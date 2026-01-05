Hawaiian Airlines should be a member of the Oneworld alliance by late April, the carrier announced Monday.

It’s a step that’s been in the works ever since Alaska Airlines’ parent company acquired the Honolulu-based carrier in 2024.

The move would make Hawaiian, like Alaska, a full-fledged alliance partner of American Airlines and a dozen-plus other global carriers — from British Airways to Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific, Australia’s Qantas and Japan Airlines.

That wasn’t the only news Hawaiian announced Monday.

The carrier also unveiled a five-year, $600 million spending spree that includes renovations to five Hawaii airports and much-needed cabin upgrades for its long-haul planes. It also unveiled some new Atmos Rewards perks for travelers who live in the state of Hawaii.

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

All told, it's perhaps the biggest set of initiatives Alaska Air Group has announced specifically for the Hawaiian Airlines brand since acquiring the carrier close to a year and a half ago — and one that will likely prove welcome news for loyal Hawaiian flyers after a period of major upheaval.

Here’s a rundown of what to know.

Full speed ahead for a premium Honolulu lounge

Last year, TPG reported on Alaska and Hawaiian’s plan to open a brand-new premium airport lounge at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

Hawaiian on Monday revealed that the outpost is set to span around 10,600 square feet inside HNL’s Terminal 1 Mauka Concourse.

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

As a point of comparison, that’s roughly the size of Delta Air Lines’ Delta One Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Alaska and Hawaiian haven’t laid out access rules for this new facility, but I’d expect the entry requirements to be less like your standard club membership and more tailored to business-class flyers and those with elite status.

That’s notable as Alaska Air Group increasingly sees Honolulu not just as a destination for vacationers, but as a connecting hub for travelers flying to destinations in Asia, Australia and the South Pacific.

Alaska Air Group’s lounge chief last summer told me that the company expects to lean on locally sourced vendors and amenities — and design elements — in this facility.

Entrance to Hawaiian Airlines' planned premium lounge in Honolulu. HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

The lounge is on track to open by the end of 2027, Hawaiian told TPG.

We should note, Alaska Air Group is planning a second premium outpost for its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) home base.

Aircraft upgrades to start in 2028

Hawaiian on Monday also shared a timeline for much-needed upgrades to its Airbus A330s — the workhorse long-haul planes you’re likely to find yourself on if you fly with the carrier to Hawaii.

A330 retrofits will begin in 2028, Hawaiian said. As TPG reported last year, those cabin revamps will include brand-new lie-flat suites reminiscent of the spiffy product found on its Boeing 787 Dreamliners (which will soon become Alaska Airlines-branded 787s).

That’ll be a welcome step up from the older business-class product Hawaiian currently offers on its A330s, which is arranged in a 2-2-2 configuration and doesn’t sport universal direct aisle access, now the industry standard.

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

The A330s will also get a premium economy cabin and seatback screens with Bluetooth headphone connectivity.

That’s on top of a host of cosmetic upgrades to the interiors.

Renovations coming to 5 Hawaii airports

It’s not just the planes that are due for an upgrade.

On Monday, Hawaiian announced millions of dollars in improvements for five Aloha State airports:

HNL on Oahu

Lihue Airport (LIH) on Kauai

Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui

Hilo International Airport (ITO) on the Big Island

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on the Big Island

Renovations at these Hawaii airports will begin this year and continue through 2029, encompassing both the lobby entrances and the gates. Hawaiian promised “open spaces, better seating” and improved amenities, including more charging ports.

HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

Loyalty boost for neighbor island flying

Hawaiian also announced a deal-sweetener for flyers who frequently travel between the state’s islands.

Last year, Hawaiian officially sunset its legacy HawaiianMiles loyalty program in favor of the new Atmos Rewards program it now shares with Alaska Airlines.

As a subset of Atmos Rewards, Hawaii customers can still join the long-standing Huakai by Hawaiian program, which includes a few added perks for customers who frequently take neighbor island flights (like free checked bags and quarterly discounts).

CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

New in 2026: Huakai by Hawaiian members will be eligible for a 50% bonus on Atmos Rewards earnings when traveling aboard neighbor island flights — both for points and status points.

That bonus will apply regardless of how members choose to earn their points and status points. (Later in 2026, Atmos Rewards will allow members to earn based on the distance of their flight, the amount they paid or a flat rate of 500 points per segment.)

Other changes at Hawaiian Airlines

As part of the slew of announcements by Hawaiian on Monday, the carrier promised upgrades to its website and mobile app, including better self-service features for making flight changes.

The carrier also said it’ll make it easier for Atmos Rewards members to book partner awards.

Of course, Hawaiian’s arrival in the Oneworld alliance — again, planned for late April — should also improve the partner experience for Hawaiian flyers and Oneworld members.

That shift should expand Oneworld status benefits and open up new redemption opportunities for flyers who have rewards with other alliance carriers, such as British Airways and Cathay Pacific — both of which have partnerships with major credit card rewards programs.

