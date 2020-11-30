Hyatt makes it easier to earn elite status in 2021 and extends lucrative promotions
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Nearly every major airline and hotel announced elite status extensions earlier this year. Now, travel companies are starting to take things a step further by also reducing qualification requirements for 2021 status.
World of Hyatt has just announced that it is joining in on adjusting 2021 elite-status requirements. Further, it is extending its lucrative promotions that allow you to earn points and elite night credits faster. While several hotel chains have lowered 2020 elite requirements, so far, Hilton is the only other chain to do so for next year.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Earning Hyatt elite status in 2021
Hyatt is making it easier to earn elite status in 2021 in several ways.
For starters, Hyatt is slashing elite status requirements by 50% for the 2021 qualification year. Here’s a look at how the 2021 tier requirements break down. Remember that any status earned in 2021 will be valid through Feb. 28, 2023.
- Discoverist: Stay five tier-qualifying nights or earn 12,500 base points ($2,500 in spending)
- Explorist: Stay 15 tier-qualifying nights or earn 25,000 base points ($5,000 in spending)
- Globalist: Stay 30 tier-qualifying nights or earn 50,000 base points ($10,000 in spending)
These requirements may be even lower if you have a cobranded Hyatt card. Those with the World of Hyatt Credit Card automatically get five qualifying nights each year just for having the card. Additionally, cardholders earn two elite-qualifying nights for every $5,000 spent on the card.
If you’re not already a World of Hyatt Credit Card holder, you can get 10 qualifying night credits for signing up by Dec. 31, 2020. These nights will count toward earning status in 2021 and are double what is usually offered.
The World of Hyatt Credit Card also already provides automatic Discoverist elite status, so these reduced requirements are ideal for those aiming for Explorist or Globalist status. Explorist status provides benefits like a 20% points bonus on stays, upgrades to the best available room (excluding suites and rooms with lounge access), Gold status with M life Rewards and AAdvantage elite status offers. Meanwhile, top-tier Globalist provides perks such as a 30% points bonus on stays, upgrades to suites, club lounge access and/or free breakfast, waived resort fees on all stays and complimentary parking on free night awards.
World of Hyatt will continue to offer milestone rewards, such as a $100 Hyatt gift card when reaching 40 tier-qualifying nights (or 65,000 base points) and suite upgrade awards when reaching 60 nights (or 100,000 base points). However, the requirements for these rewards are not being adjusted.
Related: What is World of Hyatt elite status worth?
Fast-tracking Hyatt elite status with limited-time promotions
In addition to reducing elite status criteria, World of Hyatt is incentivizing stays by extending its popular, previously announced limited-time promotions. The Bonus Journeys, Free Nights on Sale and Dine Local, Earn Triple Points promotions will all be extended through Feb. 28, 2021.
As part of the Bonus Journeys promo, World of Hyatt members can earn up to quadruple points starting with their first stay through February. Plus, for every tier-qualifying night you complete during the promotion period, you’ll earn a bonus night toward both 2020 and 2021 World of Hyatt elite status. This means that if you’re registered for the promotion and stay 15 qualifying nights between January 1 and February 28, 2021 (checking out on or before February 28, 2021), you will earn a total of 30 tier-qualifying nights — enough for top-tier Globalist status through early 2023.
Related: What it’s like to ‘Work From Hyatt’ at the Andaz Mayakoba
Additionally, with the free nights on sale promotion, you’ll get 15-25% back on Hyatt awards. All members receive 15% of their redeemed points back on redemptions, while World of Hyatt credit cardmembers receive 25% of redeemed points back. Keep in mind, World of Hyatt has postponed the introduction of peak and off-peak pricing until at least July 2021.
Finally, you can earn triple points on eligible spend for dine-in, takeout tor delivery when not staying the night at participating outlets at Hyatt hotels and resorts. To participate, simply provide your World of Hyatt number and pay with a credit card that offers bonus points on dining.
Related: Amazing new World of Hyatt promo will offer up to 25.5x points on paid stays and more
Bottom line
Today’s announcement from Hyatt is great news for guests across the board. Hyatt loyalists will appreciate the reduced elite status requirements, while less frequent travelers will benefit from the extensions of the limited-time promotions. These changes come in addition to World of Hyatt extending current elite status and reward expiration and postponing award chart changes.
Keep in mind, Hilton Honors was the first major hotel chain to reduce elite requirements for 2021. It’ll be interesting to see if other programs follow suit in the days and weeks to come.
Featured image by Victoria Walker/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.