Amtrak extending points expiration, ‘actively evaluating’ elite status adjustments
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In an email to its members, Amtrak Guest Rewards shared a number of changes due to the global coronavirus outbreak. These changes come after Amtrak suspended a number of routes, including nonstop Acela service between New York City and Washington D.C. and all service to Canada.
In the email, Amtrak announced that it has paused expiration of Amtrak Guest Rewards points and all coupons — including companion passes, certificates and others — until Sept. 25, 2020. These changes are effective immediately and there’s no need to enroll or contact Amtrak.
Amtrak is also waiving change fees on all new and existing reservations with travel set to begin before May 31, 2020. Affected customers can change their travel online or through the Amtrak app, or by calling Amtrak at 800-872-7245. We highly recommend changing online or through the app to avoid long hold times.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Elite status changes are being evaluated
Additionally, Amtrak also stated that it’s “actively evaluating” changes to Tier Status. We’re hopeful that this means that an outright status extension will be announced in the near future — we’ll keep you updated when there’s more information to share.
Amtrak said the following regarding Tier Status:
“We know that Tier Status is important to you. We are actively evaluating potential adjustments for 2021 Tier Qualification and will keep you posted as details are confirmed.”
Related: The best credit cards for train travel
Bottom line
It’s nice to see Amtrak making positive changes to its loyalty program in response to the global coronavirus outbreak. Points and coupon extensions are a good start, and extending elite status for Amtrak’s most loyal customers would sweeten the deal even further for the company’s most loyal members. This is especially important as Amtrak positions itself as a worthy competitor to U.S. airlines in the Northeast Corridor.
As always, keep checking our coronavirus hub page for more info. We’ll keep you in the loop on how the outbreak is changing the travel world.
Featured photo courtesy of Amtrak.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.