Your ultimate guide to Alaska Airlines partners
Editor’s note: At TPG, our top priority is providing our readers with the information needed to make educated decisions about travel and your rewards-earnings strategy. This is not the best time to travel, domestically or internationally, as airlines have cut significant parts of their route network. But we are sharing this information to provide value for future travel once coronavirus concerns have subsided.
Even if you aren’t on the West Coast or live near an Alaska Airlines hub, you can still get a ton of value from the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan program. Sure, you can use Alaska miles for flights on Alaska Airlines, but the real sweet spots lie in the program’s wide selection of partners.
You can redeem miles on some of the most sought-after premium award seats on international airlines like Cathay Pacific or Japan Airlines. You can also use miles on American Airlines, as the two carriers have renewed their partnership that will see Alaska joining the Oneworld alliance. The partnership will include domestic codeshares and reciprocal elite benefits.
As of right now, Alaska partners with airlines around the world, including:
- Aer Lingus
- American Airlines
- British Airways
- Cathay Pacific
- Condor
- EL AL Israel Airlines
- Emirates
- Fiji Airways
- Finnair
- Hainan Airlines
- Icelandair
- Japan Airlines
- Korean Air
- LATAM Airlines
- Qantas
- Singapore Airlines
Although Alaska Airlines miles aren’t as easy to earn as other programs, there are still several options for earning Mileage Plan miles for your next partner redemption. Many don’t require you even to step foot on an Alaska flight.
In This Post
Alaska Mileage Plan award charts
Alaska miles are some of the most valuable yet some of the hardest to earn, so even if you’re only saving 5,000 to 10,000 miles, it’s worth comparing all your partner options before you book. To do this, head to Alaska’s award charts page and enter your origin region and destination region. The site will then display the applicable prices on the right-hand side, including any restrictions or other details. We’ll detail each partner and its respective award chart below.
Aer Lingus
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Europe:
- Economy: 30,000 – 80,000 miles
- Business: 60,000 – 280,000 miles
Europe to Europe:
- Economy: 8,000 – 30,000 miles
American Airlines
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Canada:
- Main cabin: 12,500 miles
- Business/first class: 32,500 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Europe:
- Business/first class: 57,500 miles
- First class: 85,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Europe (May 16 – Oct. 14):
- Main cabin: 30,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Europe (Oct. 15 – May 15):
- Main cabin: 22,500 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Asia Zone 1, each way: (Japan, South Korea and Mongolia)
- Main cabin: 32,500 miles
- Business/first class: 60,000 miles
- First class: 80,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Asia Zone 2, each way: (All other Asia travel aside from Japan, South Korea and Mongolia are considered Zone 2)
- Main cabin: 35,000 miles
- Business/first class: 70,000 miles
- First class: 110,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to the Caribbean:
- Main cabin: 17,500 miles
- Business/first class: 27,500 miles
- First class: 52,500 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Central America:
- Main cabin: 17,500 miles
- Business/first class: 27,500 miles
- First class: 52,500 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to contiguous U.S. and Alaska:
- Main cabin: 12,500 miles
- Business/first class: 25,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Hawaii:
- Main cabin: 22,500 miles
- Business/first class: 40,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Mexico:
- Main cabin: 17,500 miles
- Business/first class: 27,500 miles
- First class: 52,500 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to New Zealand:
- Main cabin: 40,000 miles
- Business class: 80,000 miles
- First class: 110,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to South America Zone 1 (every destination except for Argentina, Brazil (excluding Manaus), Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela is considered Zone 1):
- Main cabin: 20,000 miles
- Business/first class: 30,000 miles
- First class: 55,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to South America Zone 2
- Main cabin: 30,000 miles
- Business/first class: 57,500 miles
- First class: 85,000 miles
British Airways
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Africa:
- Economy: 50,000 miles
- Premium economy: 60,000 miles
- Business class: 70,000 miles
- First class: 80,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Europe:
- Economy: 32,500 miles
- Premium economy: 42,500 miles
- Business class: 60,000 miles
- First class: 70,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to India and South Asia:
- Economy: 50,000 miles
- Premium economy: 60,000 miles
- Business class: 70,000 miles
- First class: 80,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to the Middle East:
- Economy: 50,000 miles
- Premium economy: 60,000 miles
- Business class: 70,000 miles
- First Class 80,000 miles
Cathay Pacific
Asia to Asia:
- Economy: 12,500 miles
- Premium economy: 15,000 miles
- Business class: 22,500 miles
- First class: 27,500 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Africa:
- Economy: 50,000 miles
- Premium economy: 55,000 miles
- Business class: 62,500 miles
- First class: 70,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Asia:
- Economy: 30,000
- Premium economy: 35,000
- Business class: 50,000
- First class: 70,000
