Your complete guide to the revamped Aeroplan program
Air Canada’s Aeroplan program has undergone some huge changes over the last year.
Air Canada reacquired its loyalty program a couple of years ago and — in mid-2020 — announced plans to revamp it completely. The refreshed Aeroplan was launched in November 2020 and it completely changed how you could redeem Aeroplan points. Unlike many recent airline changes, however, most of these changes were for the better.
For example, the cost of some award tickets went up. At the same time, the airline unveiled a valuable new stopover program and completely removed fuel surcharges. This means that you’ll pay less out of pocket for award tickets and can see two cities for the cost of one — even on a one-way ticket.
This article will show you everything you need to know about earning and redeeming Air Canada Aeroplan points. I’ll also discuss elite status and some of the program’s other nuances.
In This Post
Air Canada Aeroplan Partners
Air Canada is a Star Alliance member, so naturally, you can earn and redeem Aeroplan points with any Star Alliance carrier. Over a dozen airlines are Star Alliance and they’re based all around the world. Some of the largest Star Alliance hubs include Chicago-O’Hare (ORD), Frankfurt (FRA), Istanbul (IST) and Tokyo-Haneda (HND).
The following airlines are a part of Star Alliance:
- Aegean
- Air Canada
- Air China
- Air India
- Air New Zealand
- ANA
- Asiana Airlines
- Austrian Airlines
- Avianca
- Brussels Airlines
- COPA
- Croatia Airlines
- EgyptAir
- Ethiopian Airlines
- EVA Air
- LOT Polish Airlines
- Lufthansa
- SAS
- Shenzhen Airlines
- Singapore Airlines
- South African Airways
- Swiss Air Liens
- TAP Portugal
- Thai Airways
- Turkish Airlines
- United Airlines
Aeroplan also has a handful of non-alliance partnerships with other airlines. Many of these partnerships (like Etihad) allow for reciprocal mileage earning and redemption on all flights, while others (like Cathay Pacific) only extend earning and redemption to select routes. Make sure to check the airline’s partner page on Air Canada’s website for more info.
The following airlines are non-alliance Aeroplan partners:
- Air Creebec
- Air Serbia
- Azul
- Calm Air
- Canadian North
- Cathay Pacific
- Central Mountain Air
- Etihad Airways
- Eurowings (Star Alliance affiliate)
- GOL
- Juneyao Airlines (Star Alliance affiliate)
- Middle East Airlines
- Olympic Air
- SriLankan Airlines
- Virgin Australia
- Vistara
Air Canada Elite status
As you’d expect, Air Canada Aeroplan has an elite status program too. This rewards frequent Air Canada and Star Alliance flyers with valuable perks like upgrades, free checked bags and other perks. There are five different status tiers that you can earn by meeting specific flight requirements with the airline in a single calendar year.
To qualify, you’ll need to meet a set Status Qualifying Mile (SQM) or Status Qualifying Segment (SQS) requirement in addition to a Status Qualifying Dollar (SQD) requirement. SQM is calculated based on your flight distance, SQS is based on how many flights you credit to Aeroplan and SQD is based on how much you spend on tickets. Note that SQD is based on Canadian Dollars.
Here’s a look at the requirements for each status tier:
- Aeroplan 25K: 25,000 SQM or 25 SQS and $3,000 SQD
- Aeroplan 35K: 35,000 SQM or 35 SQS and $4,000 SQD
- Aeroplan 50K: 50,000 SQM or 50 SQS and $6,000 SQD
- Aeroplan 75K: 75,000 SQM or 75 SQS and $9,000 SQD
- Aeroplan Super Elite: 100,000 SQM or 100 SQS and $20,000 SQD
You’ll get more benefits with higher status tiers. You’ll also earn eUpgrade certificates as you progress through status tiers. These let you upgrade flights operated by Air Canada, Air Canada Express and Air Canada Rouge from economy class to Business Class, Premium Economy or Premium Rouge.
Air Canada elites can also pick Select Benefit Bundles that offer more rewards. Some of the selections include bonus points earning, upgrade certificates and lounge passes, among others. You’ll have different choices at each status level.
How to earn Aeroplan points
It’s surprisingly easy to earn Air Canada Aeroplan points even if you’re not flying Air Canada. Here’s a look at some of the most common ways to earn Aeroplan points. Check out our full guide to earning Aeroplan points for even more methods.
Flying with Air Canada
Unlike most U.S. carriers, Air Canada has continued to award points based on flight distance. That said, you also need to factor your fare class into your calculations too. Some fares earn as little as 25% mileage flown while business class fares earn 150% miles flown.
