What happens to your airline companion fare or hotel free night certificate now?
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We are all in uncharted territory here as the entire world experiences the threat of coronavirus. Travel bans have been decreed; theme parks and casinos and hotels have closed; restaurants and bars have become take-out only establishments.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Life as we know it will continue to change over the coming days and weeks, leaving us all with a slew of questions — especially travelers who are now sitting on a pile of companion fare and free hotel night certificates earned through cobranded credit cards or elite status.
So, what will happen to those travel certificates now that it’s nearly impossible — and inadvisable — to travel anywhere for the time being? Here’s what we found out.
Related: Visit this page for TPG’s full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak
In This Post
Airfare companion certificates
Both Delta and Alaska Airlines offer companion fare certificates as a benefit of their cobranded credit cards, so you may have an unused certificate credited to your account right now.
Delta Annual Companion Certificate
If you hold specific Delta cobranded credit cards, you are entitled to a companion certificate.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: Use the companion certificate for domestic Delta One, first class and coach round-trip flights.
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card: Use the companion certificate for domestic Delta One, first class and coach round-trip flights.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: Use the companion certificate for domestic Main Cabin round-trip flights.
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card: Use the companion certificate for domestic Main Cabin round-trip flights.
Related: Here’s how to save money with a Delta Annual Companion Certificate
According to Delta, here’s what will happen to these Annual Companion Certificates — as well as other upgrade tools:
“As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, caring for our customers and employees is our top priority … As a part of that, we’ve extended Annual Companion Certificates, upgrade certificates and $200 travel vouchers that were set to expire before June 30 for eligible Medallion Members and Delta SkyMiles American Express Card Members. Now, they’ll have until Dec. 31, 2020, to enjoy those benefits.”
Delta said Global Upgrade Certificates, Regional Upgrade Certificates and $200 travel vouchers that Diamonds and Platinum Medallions have selected through Choice Benefits and are set to expire between March 1 and June 30, 2020, will have their expiration dates extended to Dec. 31, 2020. No action is needed from these Medallion Members — this update is expected to be in Member accounts by the end of the month. Certificates and travel vouchers must be both booked and flown by Dec. 31, 2020.
Delta SkyMiles Reserve or Platinum American Express Card Companion Certificates that are set to expire between March 1 and June 30, 2020, have also had their expiration dates extended to Dec. 31, 2020. No action is needed from the cardmember, either, and this update should already be reflected in member accounts. Companion Certificates must be both booked and flown by Dec. 31, 2020, and if a cardholder needs to cancel an existing Companion Certificate booking, the reopened certificate will automatically be extended to Dec. 31, 2020.
On Delta’s coronavirus travel updates page, the airline says that if you booked a trip using a SkyMiles Companion Certificate (or a combination of cash and miles or an upgrade using miles or certificates), you must call to change your travel plans.
Alaska Airlines companion certificate
A spokesperson for Alaska Airlines told TPG the airline is discussing the status of companion certificates. We’ll update this page as soon as we learn more about any possible expiration extensions.
Related: How to use the Alaska Airlines Visa companion fare
Free night certificates from hotels
Many hotel chains offer a free-night reward, and so plenty of TPG readers are anxiously waiting to find out if their certificate expiration dates will be extended.
Marriott Free Night Awards
Travelers have a few ways to earn Marriott Free Night Awards (FNA). You can earn one as part of your credit card benefits package, for example. The 35,000-point certificate is earned on the anniversary of the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card, while the 50,000-point certificate is earned on the anniversary of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.
You can also earn one of these reward nights as your Annual Choice Benefit, through a promotion or as part of a travel package.
If you have any Marriott FNAs expiring in 2020, you can now use them through Jan. 31, 2021.
Related: Unlock incredible value by using your free night certificate at Category 7 Marriott properties
Marriott Suite Night Awards
Marriott says it’s extending the expiration of Suite Night Awards (SNA) with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2020, by one year. The new expiration date is Dec. 31, 2021.
Related: How easy is it to use Marriott Suite Night Awards?
World of Hyatt certificates
If you’re a World of Hyatt loyalist, you may have any of the following awards waiting to be used:
- A Category 1–4 Free Night Award
- Club Lounge Access Award
- Suite Upgrade Award
The bad news for U.S.-based World of Hyatt members is that the company has not yet announced its plans for awards that are set to expire in 2020.
But there’s good news. Hyatt has decided to postpone the introduction of off-peak and peak point redemptions. That change was scheduled to go into effect on March 22, 2020, but the company will now wait until 2021.
World of Hyatt also suspended points forfeiture through May 31, 2020. (Hyatt points don’t expire but can be forfeited if there’s no activity in your account for 24 consecutive months.)
The fate of your World of Hyatt free night certificates, however, remains up in the air for now. Hyatt’s president and CEO, Mark Hoplamazian, sent members an email on March 13 that said, in part:
“In February, World of Hyatt extended elite tier status and award expiration dates for qualifying members residing in Asia Pacific. Given the quickly evolving nature of the situation, it is simply too early to suggest revised elite tier qualifications and award expiration beyond members in Asia Pacific. However, we know that adjustments will need to be made, and we are committed to communicating these as soon as we can.”
For qualifying members in Asia Pacific, World of Hyatt has already extended expiration dates of any earned awards that were expiring between Jan. 1–Dec. 31, 2020 — Free Night Awards, Suite Upgrade Awards and Club Access Awards — to Dec. 31, 2021. We’ll need to wait and see what the game plan is for members living outside of that region.
TPG will monitor the situation and update you when we know more about the future of reward night certificates.
Related: Maximizing Chase Hyatt Visa free night rewards
Hilton Weekend Night Reward
Hilton has also proactively extended the expiration date of its Weekend Night Reward certificates, like the ones earned with The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. If you have an unexpired Weekend Night Reward as of March 11, 2020, it — and all new certificates issued through Aug. 30, 2020 — will have a new expiration date of Aug. 31, 2021.
You don’t need to do anything to take advantage of the extension. Hilton will automatically update your certificate in its system.
Related: Maximizing Hilton Amex free night certificates
IHG Anniversary Night
As of press time, TPG did not hear back from IHG in regards to its Anniversary Night certificates. We’ll update this page as we learn more.
Related: Top hotels for redeeming the IHG Premier Card’s anniversary reward night
Radisson Free Night E-Cert
As of press time, Radisson had not responded to our inquiry about its Free Night E-Certs. We’ll update this page as we learn more.
Bottom line
We understand it’s frustrating to be stuck in a “no travel” pattern, and even more so to have uncertainty about some of the perks you’re accustomed to using, such as your hotel free night and airline companion certificates. But, the good news is that many hospitality companies are trying to get ahead of the curve and are adjusting expiration dates on these benefits so you have the chance to get value from them later this year or next.
Have you talked with a hotel or airline about your travel certificates? Are you satisfied with the outcome? Let us know in the comments section below.
Feature photo by Alberto Riva/The Points Guy.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.