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Australia:
- Economy: 40,000 miles
- Premium economy: 47,500 miles
- Business class: 60,000 miles
- First class: 80,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to India and South Asia:
- Economy: 50,000 miles
- Premium economy: 55,000 miles
- Business class: 62,500 miles
- First class: 70,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to the Middle East:
- Economy: 50,000 miles
- Premium economy: 55,000 miles
- Business class: 62,500 miles
- First class: 70,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to New Zealand:
- Economy: 40,000 miles
- Premium economy: 47,500 miles
- Business class: 60,000 miles
- First class: 80,000 miles
Condor
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to North Africa:
- Economy: 35,000 – 50,000 miles
- Premium class: 55,000 miles
- Business class: 65,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to South Africa
- Economy: 40,000 – 55,000 miles
- Premium class: 60,000 miles
- Business class: 70,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Europe:
- Economy: 25,000 – 40,000 miles
- Premium class: 45,000 miles
- Business class: 55,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to the Middle East:
- Economy: 35,000 – 50,000 miles
- Premium class: 55,000 miles
- Business class: 65,000 miles
Emirates
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Africa:
- Economy: 47,500 miles
- Business class: 120,000 miles
- First class: 200,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Asia:
- Economy: 52,500 miles
- Business class: 105,000 miles
- First class: 180,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Australia:
- Economy: 65,000 miles
- Business class: 120,000 miles
- First class: 225,000 miles
Contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Europe:
- Economy: 47,500 miles
- Business class: 105,000 miles
- First class: 180,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to India and South Asia:
- Economy: 42,500 miles
- Business class: 82,500 miles
- First class: 150,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to the Middle East:
- Economy: 42,500 miles
- Business class: 82,500 miles
- First class: 150,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to New Zealand:
- Economy: 65,000 miles
- Business class: 120,000 miles
- First class: 225,000 miles
Fiji Airways
North America to South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand:
- Economy: 40,000 miles
- Business class: 55,000 miles
Hawaii to South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand:
- Economy: 27,500 miles
- Business class: 45,000 miles
South Pacific to South Pacific:
- Economy: 17,500 miles
- Business class: 32,500 miles
Finnair
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Asia:
- Economy: 50,000 miles
- Business class: 125,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Europe:
- Economy: 30,000 miles
- Business class: 70,000 miles
Europe to Europe:
- Economy: 12,500 miles
- Business class: 20,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to India and South Asia:
- Economy: 42,500 miles
- Business class: 110,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to the Middle East:
- Economy: 40,000 miles
- Business class: 105,000 miles
Hainan
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Asia:
- Economy: 30,000 miles
- Business class: 50,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Asia:
- Economy: 30,000 miles
- Business class: 50,000 miles
China to China:
- Economy: 15,000 miles
- Business class: 22,500 miles
- First class: 27,500 miles
Icelandair
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Europe:
- Economy (on or after Feb. 1, 2020): Starting at 35,000 miles
- Business class: 55,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Iceland:
- Economy (on or after Feb. 1, 2020): Starting at 30,000 miles
- Business class: 50,000 miles
Japan Airlines
Asia to Asia:
- Economy: 15,000 miles
- Business class: 25,000 miles
- First class: 30,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Asia:
- Economy: 35,000 miles
- Business class: 60,000 miles
- First class: 70,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Southeast Asia:
- Economy: 40,000 miles
- Business class: 65,000 miles
- First class: 75,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to India:
- Economy: 40,000 miles
- Business class: 65,000 miles
- First class: 75,000 miles
Korean Air
Korea to Southeast Asia
- Economy: 35,000 miles
- Business: 60,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to North Asia:
- Economy: 70,000 miles
- Business class: 105,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Southeast Asia:
- Economy class: 85,000 miles
- Business class: 120,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Australia:
- Economy: 85,000 miles
- Business class: 125,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to India and South Asia:
- Economy: 100,000 miles
- Business class: 140,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Middle East:
- Economy: 100,000 miles
- Business class: 140,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to New Zealand:
- Economy: 85,000 miles
- Business class: 125,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Fiji:
- Economy: 85,000 miles
- Business class: 125,000 miles
LATAM
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to South America:
- Economy (off-peak): 25,000 miles
- Economy (peak): 30,000 miles
- Premium business: 45,000 miles
Easter Island to South America:
- Economy: 22,500 miles
- Premium business: 35,000 miles
South America to South America:
- Economy: 12,500 miles
- Premium business: 25,000 miles
Note that off-peak awards on LATAM are available from March 15 through June 30 and August through November. Peak awards are available from Jan. 1 through March 14 and July through December.
