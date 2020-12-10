All of the elite qualification changes you need to know about for 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: Alaska Airlines announced changes to elite qualification shortly after this story published. It has been updated below.
We’ve seen a lot of airlines and hotel chains adjust their loyalty programs in the last year. Nearly every major program announced elite status extensions. However, some are taking things a step further by also reducing the qualification requirements for 2021.
Keeping track of the myriad of changes can be a challenge to keep up with, but TPG is here to help. Here’s a complete list of all of the elite qualification changes you need to know about for 2021. We’ll continue to regularly update this guide as more airlines and hotels announce changes.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
In This Post
Alaska Airlines
Alaska normally offers two ways to reach MVP elite status: by taking Alaska-operated flights exclusively (with lower qualification thresholds) or by taking a combination of Alaska- and partner-operated flights (with higher thresholds). However, in 2021, Alaska will follow the lower qualification thresholds for all members.
- MVP: 20,000 elite-qualifying miles or 30 segments
- MVP Gold: 40,000 elite-qualifying miles or 60 segments
- MVP Gold 75K: 75,000 elite-qualifying miles or 90 segments
Although it no longer matters how you earn your miles, you must fly a minimum number of segments on Alaska Airlines to earn or retain status: two for MVP, four for MVP Gold and six for MVP Gold 75K.
Related: Alaska frequent flyers have a lot to look forward to in 2021
American Airlines
American was the first U.S. airline to announce elite status updates for next year. In 2021, AAdvantage elite status qualification thresholds will be reduced across the board. Any status you earn in 2021 will be valid through Jan. 31, 2023.
The airline is reducing elite-qualifying miles (EQMs) required by 20%. Elite-qualifying segments (EQSs) and elite-qualifying dollars (EQDs) are lowered by 20% to 33%. Here’s how the new requirements break down:
- Gold: 20,000 EQMs or 20 EQSs) plus $2,000 EQDs
- Platinum: 40,000 EQMs or 45 EQSs, plus $4,500 EQDs
- Platinum Pro: 60,000 EQMs or 70 EQSs, plus $7,000 EQDs
- Executive Platinum: 80,000 EQMs or 95 EQSs, plus $12,000 EQDs
Related: Shortcut elite status, lounge access and more with 50% off AA AirPass entry
There’s also a new way to get around the EQD requirements. Specifically, you can waive the EQD requirement up to Platinum Pro status by spending $30,000 on any cobranded AAdvantage credit card during the calendar year.
In addition, American is making major changes in earning rates for basic economy tickets. Come Jan. 1, 2021, basic economy tickets will no longer earn elite-qualifying miles, segments or dollars. On the flip side, elites will be able to enjoy status perks when flying basic economy.
Related: How to survive basic economy on American Airlines
Delta
Although Delta was the first airline to extend elite status due to the coronavirus outbreak, it hasn’t announced elite qualification changes for 2021 yet. However, it is rolling over all Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) from 2020 to 2021 to qualify for 2022 Medallion Status. So, if you’ve taken any Delta flights this year, you’ve already begun making progress toward earning status in 2021.
Related: You don’t need to spend $250,000 to fast-track Delta Diamond status
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian cut Pualani elite qualification for the 2021 status year (based on 2020 travel) in half. It has also confirmed that members that achieve Pualani Platinum status at the reduced elite qualifications will still receive their two Platinum upgrade certificates.
- Pualani Gold status: 15 segments or 10,000 miles
- Pualani Platinum status: 30 segments or 20,000 miles
However, there’s no word yet whether Hawaiian will continue to follow the reduced requirements next year.
Related: Best ways to redeem points and miles on Hawaiian Airlines
Hilton
Hilton Honors has slashed 2021 qualification requirements in half, including stays, nights and base points. Here’s how you can earn status starting January 2021:
- Silver: 2 stays, 5 nights, or 12,500 base points
- Gold: 10 stays, 30 nights or 37,500 base points
- Diamond: 15 stays, 30 nights or 60,000 base points
Related: An inside look at how Hilton is cleaning hotel rooms between guests
In addition to reducing requirements, Hilton will automatically roll over all 2020 elite-qualifying nights to 2021, so you could get a big head start on your 2021 qualification based on stays this year. However, keep in mind that you could also get automatic Hilton Honors elite status year-after-year with a cobranded Hilton card.
