Hyatt just made it easier to earn top-tier status via credit card spend
The COVID-19 outbreak has caused an unprecedented level of disruption on the travel industry and is forcing companies to get creative about handling cancellations and promoting future travel. Many hotels and airlines have been offering elite status extensions and more to encourage loyalty once travelers can be on the road again.
Among the more generous companies is Hyatt. Today it announced that it will make it easier to earn elite-qualifying nights through its co-branded credit cards. This news comes after already announcing flexible change and cancellation policies, elite status extensions for all members globally, extensions of rewards like suite upgrades and free-night certificates, and postponement of award chart changes.
Bonus for existing card holders
From April 15 through June 30, 2020, World of Hyatt Credit Card holders will earn three elite-qualifying nights for every $5,000 spent on the card. That includes the two qualifying nights cardholders already earn for meeting that threshold, plus one bonus night. This also is in addition to the five qualifying nights you get each year just for having the card.
Those with the now-discontinued Hyatt Credit Card will earn two qualifying nights for every $5,000 spent on their card, which is great considering cardholders ordinarily don’t have the opportunity to earn elite credits through spend.
There’s no cap to the qualifying nights, so you can theoretically “buy” top-tier Globalist status without any stays. There’s also no registration required in order to participate.
Aside from boosting your World of Hyatt elite status, this bonus is an easy way to fast-track Milestone Rewards like confirmable suite upgrades, club lounge access awards, free-night certificates and access to My Hyatt Concierge.
Bonus for new card holders
In addition to boosting elite-qualifying night earnings for existing cardholders, the World of Hyatt Credit Card is rewarding new applicants with extra qualifying nights just for getting the card. Now through June 30, 2020, new World of Hyatt Credit Card holders will automatically get 10 qualifying night credits — double what is usually offered.
New applicants will also earn up to 50,000 Hyatt points — 25,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus an additional 25,000 points after you spend $6,000 total within the first six months of account opening. Those bonus points are worth a respectable $850, based on TPG valuations. If you meet both spending thresholds by June 30, you’ll also earn the three qualifying nights from the other bonus, bringing your total up to 13 nights.
The card comes with a $95 annual fee, which you can easily recoup when you redeem the anniversary free night, valid at Category 1-4 hotels. Just note that you won’t be eligible to earn the bonus points if you’ve earned a welcome bonus on a Hyatt card within the past 24 months. Also, if you have the old Hyatt credit card, you’ll need to cancel it and apply for the World of Hyatt card in order to earn the bonus.
Should you charge everyday spending to the World of Hyatt Card?
It’s always important to consider the opportunity cost before putting a significant amount of spending on a card simply to earn elite status. The World of Hyatt Credit Card offers four Hyatt points per dollar spent on purchases at all Hyatt properties; two points per dollar on restaurants (including takeout and delivery orders), local transit and commuting (including rideshares), airfare and fitness club/gym memberships; and one point per dollar on everything else. It also provides a second Category 1-4 award night after spending $15,000 in a cardmember year.
Right now, the two categories that are likely the most relevant to you are restaurant and non-bonus spending. While it’s certainly possible to earn more on your dining and non-bonus expenses with other cards, at 1.7 cents apiece, Hyatt points are the most valuable hotel points according to TPG valuations.
Putting extra spend on the card for the sake of this bonus may be worthwhile depending on your situation. For instance, it could make sense if you’re a few nights shy of leveling up to the next status level, or if you could benefit from a higher level of status in 2021, even if your travel will be limited this year.
Is World of Hyatt status worth it?
The World of Hyatt Credit Card and old Hyatt Credit Card already provide automatic Discoverist status in the World of Hyatt program, so this bonus is ideal for those aiming for Explorist or Globalist status. TPG values these status levels at $995 and $5,190, respectively. In practice, you may not get as much value from the status if you don’t travel enough organically to earn it.
Explorist status is earned after 30 nights or 50,000 base points ($10,000 in spending) and provides benefits like a 20% points bonus on stays, upgrades to the best available room (excluding suites and rooms with lounge access), Gold status with M life Rewards and AAdvantage elite status offers.
Top-tier Globalist is earned after 60 nights or 100,000 base points ($20,000 in spending) and provides much more valuable perks like a 30% points bonus on stays, upgrades to suites, club lounge access and/or free breakfast, waived resort fees on all stays and complimentary parking on free night awards. Any elite status earned this year will be valid through at least Feb. 28, 2022.