Qantas
Australia to Australia:
- Economy: 12,500 miles
- Premium coach: 15,000 miles
- Business class: 20,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Australia/New Zealand:
- Economy: 42,500 miles
- Premium coach: 47,500 miles
- Business class: 55,000 miles
- First class: 70,000 miles
Singapore Airlines
Southeast Asia to Japan, Korea, China
- Economy: 22,500 miles
- Business class: 60,000 miles
- First class: 75,000 miles
Southeast Asia to Southeast Asia
- Economy: 17,500 miles
- Business class: 25,000 miles
- First class: 35,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Africa:
- Economy: 75,000 miles
- Business class: 160,000 miles
- First class: 210,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Japan:
- Economy: 40,000 miles
- Business class: 80,000 miles
- First class: 110,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Southeast Asia or China:
- Economy: 47,500 miles
- Business class: 100,000 miles
- First class: 130,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to India:
- Economy: 62,500 miles
- Business class: 130,000 miles
- First class: 165,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to Middle East:
- Economy: 62,500 miles
- Business class: 130,000 miles
- First class: 165,000 miles
The contiguous U.S. and Alaska to South Pacific:
- Economy: 70,000 miles
- Business class: 145,000 miles
- First class: 190,000 miles
Alaska partners with an array of carriers across all three major alliances and airlines worldwide. That said, those agreements don’t always include unilateral award access to every single flight operated by those partner airlines. Instead, Alaska’s award chart is restricted to designated routes only. That means if there’s no award chart on Alaska’s website, you can’t book that itinerary with Mileage Plan miles.
For example, if you took a trip to the Middle East and ended up in Dubai (DXB), but wanted to then continue on to Europe you should be able to fly Emirates, right? Alaska has a partnership with Emirates and there are plenty of flights from Dubai (DXB) to numerous European destinations. However, when you search for flights from the Middle East to Europe, you’ll see just two award charts, Finnair and Singapore.
Despite partnering with multiple carriers that operate flights between the two regions, you can only use your Alaska miles to book Finnair or Singapore Airlines itineraries through the carrier’s respective hubs in Helsinki (HEL) and Singapore (SIN).
In some cases, an award chart won’t show up for any carrier between two regions. Here are a few examples (including carriers that operate flights between the two):
- Europe to Africa: British Airways, Emirates
- Australia to the Middle East: Qantas, Emirates, Singapore
Again, you can only book partner flights that operate between regions with a published award on Alaska’s website using MileagePlan miles.
Hotels, rental cars, everyday spending
In addition to airlines, Alaska partners with several hotel, car rental, and everyday shopping and dining programs. As a Mileage Plan member, you’ll earn miles for qualifying stays at participating hotels — just make sure you provide your loyalty number when making reservations and checking in at the hotel.
|Partner
|Mileage earning
|Alaska Airlines hotels
|Earn 500 to 10,000 miles per night
|Best Western
|Earn 250 miles per stay on qualifying rates
|Choice Hotels
|Earn 250 total miles per eligible stay at any participating hotel
|Coast Hotels
|Earn 500 miles per qualifying stay
|IHG
|Earn 2 miles per dollar at IHG properties in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean and at all Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express hotels worldwide.
Earn 1 mile per dollar at Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.
Earn 500 miles per qualifying stay at IHG properties outside of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean and at all InterContinental Alliance Resorts worldwide.
|Marriott Bonvoy
|Earn 2 miles per dollar you spend on all qualifying charges at JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, EDITION, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Marriott Vacation Club, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Le Meridien, Westin, Autograph Collection Hotels, Design Hotels TM, Renaissance Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels.
