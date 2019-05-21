This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: The Hilton American Express Ascend Card is now the Hilton Surpass® Card from American Express and is offering a limited-time bonus of 130,000 bonus points + a free weekend night through August 28, 2019.
Hilton, like many hotel brands, offers the opportunity for elites in other hotel loyalty programs to status match to earn elite status in its loyalty program. Until recently, you could get Hilton Honors elite status through March 2020 if you successfully completed a status match and challenge. But, now Hilton Honors has extended its status match and challenge option so that successful challenges earn status through March 2021.
You can submit a status match through this link. You’ll need to provide the following information:
- Name
- Hilton Honors account number
- Hotel loyalty program you want Hilton Honors to match
- Current status with the hotel loyalty program you want to match
- Proof of status with the hotel loyalty program you want to match
- Screenshot of your current account status or your current and active membership card
- Proof of stay in the last 12 months with the hotel loyalty program you want to match
- Screenshot of your previous reservations or hotel receipt, redacting any personal information other than your name and membership number
Based on your current status, Hilton Honors will match your status to either Gold or Diamond for 90 days. While Hilton doesn’t state which statuses will match up where, TPG readers have previously reported that IHG Platinum and Marriott Platinum matched to Diamond while Choice Diamond and Best Western Diamond matched to Gold.
During the 90 days after getting your status matched with Hilton, you’ll need to complete a challenge based on the status you received:
- Gold: Complete four stays to keep Gold through March 31, 2021.
- Diamond: Complete eight stays to keep Diamond through March 31, 2021, or complete four stays to earn Gold through March 31, 2021.
Remember that stays, not nights, are what matter for the challenge. A reader reported on a previous Hilton status match offer that checking out and checking back in later at the same hotel counts as one stay, which jives with Hilton Honors’ definition of a stay.
Hilton Gold status is typically earned after 20 stays, 40 nights or by earning 75,000 Base Points in a calendar year (which equates to $7,500 in spending). Likewise, Diamond status is typically earned after 30 stays, 60 nights or by earning 120,000 Base Points in a calendar year (which equates to $12,000 in spending). Assuming you end up staying at Hilton enough to earn your status level though stays, nights or Base Points, TPG values Honors Gold status at $1,260 and Honors Diamond status at $3,025. Hence, there’s substantial value to be found with this status match.
Don’t want to — or can’t — status match or earn status through stays, nights or spend? Hilton Gold status comes as an automatic benefit of the following credit cards:
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
Want Diamond status? It comes as an automatic benefit on the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express. Or, you could sign up for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card which comes with IHG Platinum status — which readers have reported matching to Hilton Honors Diamond on past versions of this status match.
If you’re looking to status match and begin a challenge shortly before a trip or set of stays, don’t wait until the last minute. Hilton’s website says to allow five to seven business days for a response, but some TPG readers have noted that previous versions of this status match and challenge required multiple submissions of additional information or different file formats before their new status took effect.
Featured photo of Hilton La Romana courtesy of Playa Hotels.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.