Here’s a look at how much each fare earns:
Those with Air Canada elite status can choose to earn bonus points on Air Canada flights if selected as a Select Benefit Bundle. Here’s a breakdown of how many bonus points each tier earns:
- Aeroplan 25K: 25%
- Aeroplan 35K: 35%
- Aeroplan 50K: 50%
- Aeroplan 75K: 75%
- Aeroplan Super Elite: 100%
To calculate your mileage earning, use a website like GCMap to find your flight’s distance. Then, multiply the distance by the percentage listed to the right of your fare class on the earning chart. So if you’re flying from Toronto (YYZ) to London-Heathrow (LHR) in premium economy, you’d earn 4,445 miles one-way. This is because the flight is 3,556 miles long and the fare earns 125% points per miles flown.
An Aeroplan 35K member flying the same route would earn a 35% bonus on this flight if selected as Select Benefit Bundle. This means this member would earn 6,001 Aeroplan points on this same booking.
Flying with Star Alliance and non-alliance partners
You’ll earn miles the same way when flying with an Air Canada partner, but the number of points you’ll earn per mile flown varies by airline. You can find your partner’s earning chart on Air Canada’s airline partner page. Just find your partner on the list and click on it.
Say you’re flying Copa Airlines from New York-JFK to Panama City (PTY) in H fare economy. According to the earning chart, you’ll earn 100% miles flown. This is equal to 2,200 Aeroplan points. Alternatively, someone flying in D fare business class would earn 2,750 points on the same route.
Transferring American Express Membership Rewards to Aeroplan
One of the easiest ways to earn Aeroplan points is transferring American Express Membership Rewards points. Amex points transfer to Aeroplan instantly and at a 1:1 transfer ratio. This means that 100,000 Amex points equal 100,000 Aeroplan points.
You can earn Amex points by spending on a variety of different American Express cards. Each has its own set of benefits, annual fees, bonus spending categories and — of course — welcome offers. Here’s a quick look at three of my favorite Amex cards that I use to earn points on my everyday spending:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 75,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $5,000 on purchases in your first six months of card membership. However, some readers have been targeted for up to 125,000-point bonus by using the CardMatch tool (offer subject to change at any time). Terms apply.
- American Express® Gold Card: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new card within the first six months of account opening. However, some readers have been targeted for up to 75,000-point bonus by using the CardMatch tool (offer subject to change at any time). Terms apply.
- The Business Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 85,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $15,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Platinum Card plus earn 5x points on eligible purchases in 5 select business categories, up to 80,000 bonus points per category, all within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Terms apply.
Spend on these cards and you’ll be rewarded with Amex points you can immediately transfer to Aeroplan. That said, we don’t recommend transferring without a plan. Instead, find the award ticket you want to book first and then transfer your points when you’re ready to book your ticket.
Earn points with cobranded credit cards
Those based in Canada can earn Aeroplan points when spending on an Aeroplan cobranded credit card. Three banks issue Aeroplan cards in Canada and each card has different benefits, fees and points earning. You’ll want to assess each card and see which best fits your needs and budget. On the high-end, you’ll get benefits like free checked luggage, lounge access and a high welcome offer.
Aeroplan isn’t offering a U.S. cobranded credit card yet, but we should see one in the future. Air Canada and Chase recently announced that they would partner to offer an Aeroplan card in the U.S., but details have yet to be released. We expect Aeroplan to become a Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partner around this time.
Stay tuned to TPG — we’ll update you when we know more.
Earning with retail partners
Air Canada has a shopping portal that lets you earn Aeroplan points with third-party vendors. These include Apple, Uber Eats and other popular merchants. You can click through the merchant’s link on the Air Canada eStore before you make a purchase and you’ll earn a set number of points per dollar spent on your purchase. This can be a great way to earn bonus points on everyday purchases.
For example, you can earn 2x points per dollar spent on all Uber Eats purchases made in the U.S. and Canada.
Note that not all Air Canada retail partners are valid for points earning in both the U.S. and Canada. Some are Canada only, so you’ll want to double-check on the partner page before making a purchase.
How to redeem Aeroplan points
Now for the fun part: redeeming Aeroplan points! Between Air Canada’s huge route network — and its long list of alliance and non-alliance partners — you can use your points to fly all around the world.
Here are a few important things to keep in mind as you redeem points. Again, check out our full guide to redeeming Aeroplan points for more valuable information.
Things to know about Aeroplan points
You can use your Aeroplan points to book flights on Air Canada flights and flights operated by its Star Alliance and non-alliance partners. Unlike many U.S. carriers, Air Canada has kept a standard award chart that means award flights can be booked at predictable prices. Better yet, it also removed fuel surcharges last year, so you’ll only pay minimal taxes plus a $29 partner booking fee (if applicable).
