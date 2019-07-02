This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
One of the best ways to boost your loyalty account balances is by double-dipping your rewards. This takes many forms and requires different levels of effort, but one of the easiest ways to do this involves the ride-sharing company Lyft. Every time you summon a Lyft, you could earn extra points and miles with not just one but three different loyalty programs. And the process for doing so is incredibly easy.
Today we’ll be looking at all the ways you can earn points and miles towards flights and hotel stays just by taking a Lyft so you don’t miss out on any rewards.
In This Post
As noted above, Lyft gives users the option to link three popular reward programs:
The best part? When the most recent partnership with Hilton launched, Lyft confirmed that “riders will be able to earn across all partnerships.” This effectively turns this into a quadruple-dip opportunity, as you’ll earn points on the credit card you use for the ride plus points or miles in all three of the above programs.
Let’s take a closer look at exactly how to take advantage of this great bonus potential.
JetBlue TrueBlue
UPDATE: This program ends September 9, 2019.
JetBlue and Lyft partnered up back in 2016 and have been going steady ever since. Although the rewards aren’t huge — and are limited to airport rides — it’s still a simple, easy way to earn some extra points and get yourself closer to a reward flight. Here’s how the partnership works when you link your accounts:
- 30 TrueBlue points for rides to/from the airport (up to 1,200 points annually)
- 750 TrueBlue points (worth $9.75 based on TPG’s most recent valuations) or $15 off for new users
30 points won’t get your far, but it’s certainly better than nothing. If you max out your earning potential by taking 40 one-way trips to or from the airport in a calendar year, you’d take home $15.60 worth of TrueBlue points — or $25.35 if you’re new to Lyft.
If you’re not already a member of Lyft, visit this page for full instructions of how to join and get your welcome bonus. If you already have a Lyft account, follow these easy steps to start earning points:
1. Visit www.lyft.com/jetblue-trueblue.
2. Enter your phone number to sign in to your Lyft account.
(2a. Verify your account via text if necessary.)
3. Go to “Connected services” and click “Connect”
4. Sign in to your JetBlue account and then click “Connect”
Once you’ve completed all of the above steps, you’ll start earning as soon as you take your first ride to or from the airport.
Delta SkyMiles
Delta and Lyft officially launched their partnership back in 2017, allowing you to earn bonus SkyMiles for every ride you take. While Delta’s SkyMiles program isn’t the most lucrative, there are still some great sweet spots you can book using your miles, and the earning rates with Lyft are a bit more flexible than what’s offered by JetBlue. Here’s what you’ll get through the Delta-Lyft partnership:
- 1 mile per dollar spent on eligible rides
- 2 miles per dollar spent on rides to/from the airport
- $20 ride credit as new Lyft user
All you need to do to unlock these rewards is link your Delta and Lyft accounts. Here’s how to do that:
1. Visit www.deltalyft.com.
2. Enter your first name, last name and SkyMiles number, agree to the terms & conditions, then click Go.
3. Click Continue with Lyft to confirm your account (or create a new one).
4. Confirm your details with Lyft, then click Accept.
Once you’ve finished this process, you’ll start automatically earning Delta SkyMiles every time you pay for a Lyft.
Hilton Honors
This is one of Lyft’s most recent partnerships and the first one with a hotel program, putting you closer to free hotel stays. Here’s what you can earn with Hilton Honors for taking Lyft rides:
- 3 points/dollar on rides
- 2 points/dollar on shared rides
- $5 off first three rides for new users
- You can earn bonus points on up $10,000 in Lyft rides
If you reach the maximum spend of $10,000 in Lyft rides/year, you’ll earn 30,000 Hilton Honors points, worth $180.
To start earning points, follow these easy steps:
1. Visit www.hiltonhonorslyft.com.
2. Sign into your Hilton Honors Account
3. Verify your account info, check the boxes to agree to the terms, then click Link Accounts.
4. Click Accept to finish connecting your Hilton and Lyft accounts.
Once you’ve completed all of these steps, you’ll start earning Hilton Honors points every time you take a Lyft.
Best Cards for Lyft
As noted above, this is a fantastic quadruple-dip opportunity, as you can stack all three bonuses with your standard credit card earnings. To maximize these purchases even further, use a card that offers additional rewards for ride-sharing. Here are a few recommendations:
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: New cardholders will earn 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. You’ll earn 2x points per dollar spent on all travel purchases, including Lyft.
Chase Sapphire Reserve: New cardholders will earn 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. You’ll earn 3x points per dollar spent on all travel purchases, including Lyft.
Citi Premier℠ Card: New cardholders will earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first three months of account opening. You’ll earn 3x points per dollar spent on all travel purchases, including Lyft.
Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard: New cardholders will earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first 90 days. As a World Elite Mastercard holder, you’ll also earn a monthly credit of $10 if you take five Lyft rides within a calendar month.
Bottom Line
Making the most of your points and miles can be a complicated thing, but in the case of Lyft’s partnerships with major loyalty programs, the opposite is true. By following the above steps to link your Lyft account to Delta SkyMiles, JetBlue TrueBlue and Hilton Honors, you’ll be on your way to future travel rewards every time you hail a Lyft — with minimal effort on your part.
Featured photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Image
