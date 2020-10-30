Why Hilton should add a new elite tier above Diamond
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There is lots to love about the Hilton Honors program. Perhaps the best part is how easy it is to achieve elite status. With the right co-branded credit card, you can get top-tier status without even spending a night at a Hilton. Additionally, Hilton just slashed 2021 qualification requirements in half. However, it still has room for improvement.
As it stands today, Hilton’s top tier Diamond status isn’t all that different from mid-tier Gold and lacks some key benefits that competing programs offer its most loyal customers.
One potential solution? Introducing a new elite tier above Diamond.
Some rumors were floating around a few years ago that Hilton might introduce a “Diamond+” tier, though that never came to fruition. However, it might be time for Hilton to reconsider this idea.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Reward those who earn status through loyalty
Let me begin by saying I love my Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card and the automatic Diamond status I get with it. Although I typically only spend around 15 nights at Hiltons each year (Diamond status typically requires at least 60 nights), I get the full VIP treatment every time thanks to my credit card.
Related: Why Hilton’s top credit card has me switching my hotel loyalty
Even without a co-branded card, it’s very easy to fast-track elite status. For instance, you can earn Diamond status after just 18 nights by completing a status challenge. But it gets even easier than that. Now that Hilton cut 2021 qualification requirements in half, starting January 2021, you’ll only need 15 stays, 30 nights or 60,000 base points to earn Diamond.
However, since all 2020 nights will automatically roll over to 2021 and Hilton is offering double tier-qualifying night credits nights through the end of the year, you can earn status next year by staying just 15 nights at Hiltons by the end of 2020. Even better, this status will be valid through March 2023 since you get to keep the status for the rest of the year that you earn it (2021) and the following year.
This is all great for most travelers — but not for those who actually spend 60+ nights at Hiltons each year.
While I obviously wouldn’t want Hilton to devalue my Diamond status or necessarily make it harder to achieve, it also needs to show recognition to those who earn status the hard way. After all, those are some of Hilton’s most important customers. A tier above Diamond, which wouldn’t have any shortcut opportunities, would allow it to do just that.
Related: How to choose the best Hilton credit card for you
Diamond lacks some key benefits
Adding a tier above Diamond wouldn’t necessarily devalue the status. Reason being that some major benefits are currently missing from Diamond that would be perfect for a higher tier.
For starters, although Diamond elites “may” receive suite upgrades, they’re currently not guaranteed, even if there’s availability. Additionally, several Hilton Honors brands don’t offer any complimentary upgrades and some limit them to one-category upgrades only. In 2019, Hilton was piloting confirmed suite night upgrades at booking — a benefit which both Marriott and Hyatt offer to their respective high-level elites — but that has not been rolled out yet.
Similarly, although Diamond members may receive late check-out, it must be requested and is subject to availability. Moreover, the program’s terms don’t state that higher-tier members necessarily get better late check-out benefits than members with no elite tier. Meanwhile, several other top hotel loyalty programs offer elite members guaranteed late check-out until a set time. For instance, World of Hyatt offers Discoverists and Explorists 2 p.m. check out and Globalists 4 p.m. checkout. Meanwhile, Marriott Bonvoy offers Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members 4 p.m. checkout.
Related: 6 amazing benefits that make Hilton Diamond status worthwhile
While Hilton is partnered with Lyft, unlike Marriott and Hyatt, it doesn’t have a particularly close relationship with any major airline. On the other hand, Marriott and Hyatt have partnerships with United and American Airlines and provide their elites reciprocal benefits. It would be great to see Hilton partner with an airline like Delta and offer its top customers some form of automatic Medallion elite status. At a minimum, Hilton could offer top-tier elites complimentary Lyft Pink.
Suite upgrade awards, guaranteed late check-out and potential airline elite status would be great additions for a higher status tier without taking benefits away from Diamond.
Related: 5 ways Hilton Honors should improve its loyalty program
Match the competition
Hilton Honors currently offers three tiers of elite status: Silver, Gold and Diamond. By comparison, Marriott Bonvoy offers five. Additionally, several chains, such as Marriott and IHG, offer invitation-only statuses. So, adding a fourth status tier would be totally reasonable. None of the other hotel programs’ top status tiers are as easily attainable as Diamond, and as previously discussed, many offer a lot more benefits.
Related: Marriott has a secret “Cobalt Elite” program — TPG has the details
Bottom line
There’s no word on whether Hilton is considering adding a new top tier of elite status to its loyalty program. However, it would be a great way to show recognition to those who earn their status through stays and match the competition in offering key benefits like confirmed suite upgrades and late check-out. As the industry begins the long road to recovery, travel companies like Hilton Honors need to get creative in enticing travelers to switch loyalty for long-term success.
Featured image of The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.