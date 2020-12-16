JetBlue unveils Mosaic status updates for 2021, introduces companion pass
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
With 2021 on the horizon, airlines have been busy adjusting their elite status programs for the new year.
On Wednesday, JetBlue became the latest carrier to unveil updates to the Mosaic program, and they’re pretty exciting, so let’s dive into the details.
Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter for more airline-specific news!
In This Post
JetBlue introduces a five-month, unlimited companion pass
The biggest, and perhaps most exciting change, is that elites will receive an unlimited companion pass for every flight booked and flown between Jan. 1 and May 20, 2021. The companion doesn’t even have to be the same person on each flight, meaning that Mosaics can fly with one extra person on every flight, just for the cost of the taxes and fees.
Note that this limited-time benefit doesn’t apply to TrueBlue or Cash + Points redemptions — only paid flights qualify for a free companion.
Additionally, both tickets need to be booked at the same time, in the same class of service and in the same reservation. Plus, the companion must travel on all the same segments as the sponsoring Mosaic. To book a companion fare, Mosaics should call the dedicated 1-800 number.
Mint bookings are included in this offer. As such, a Mosaic can effectively travel with a companion for 50% off in Mint — a spectacular deal, especially if you can snag one of the $300 fares we’ve seen over the last few weeks.
Plus, JetBlue’s business class just received a major upgrade. The entire product, except for the seat, has been overhauled, including the food, drinks, amenity kits, bedding and more. Combined with the companion pass, early 2021 might just be the best time to fly in Mint.
Interestingly, JetBlue is processing companion tickets at 50% off the base fare, meaning that both the Mosaic and the companion will earn TrueBlue points based on half of the ticket great. That’s great news for the companion, but not so great for a Mosaic looking to get an early-year boost on requalifying for status.
New Even More Space seating benefit
The carrier is also formalizing a new benefit that allows Mosaics to enjoy complimentary extra-legroom Even More Space seating on the day of departure.
As a Mosaic myself, scoring a day-of-departure upgrade to an extra-legroom seat was previously hit-or-miss. Some gate agents would happily process one, others wouldn’t. Now, the carrier is making this a permanent change going forward.
But it’s not all great news for Mosaics, though.
Earlier this year, the carrier quietly quadrupled the prices for Even More Space seats purchased with points before departure. Despite the massive devaluation, JetBlue writes that “the cost in points is slightly higher than in years past, but continues to be at a significantly reduced rate,” emphasis mine.
To receive an upgrade, Mosaics should speak to a customer service agent at the airport. Requests will be honored in the order they are received, pending availability. This new benefit does not apply to those traveling on the same reservation as a Mosaic member.
When introducing the new benefit, JetBlue notes that “we continue to evaluate our long-term plan for changes and cancellations and the impact to exclusive Mosaic benefits.”
Long-time JetBlue elites know that one of the top perks of Mosaic status has been free changes and cancellations to any ticket. Because of the pandemic, JetBlue (and most other carriers) are waiving change fees for all flyers, making this once-exclusive benefit effectively worthless.
It remains to be seen what other benefits JetBlue will introduce to compensate, but at least the carrier recognizes that it needs to do something to keep Mosaic valuable.
Earning Mosaic status in 2021
Earning Mosaic status will also be easier in 2021. The carrier is halving the flying requirements, while also introducing a new way to qualify based on a combination of cobranded credit card spend and flying.
Specifically, the four tracks to earning Mosaic in 2021 are as follows:
- 7,500 Mosaic qualifying points (vs. the usual 15,000 points)
- 6,000 Mosaic qualifying points + 15 segments (vs. the usual 12,000 points and 30 segments)
- $50,000 spent on purchases with the JetBlue Plus or JetBlue Business Card during the calendar year (as before)
- $30,000 spent on purchases with the JetBlue Plus or JetBlue Business Card + 4,000 Mosaic qualifying points during the calendar year (new and exclusively for 2021)
Note that you can’t mix and match — you need to complete one of the aforementioned tracks to earn status valid through Dec. 31, 2022. Even though all status earned in 2020 has been extended to 2021, all flyers will need to requalify in 2021 to enjoy benefits through Dec. 31, 2022.
No matter which way you qualify, you’ll be awarded 15,000 TrueBlue points upon qualification.
Overqualifying for Mosaic in 2021
Along with the reduced elite-qualifying criteria, JetBlue is also incentivizing its top flyers to continue taking to the skies, with the following additional perks:
- Earn 10,000 Mosaic qualifying points – Receive 10,000 TrueBlue bonus points
- Earn 20,000 Mosaic qualifying points – Mosaics can gift Mosaics status to someone else (valid through 2022)
- Earn 30,000 Mosaic qualifying points – Receive a free round-trip flight certificate (valid for one year in coach)
The above benefits are cumulative, so you earn all three upon hitting 30,000 Mosaic qualifying points.
Massive sign-up bonus for the JetBlue Plus Card
Finally, the airline is extending its gigantic welcome bonus to the JetBlue Plus Card. Through Jan. 31, 2021, new customers will have the opportunity to earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases and paying the $99 annual fee in full within the first 90 days, plus an additional 50,000 points after spending a total of $6,000 on purchases in the first 12 months.
TPG values JetBlue TruBlue points at 1.3 cents apiece making the full welcome bonus worth a whopping $1,300. That’s an outstanding value for a card with a sub-$100 annual fee.
Related: Full review of the JetBlue Plus credit card
Bottom line
All in all, JetBlue’s updated Mosaic program is great news for flyers, especially those with plans to fly in early 2021.
With a five-month companion pass, Mosaics can fly with anyone they’d like for just the taxes and fees. Plus, the carrier will offer elites free day-of-departure access to extra-legroom seating.
Despite a stealthy devaluation earlier this year, JetBlue is clearly working to improve Mosaic for 2021 and beyond.
Contributing Zach Honig/The Points Guy
Featured photo by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.