Earn 1 mile per dollar you spend on room rate only at Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Protea Hotels, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Aloft Hotels, Moxy Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, Element by Westin.
|Rocketmiles
|Earn 500 to 10,000 miles per night on every reservation.
|Westmark Hotels
|Earn 2 miles for every dollar used toward accommodations at a qualified rate and 1 mile for every dollar spent on food and beverage purchases (excluding alcohol).
|Alamo and National
|Earn 50 Mileage Plan miles per rental day on every qualifying rental with Alamo and National
|Avis
|Rent for up to four days and earn 50 miles per day, or rent for five or more days and earn 500 miles on qualifying rentals. Save up to 35% off base rates using AWD# K197800.
|Budget
|Earn 50 miles per day up to four days, or 500 miles on five or more days. Get up to 30% off base rates using BCD# U072200.
|Dollar
|Earn 50 miles per day on qualifying rentals at participating locations and earn 150 miles per day on all rentals of three or more days.
|Hertz
|Earn 50 miles per rental day on rentals of one to four days, or 500 miles per rental on rentals of five or more days, on qualifying rentals at participating locations.
Use Mileage Plan discount number CDP 321739 for savings and benefits.
Earn 4x miles and save on base rates. Earn up to 2,000 miles per rental at participating locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada.
|Thrifty
|Earn 50 miles per day on qualifying rentals at participating locations.
Earn triple miles.
|Mileage Plan Dining
|Earn up to five miles per dollar spent on the entire bill, including food, drinks, tax and tip, based on the level of your participation in the program.
Earn 1,000 bonus miles with your first meal after joining Mileage Plan Dining and earn 5 miles for every dollar you spend at over 10,000 restaurants.
|Mileage Plan Shopping
|Earn miles for every dollar you spend at hundreds of stores. The number of miles you earn varies by store.
|
1-800-Flowers.com
|Earn 20 miles per dollar when you use promo code AKA3.
|
Carrs-Safeway
|Earn 100 miles for every $300 spent at participating Carrs-Safeway locations in the state of Alaska. Purchases made in any other state are not eligible to earn miles.
|
Diners Club International
|Club Rewards points for every dollar charged for eligible purchases. You can convert Club Rewards points into Mileage Plan miles at a 1:1 ratio.
|
GCI
|Enrolled GCI residential and small-business customers can earn one mile per dollar spent on a wide variety of eligible GCI cable TV, Internet, cellular, and local and long-distance plans.
|
The Opinion Terminal
|Earn at least 400 miles when you join The Opinion Terminal for free and complete your first survey. You’ll also earn miles for every survey you complete.
|
Rover
|As a first-time Rover.com customer, you will receive a $30 credit to spend on Rover services and 3X miles per $1 on your first booking if completed by Oct. 1, 2020, when you register your Mileage Plan number.
You’ll also get 1x mile per dollar for any additional bookings made through Oct. 1, 2020.
Current customers will receive 1x spent on all bookings but are not eligible for the $30 credit or triple miles offer.
|
SoFI
|You’ll earn one Mileage Plan mile for every $2 you refinance on personal and student loans, up to 50,000 miles.
|
Teleflora
|Earn 20 miles for every dollar spent when you use promotion code BAAAL10.
|
Vinesse Wine Clubs
|Earn 2,250 miles upon initial sign-up, as well as 5x miles per dollar spent on wine purchased through the program.
Mention offer code ALASKA when ordering
Alaska Airlines partner sweet spots
Cathay Pacific
One of the best uses of Alaska miles is to book Cathay Pacific’s incredibly luxurious premium cabins. One-way awards from the U.S. to Asia are only 50,000 miles in business class or 70,000 miles in first class. You can also tack on a stop in Hong Kong (HKG) for free before continuing on to somewhere like Bali (DPS) or Singapore for the same award price as ending your trip in Hong Kong.
You can’t take this itinerary now due to the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) outbreak. That said, this is something to know so you can start saving miles now for travel later.
