In August, Alaska Airlines' Mileage Plan officially transitioned to a new joint-loyalty program with Hawaiian Airlines called Atmos Rewards. Now, Hawaiian Airlines' HawaiianMiles will convert to Atmos Rewards on Oct. 1. HawaiianMiles members may be curious as to what will happen when the program officially transitions at the beginning of October.

Currently, Hawaiian has implemented a login freeze from Sept. 26 to 30 to prepare for the transition. Account access and most loyalty functions will resume under Atmos Rewards on Oct. 1.

Here are the answers to the most important questions about what will happen to your Hawaiian miles, what your new elite status will be and what to expect if you carry (or plan to apply for) a Hawaiian Airlines cobranded card.

Related: Are we all (mostly) winners? My take on Alaska's new unified Atmos Rewards program

What will happen to my HawaiianMiles account and mileage balance on Oct. 1?

You don't need to panic. Your miles and account will move, but there are some logistics to know:

Automatic 1:1 transfer : Your full HawaiianMiles mileage balance will automatically convert to Atmos Rewards points at a 1:1 rate on Oct. 1. You don't need to take any action. TPG values Atmos Rewards points at 1.5 cents each in our September 2025 valuations.

: Your full HawaiianMiles mileage balance will automatically convert to Atmos Rewards points at a 1:1 rate on Oct. 1. You don't need to take any action. TPG values Atmos Rewards points at 1.5 cents each in our September 2025 valuations. Your account number changes : Your HawaiianMiles loyalty program number will no longer be valid. Your new loyalty program number will be your Atmos Rewards number. (Note that if you had an Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan account, that number becomes your Atmos Rewards number.) If you never had an Alaska or Atmos number (or didn't link by Sept. 26), Atmos will create it for you on Oct. 1, when you'll receive instructions on how to access your Atmos account.

: Your HawaiianMiles loyalty program number will no longer be valid. Your new loyalty program number will be your Atmos Rewards number. (Note that if you had an Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan account, that number becomes your Atmos Rewards number.) If you never had an Alaska or Atmos number (or didn't link by Sept. 26), Atmos will create it for you on Oct. 1, when you'll receive instructions on how to access your Atmos account. Login and features resume Oct. 1 : During the Sept. 26 to 30 blackout, you won't be able to log in, redeem miles, buy, share or transfer miles, or adjust profile details in your HawaiianMiles account. Normal access returns on Oct. 1 within the Atmos Rewards program. You'll be able to do things that were paused during the blackout, like request retroactive mileage, redeposit Hawaiian miles (now referred to as Atmos Rewards points) for an award flight cancelled prior to Sept. 26, donate rewards to charity and redeem upgrade certificates.

: During the Sept. 26 to 30 blackout, you won't be able to log in, redeem miles, buy, share or transfer miles, or adjust profile details in your HawaiianMiles account. Normal access returns on Oct. 1 within the Atmos Rewards program. You'll be able to do things that were paused during the blackout, like request retroactive mileage, redeposit Hawaiian miles (now referred to as Atmos Rewards points) for an award flight cancelled prior to Sept. 26, donate rewards to charity and redeem upgrade certificates. Saved payment methods won't carry over : You'll need to re‑enter stored cards in your new Atmos Rewards program profile; however, the saved travelers in your HawaiianMiles program profile should have successfully carried over and reappear.

: You'll need to re‑enter stored cards in your new Atmos Rewards program profile; however, the saved travelers in your HawaiianMiles program profile should have successfully carried over and reappear. Points don't expire: After the program migration from HawaiianMiles to Atmos Rewards, you'll hold Atmos Rewards points, which do not expire.

ERIC THAYER/BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES

I flew (or earned miles) between Sept. 26 and Sept. 30. When will those miles and status updates post?

Accrual activity from Sept. 26–30 won't show in your HawaiianMiles account during the freeze, and your status will not update during this period.

That activity is counted on Oct. 1, and your updated balance, status tier and any eligible upgrade certificates will be displayed in the Atmos Rewards program.

Will I still have elite status?

Yes, your HawaiianMiles Pualani status moves with you, mapped to the new Atmos Rewards tiers on Oct. 1 as follows:

Daily Newsletter Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts Email address Sign up By signing up, you will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Pualani Gold becomes Atmos Silver

Pualani Platinum (less than 75,000 elite qualifying miles) becomes Atmos Gold

Pualani Platinum (75,000 to 99,999 elite qualifying miles) becomes Atmos Platinum

Pualani Platinum (100,000-plus EQMs) becomes Atmos Titanium

After the transition, you'll enjoy Atmos Rewards elite status benefits (and corresponding Oneworld alliance perks) when you add your Atmos number to reservations; some upgrade and benefit rules differ from HawaiianMiles.

Related: Atmos Rewards reveal: 5 under-the-radar perks, from upgrades to lounge access

Can I still use my Hawaiian Airlines credit or debit card?

Yes. If you carry one of the Hawaiian Airlines cobranded cards — the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®, the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Business Mastercard® or the Bankoh Hawaiian Airlines® Visa® Debit Card — you can continue to use it as usual.

Starting Oct. 1, all rewards you earn from these cards will post to your Atmos Rewards account instead of your HawaiianMiles account. Existing benefits remain the same, including perks like a free checked bag on Hawaiian-operated flights when you purchase with an eligible card.

The information for the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®, the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Business Mastercard® and the Bankoh Hawaiian Airlines® Visa® Debit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: 10 best ways to redeem 100,000 Alaska Airlines Atmos Rewards points

Can I still apply for a Hawaiian Airlines credit or debit card?

Yes. The consumer, business and debit versions of Hawaiian's cobranded cards remain available to new applicants after the loyalty migration for the time being. However, new cardmembers will earn Atmos Rewards points instead of Hawaiian miles. The application process, issuers and core card benefits stay the same, but Atmos will be the program tied to your earnings from day one.

Don't forget to consider the exciting new premium Atmos Rewards credit card that recently launched.

Bottom line

On Oct. 1, your HawaiianMiles account becomes Atmos Rewards. Miles move 1:1, your Pualani status converts to an equivalent Atmos tier, and you'll manage redemptions and benefits using this joint-loyalty program account going forward.

If you carry a Hawaiian Airlines credit or debit card, you can keep using it, as rewards will be credited to Atmos Rewards beginning in October.

After the switchover, you will need to re‑enter saved payment details, but otherwise, the move is designed to be as automatic and painless as possible.

Related reading: