Business: 15,000 miles
Short-haul economy flights, those within the same zone, are a great deal at only 7,500 miles each way. Even longer transcontinental flights cost the same as if you booked through United, and with more transfer partners to beef up your account balance, Avianca might just have the upper hand here.
You can also find very reasonable rates on awards to North Asia, a large region that includes Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines, among others. I also appreciate how LifeMiles often shows you how many award seats are left on a given flight, so you can easily decide how quickly you need to book.
Even some far-away destinations, like Sydney, Australia (SYD), are priced attractively. 40,000 miles for a one-way economy ticket isn’t half bad, and while 80,000 miles in business isn’t record-breaking, it’s definitely a good deal for a non-stop 15-hour flight.
For complete details on the program, check out our guide with Everything You Need to Know About Avianca LifeMiles.
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
Given how stacked the Oneworld alliance is with excellent first class products, Cathay Pacific’s easy-to-earn Asia Miles can be a valuable addition to your wallet.
Flights on Cathay Pacific metal are priced based on the following distance based award chart. Note the Long – Type 1 and Type 2 pricing tiers — unfortunately Type 2, the more expensive one, is what applies for flights to and from the US.
Even the shortest flights from Hong Kong (HKG) to the West Coast will fall in this 5,000-7,500 mile range. 110,000 miles for first class certainly isn’t cheap, but you can trust that Cathay Pacific will deliver an unforgettable experience flying up front. These prices are similar to what you’d pay booking the same awards through American AAdvantage, though economy flights are a few thousands miles cheaper, and Cathay Pacific also gives you the option to book premium economy awards.
While I’d normally suggest that travelers on the East Coast or in the central US position to the West Coast to book cheaper awards, there is one exception here. Cathay Pacific’s relatively new nonstop service to Washington-Dulles (IAD) has been hot on my radar. This route is operated by a modern and comfortable A350 aircraft, and I’d happily pay 85,000 miles to get home from Asia on such a quick routing (though American only charge 70,000 miles for the same ticket).
The Asia Miles website makes it hard to find award charts for Cathay’s partner airlines, but you can piece together the distance-based pricing scheme using the mileage calculator. For example, you’ll find a number of medium-haul domestic flights, like New York (JFK) to Chicago (ORD) pricing at only 10,000 miles, where American would charge you 12,500.
You can also save a few thousand miles each way flying from the east coast to Europe, though the cost jumps to 40,000 miles each way in economy and 75,000 in business class if you fly from LAX instead.
British Airways
Earning
Credit card bonuses:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: Earn 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- British Airways Visa Signature Card: Earn 50,000 bonus Avios after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months of account opening and an additional 50,000 bonus Avios after you spend $20,000 total on purchases within your first year. That’s up to 100,000 bonus Avios.
Transfer partners: British Airways is a 1:1 transfer partner of both Chase and Amex as well as a 3:1 transfer partner of Marriott.
Redeeming
Maximizing British Airways’ distance-based award chart requires a change in mindset. Instead of focusing on zone-based sweet spots, you should focus on nonstop flights between individual city pairs that are a set distance apart. Generally speaking you’ll want to avoid long-haul flights, which are much more expensive, and focus on short and medium hops.
While the cheapest (Zone 1) awards can no longer be used for flights within North America, any flights that cover up to 1,151 flight miles will only set you back 7,500 Avios. This lets you fly between cities like New York-JFK and Miami (MIA) for relatively cheap.
This is a great excuse to let the destination plan your trip instead of the other way around. From AA’s hub in Miami, you could fly to any of these Caribbean or South American destinations for just 7,500 Avios.
You could also take advantage of AA and Alaska’s extensive route networks to fly from several West Coast cities to Hawaii for just 12,500 Avios each way.
AA is also known for frequently flying long-haul international aircraft on shorter domestic routes. British Airways prices these (and all domestic “first” class awards) as business class, meaning you can get a lie-flat seat at a relatively low rate. You’ll find this most often on flights between AA hub cities, such as flights between Chicago-O’Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) that are occasionally operated by a 787-9. You can book this flight in business class for only 15,000 Avios each way, as opposed to the 25,000 miles AA would charge you.
Perhaps the single best value use of Avios is for short-haul flights around Europe and Asia. Flights under 650 miles, such as Hong Kong to Taipei (TPE) only cost 4,500 Avios one-way in economy (flights up to 1,151 miles require the same 7,500 Avios as North American flights above). You can use this to save money flying in and out cities that are both expensive markets and Oneworld hubs, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, London and Madrid.
Aeroplan
Earning
Credit card bonuses:
- Capital One Spark Miles for Business: Earn 50,000 miles when you spend $4,500 in the first 3 months of opening your account.
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
Transfer partners: Points transfer to Aeroplan at the following rates: 1:1 from Amex, 2:1.5 from Capital One, and 3:1 from Marriott.
Redeeming
As Air Canada’s independently-run loyalty program, Aeroplan used to be one of the best value redemptions of Amex Membership Rewards points. While that’s still true, you’re also now able to transfer miles to Aeroplan from Capital One as well. When you factor in the 2x earning rates on the Venture and Spark cards (which in turn transfer to 1.5 Aeroplan miles), you can come out ahead on the earning side as well.
Aeroplan offers great redemption rates on Star Alliance flights, though you’ll have to be careful to focus on partners that don’t require hefty fuel surcharges. Take this example of a Lufthansa first class flight from New York-JFK to Munich (MUC). 70,000 miles isn’t bad at all, but the $750+ in taxes really kills the value:
Other partners aren’t nearly as bad. This one-way award ticket on EVA’s phenomenal 777 business class costs 75,000 miles and only $5.60:
Domestic awards within the US are also a decent value at only 12,500 miles each way, and the carrier doesn’t impose close-in booking fees for last-minute awards (like United does). However, Aeroplan really shines for international premium cabin redemptions. If you’re lucky enough to find business class award space to Europe on a United flight equipped with the new Polaris seats, you’ll only pay 55,000 miles each way.
Swiss business class is also a great option for getting to Europe, as Aeroplan award flights on Swiss also aren’t subject to massive fuel surcharges.
Bottom Line
If you collect transferable points to take advantage of the flexible redemptions they offer, odds are you have access to one (or maybe even all) of the loyalty programs mentioned here. While it can be confusing and complicated to book award tickets through foreign programs with low-tech websites and inconsistent customer support, you could end up saving tens of thousands of miles or hundreds of dollars. Since these miles are the easiest to earn, it’s worth your time to get familiar with these programs so they can work for you.