Fiji Airways
Alaska Mileage Plan miles can also be a great way to get you to Fiji. One-way awards on Fiji Airways cost 40,000 miles in economy or 55,000 miles in business class. It’s an even better deal if you can jump on an award sale, like the one Mileage Plan ran for 50% off Fiji Airways awards in January and February 2020.
The carrier flies from Nadi (NAN) to Los Angeles and San Francisco (SFO). Premium-cabin award space on Fiji Airways can be difficult to find, but you can use ExpertFlyer (owned by TPG’s parent company, Red Ventures) to set award availability alerts and increase your odds of scoring a seat. If you’re thinking about booking, you should consider adding a stopover in Fiji and then continuing on to Australia for the exact same price.
Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan rules to know
Alaska’s Mileage Plan program is unique in that it has airline partners across multiple alliances and separate award charts for each partner. Here are some of the things you should know about Alaska Mileage Plan before you decide whether you want to book a ticket on a partner airline.
- You can’t find or book Cathay Pacific and LATAM award tickets on Alaskaair.com. Call 800-252-7522 to find space and book tickets. Typically anything you see as available to Oneworld partners on AA.com, BA.com or Qantas.com can be booked with Alaska miles, but not always. Also, be wary of phantom space with Cathay Pacific. You may want to search segment by segment to find award space.
- Just because a partner airline flies a route doesn’t mean you can book with Alaska miles. Only the flights listed between designated regions as outlined in the interactive award chart tool on Alaskaair.com can be booked with miles. As an example, Qantas flies from Australia to the Middle East, but you cannot book that flight with Alaska miles.
- There are blackout dates for travel on Korean Air and between certain zones. Make sure you read the fine print at the bottom of the award charts for all terms and conditions — including lap child travel restrictions and rules.
- Alaska last year both ended intra-Asia stopovers and devalued Singapore Airlines redemptions. You’ll now find the following at the bottom of the page when you select flights within Asia: “Stopovers are not available on intra-Asia award redemptions.” This includes Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines and Hainan Airlines. Before these changes, you could book award flights within Asia with Alaska miles and add a free stopover, including one-way award tickets. There were some restrictions, however, including the inability to combine partners on a single award ticket. It does appear that stopovers for itineraries originating from the U.S. haven’t been affected.
How to earn Alaska Airlines miles
To take advantage of Alaska’s partner airlines using miles, you’re going to need some Alaska miles. These are some of the most difficult to earn, but there are four main ways to go about earning Alaska miles:
- Flying on flights operated or marketed by Alaska Airlines: You’ll earn miles based on the distance you fly when traveling on an Alaska-operated flight. The good news is that all flights earn a minimum of 100% of the miles flown, including saver fares, Alaska’s basic economy product. However, tickets booked into higher fare classes earn bonus miles. Also, those with Alaska Airlines elite status will earn additional bonuses on their Alaska-operated tickets.
- Open a credit card: The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 40,000 miles, a $100 statement credit and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from just $22) after you make purchases of $2,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening your account. You’ll earn 3 miles per dollar spent on eligible Alaska purchases and 1 mile per dollar spent everywhere else.
- Transfer Marriott points: The Mileage Plan program is also a Marriott Bonvoy transfer partner. You’ll get 1 mile for every 3 Marriott points you transfer plus a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 points. As a result, you could transfer 120,000 Marriott points (in 60,000-point increments) and have enough Alaska miles (50,000) for a one-way Cathay Pacific business-class award to Asia. Just be aware that Marriott transfers may take a few days to arrive in your Alaska account.
- Buy miles: Another way to boost your Mileage Plan balance is to purchase miles. In general, buying miles from airlines is a poor deal, but that isn’t true when Alaska runs one of its regular promotions. You can sometimes buy Alaska miles for less than 2 cents each, and even though that’s slightly higher than TPG’s most recent valuations, it can still get you some terrific awards. Just be aware that the carrier now limits these purchases to 150,000 miles per calendar year, though Alaska elite members are still uncapped.
The information for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Bottom line
Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan’s airline partners offer some of the most valuable points redemptions out there, including the most luxurious first-class products in the sky, like Cathay Pacific or Japan Airlines.
You’ve also got options to earn miles with partners, including car rentals, dining and shopping. By far the easiest ways to earn Alaska miles are with cobranded credit cards like Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card or by transferring points from Marriott Bonvoy.
Featured photo by Wallace Cotton/The Points Guy.
