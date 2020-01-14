Get a 25% bonus for transferring Amex Membership Rewards points to Aeromexico
American Express offers regular transfer bonuses for some key partner programs, giving cardholders anywhere from 10%-40% additional points or miles when you transfer your Membership Rewards to partner airlines. And a new one just launched today: Now through February 14, 2020, you can receive a 25% bonus on transfers to AeroMexico Club Premier.
This is not a targeted bonus and you don’t need to register for it either. You should see the higher transfer ratio automatically reflected when you log into your Amex account. Membership Rewards points normally transfer to Aeromexico at a 1:1.6 rate, but with the 25% bonus you’ll end up earning 2,000 Premier Points for every 1,000 Membership Rewards points you transfer.
Aeromexico’s partner award chart is pretty average — not too expensive, but not many sweet spots either. For example, round-trip flights from the US to Europe on SkyTeam airlines cost 96,000 Premier Points in economy and 220,000 in business class. With the normal 1:16 transfer ratio, that’s 60,000 Membership Rewards points in economy and 137,500 in business, though during the transfer bonus, that’ll drop to 48,000 Amex points and 110,000 Amex points, respectively.
The best value redemption in Club Premier are around-the-world tickets, which price out at 224,000 Premier Points in economy and 352,000 in business. With the current bonus, you’d only need to transfer 112,000 or 176,000 Membership Rewards points, and the routing rules are incredibly generous:
- You must travel in the same direction, east or west.
- Travel must begin and end in the same country.
- It’s only valid on SkyTeam-operated flights.
- You must have a minimum of three and a maximum of 15 stopovers, with no more than five per continent.
- All flights must be booked in the same class of service.
This allows you to criss-cross the world at a fraction of the cost, and is one reason that the Club Premier program actually deserves some recognition — though be forewarned that many reports indicate that these awards are incredibly hard to actually ticket.
Featured photo by John Gress/Corbis via Getty Images