Award chart info
Aeroplan employs a hybrid distance and region-based award chart. This means you’ll pay based on how long your flight is, but pricing varies based on the region you’re flying to and from. Here’s a look at how Air Canada defines each award region — you’ll notice that each is very broadly defined.
To find the cost of an award, first determine the region you’re flying from and to. Then, calculate the physical distance between your origin and destination using a tool like GCMap. Then, find the award chart for your region pair in the Air Canada award chart (warning: PDF link) and find the cost for your flight’s length.
For example, this New York-JFK to Frankfurt (FRA) flight originates in the North America region and lands in the Atlantic region. It’s 3,856 miles in length, so you’d pay 35,000 points in economy or 60,000 points for a Lufthansa partner flight in economy or business class, respectively.
You’ll notice that Air Canada flights have a price range listed under each cabin. Flights with standard saver award space will price at the lower end of the pricing spectrum, while flights without this will price higher. I recommend sticking to the lowest-priced awards whenever possible.
Partner awards
As you can see in the screenshot above, all partner flights have predictable pricing. You can book virtually all partner awards right on the Air Canada website. They will appear alongside Air Canada flights in search results.
Air Canada Corporate Rewards
Air Canada has a business rewards program dubbed Air Canada Corporate Rewards.
Businesses can use this program to earn rewards when employees book trips on Air Canada or select Lufthansa Group airlines like Lufthansa, Swiss and Brussels Airlines. These rewards are earned in addition to whatever the employee earns on their flights, so it’s truly a win-win for the business and employee.
These rewards aren’t standard Aeroplan points. Instead, they’re separate rewards currency that can be redeemed for things like Maple Leaf lounge passes, eUpgrade Certificates and preferred seating discounts, amongst other perks. I highly recommend enrolling in this program if your business has lots of corporate travel on Air Canada.
Aeroplan sweet spots
The new Aeroplan award chart is full of interesting sweet spots and great deals. Here are a few of the best ways to maximize both the award chart and some of the program’s other interesting features, like stopovers on one-way award tickets.
Book a mini-round-the-world trip with stopovers
You can add one stopover to one-way tickets and two stopovers to round-trip tickets for 5,000 miles apiece. These stopovers can be virtually anywhere in the world, and Aeroplan lets you get creative with your routing.
The only major restriction to keep in mind is that your connecting flight cannot require more than double the mileage cost of a nonstop flight to your final destination. This means you could book something like New York-JFK to Dubai (DXB) via Frankfurt (FRA) but not New York-JFK to Frankfurt via Dubai.
This opens up a lot of interesting bookings. For example, you can book a mini-round-the-world that takes advantage of a stopover, two round-trip tickets and multiple 24-hour layovers (that are considered layovers). Here’s a quick example from my full guide to booking Aeroplan stopovers.
Outbound:
- Leg 1: Los Angeles (LAX) to Sydney (SYD) – Stopover, United Airlines
- Leg 2: Sydney to Bangkok (BKK) – Layover, Thai Airways
- Leg 3: Bangkok to Delhi (DEL) – Destination, Air India
Total distance: 13,981 miles
Price: 105,000 points business class, 75,000 points economy
Inbound:
- Leg 1: Delhi (DEL) to Frankfurt (FRA) – Layover, Lufthansa
- Leg 2: Frankfurt to Dublin (DUB) – Stopover, Lufthansa
- Leg 3: Dublin to Newark (EWR) – Layover, United
- Leg 4: Newark to Los Angeles (LAX) – Destination, United
Total distance: 10,135 miles
Price: 105,000 points business class, 75,000 points economy
Book high-surcharge tickets without the surcharges
Air Canada has joined the United MileagePlus and Avianca LifeMiles by not adding fuel surcharges to Star Alliance award tickets. So if you’re comparing where to transfer your Amex or Capital One points, consider transferring to Aeroplan to save on large fuel surcharges.
Business class from the East Coast to Europe
Many flights from the U.S. East Coast to Europe fall into the 0-4,000 mile tier on the North America-to-Atlantic award chart. These flights cost just 60,000 points in business class and 90,000 in first class, so it’s a great way to hop over the Atlantic. This is cheaper than what’s charged by other Star Alliance programs like Avianca LifeMiles and United MileagePlus for the same flights.
Bottom line
Air Canada’s new Aeroplan loyalty program is great. Solid redemption rates mixed with flexible stopovers and no fuel surcharges mean you can get some excellent deals on award tickets. So definitely consider using it to book your next big award ticket.
Feature photo by Heather Dunbar/Shutterstock.
