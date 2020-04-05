United, following Delta’s lead, extends elite status for all Premier members and more
Well, that was quick. In response to Delta’s announcement Sunday morning extending elite status for another year, United’s just made its move.
Like Delta, United is extending status to all its current Premier members through the end of the 2021 program year, which ends on January 31, 2022. A United spokesperson confirmed to news to TPG on Sunday afternoon.
In 2020, United introduced new paths to earning Premier status, based on spend with the airline (which United refers to as Premier Qualifying Points (PQP), earning 1 PQP for roughly every dollar you spend on a United-operated flight) combined with number of flights taken (known as Premier Qualifying Flights (PQF), which you earn for each flight segment you fly with United or its Star Alliance partners).
In order to incentivize its most loyal customers to continue flying with the airline, United is going to lower the PQP thresholds for earning Premier status this year. (Delta pulled a similar move by rolling over all Medallion Qualifying Miles earned this year to 2021).
Additionally, United is also extending all of its annual subscription options, such as United Club memberships, Wi-Fi and Economy Plus by six months for each customer. It wasn’t immediately clear what’s going to happen with PlusPoints upgrades.
This great news is going to be shared shortly with all MileagePlus members, and we will be updating the story with more details as they’re available.
Now that Delta and United have made their move, it’s only days (or minutes) until we hear from American.