Related: Why Hilton should add a new elite tier above Diamond
Hyatt
Following in Hilton’s footsteps, Hyatt announced it would reduce elite status requirements by 50% for the 2021 qualification year. And remember, any status earned in 2021 will be valid all the way through Feb. 28, 2023.
Here’s a look at how the 2021 tier requirements break down:
- Discoverist: Stay five tier-qualifying nights or earn 12,500 base points ($2,500 in spending)
- Explorist: Stay 15 tier-qualifying nights or earn 25,000 base points ($5,000 in spending)
- Globalist: Stay 30 tier-qualifying nights or earn 50,000 base points ($10,000 in spending)
These requirements may be even lower if you have a cobranded Hyatt card. Those with the World of Hyatt Credit Card automatically get five qualifying nights each year just for having the card. Additionally, cardholders earn two elite-qualifying nights for every $5,000 spent on the card.
Related: How to earn two years of top-tier Hyatt elite status after just 9 nights
In addition, as a part of the Bonus Journeys promotion (registration required), for every tier-qualifying night you complete by Feb. 28, 2021, you’ll earn one additional night credit.
Related: Promotions that will make your next hotel stay more rewarding
United
Shortly after American’s announcement, United said it would also make it easier to earn Premier elite status in 2021. Premier Qualifying Points (PQPs) and Premier Qualifying Flights (PQFs) requirements have been reduced by around 25% for the 2021 qualification year. As a reminder, travelers earn one PQP for each eligible dollar spent on tickets issued by United, or based on distance and fare class for tickets issued by partners. You’ll also earn one PQF for each eligible flight segment flown.
Here’s how it breaks down:
- Silver: 3,000 PQPs/8 PQFs or 3,500 PQPs
- Gold: 6,000 PQPs/16 PQFs or 7,000 PQPs
- Platinum: 9,000 PQPs/24 PQFs or 10,000 PQPs
- Premier 1K: 13,500 PQPs/36 PQFs or 15,000 PQPs
In addition to the reduced requirements, anyone who currently holds elite status will automatically get 25% of the PQP-only requirement for 2021 deposited into their accounts. Silver members should expect 875 PQPs, Gold 1,750, Platinum 2,500 and Premier 1K 3,750. Don’t forget that United requires that elites fly a minimum of four segments on United or United Express to qualify for status, so you can’t automatically earn status next year from this bonus alone.
Related: How to maximize the United MileagePlus program
On top of all of that, from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2021, MileagePlus members can earn bonus PQPs on their first three United or United Express PQP-earning trips. Elite members can earn a 100% PQP bonus, with a minimum of 300 bonus PQPs and a maximum of 1,500 bonus PQPs per trip. Non-elites can earn a 50% bonus, with a minimum of 150 bonus PQPs and a maximum of 1,000 bonus PQPs per trip.
Keep in mind that you can also earn PQPs with cobranded United credit cards, such as the United Explorer Card and the United Club Infinite Card.
Related: How to unlock additional award availability with United credit cards
Wyndham
While not the most rewarding program around, Wyndham Rewards reduced elite status qualifications in 2021 by 40%. Here’s what it will take to earn Wyndham elite status next year:
- Gold: 3 nights
- Platinum: 9 nights
- Diamond: 24 nights
Remember that if you qualify for Wyndham Diamond status, you could match that to Diamond status within the Caesars Hotels and Resorts chain. Caesars Diamond perks include waived resort fees on all stays, complimentary valet and self-parking and a $100 annual celebration dinner at Caesars-owned restaurants.
Related: If I book a hotel on December 31, what year will my stay count toward?
Bottom line
Many airline and hotel loyalty programs are making it easier to earn elite status in 2021. However, as you can see, there still are a few major programs missing from this list. It’s highly likely that more changes will be announced in the weeks to come, so be sure to bookmark this guide and check back regularly as we update it with more information.
Related guides:
- Complete guide to airline elite status during the coronavirus outbreak
- Complete guide to hotel elite status during the coronavirus outbreak
- In-flight service is resuming — here’s what food and drinks you can expect on your next flight
- Which airline lounges in the U.S. are currently open?
Featured image by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.