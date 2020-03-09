Hyatt and American launch new fast-track offers for elite status
American and Hyatt launched a new partnership last year, including reciprocal earning opportunities for elite members in each program. This also provided targeted, fast-track offers for elite status, and at the end of the year, select Globalist members were granted American Executive Platinum status — including the Systemwide Upgrades normally provided to travelers qualifying the hard way.
If you were wondering what this partnership had in store for members in 2020, we now know at least part of the answer, as the two programs have just announced new offers to more quickly reach elite status. Believe it or not, these options allow you to lock in status through early 2022, making them notably more rewarding than a typical airline or hotel status challenge.
Here are the details for the two offers.
Fast track to American elite status
If you currently hold Globalist or Explorist status with the World of Hyatt program and have linked your Hyatt and AAdvantage accounts, you have the opportunity to earn AAdvantage elite status by completing qualifying activity in a three-month period. Here are the number of Elite Qualifying Miles (EQMs) or Elite Qualifying Segments (EQSs) and Elite Qualifying Dollars (EQDs) for the applicable tiers:
|Status
|Hyatt Explorist
|Hyatt Globalist
|AAdvantage Gold
|7,000 EQMs or 8 EQSs
$1,000 EQDs
|7,000 EQMs or 8 EQSs
$1,000 EQDs
|AAdvantage Platinum
|N/A
|12,500 EQMs or 16 EQSs
$2,000 EQDs
|AAdvantage Platinum Pro
|N/A
|20,000 EQMs or 24 EQSs
$3,000 EQDs
Eligible flights include all American-operated flights plus those marketed by American, American Eagle, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines and Qantas.
Registration is required and runs through Sept. 30, 2020. However, you can choose when to register based on the timing that suits you best. If you’re among the many business travelers with a reduced flight schedule over the next few months, you may want to wait until your travel picks back up.
If you are able to complete the requirements of the fast-track offer by the end of your designated, three-month period, your new American status will be valid through Jan. 31, 2022. That’s quite a long window of validity — especially considering that most airline status challenges will only allow you to earn status through the end of the current membership year.
Finally it’s important to note that existing AAdvantage elite travelers can’t use these offers to requalify for the same level of status. In other words, if you’re currently Hyatt Explorist and AAdvantage Gold, this isn’t a way to shortcut your path to reaching AA Gold again.
Fast track to Hyatt elite status
On the other side of the partnership, American Executive Platinum, Platinum Pro and Platinum members will have a faster way to reach Hyatt Explorist or Globalist status by completing a set number of elite-qualifying nights at Hyatt properties in 90 days, as follows:
|Status
|AAdvantage Platinum/Platinum Pro
|AAdvANTAGE Executive Platinum
|Hyatt Explorist
|10 qualifying nights
|10 qualifying nights
|Hyatt Globalist
|N/A
|20 qualifying nights
Qualifying nights are any that would normally count toward Hyatt elite status, including paid and award bookings.
Note that the registration timeline is slightly different, as you have until Oct. 2, 2020 to register and then 90 days to complete enough qualifying nights to earn the status. Once earned, you can enjoy the benefits through Feb. 2022, though again, you can select the 90-day window of time to maximize your chances at successfully completing the requirements.
In addition, Hyatt has confirmed in an email to TPG that the five elite-qualifying nights awarded to new holders of The World of Hyatt Credit Card will not count toward these thresholds, so you can’t accelerate your progress even further by adding that card to your wallet. Nevertheless, given the enhanced earning rates at Hyatt properties and the free anniversary night you’d earn each cardmember anniversary year, it could still be a great option for American travelers who may find themselves visiting Hyatt properties with greater frequency.
Unfortunately, these fast-track offers won’t help you score all of the upgrade certificates that used to be granted to Hyatt Explorist and Globalist members. The program has shifted to awarding these as milestone perks, so you’d need to reach certain night thresholds to pick them up.
Additional details
It’s nice to see American and Hyatt offer another round of fast-track offers to elite status, though there are some important differences between last year’s iteration and these new offers. For starters, these are open to all applicable elites (Hyatt Explorist and Globalist members and AAdvantage Platinum, Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum travelers) with standard qualification metrics. Last year’s offers were targeted.
However, if you received an offer in 2019, you can still utilize these new ones. A Hyatt spokesperson confirmed that eligible members can utilize one per calendar year.
Another notable change is that these offers do not include temporary status while attempting to complete the challenge. Instead, you’d need to wait until you surpass the above thresholds, at which point your new tier benefits would take effect. However, this won’t be immediate; a Hyatt spokesperson has indicated that the new status will be applied within seven business days of checking out, and a similar timeline likely holds for AA status.
Finally, it’s critical to note that you must have your World of Hyatt and AAdvantage accounts linked to take advantage of these offers. The process only takes a few seconds and can be done at this page on American’s site or this page on Hyatt’s.
Bottom line
If you currently hold mid-tier (or higher) status with Hyatt or American, you now have the ability to enjoy an accelerated pathway to elite benefits with the other program. These new fast-track offers allow you to snag status through early 2022, and registration is required. However, you get to choose the window of time to complete the respective challenges, so do your best to carefully time this when you’re most likely to fulfill the requirements.
