Amtrak curtails service amid coronavirus
Amtrak is joining airlines and other transportation companies by adjusting its service in response to reduced demand as the coronavirus outbreak continues in the U.S.
The railroad will be slashing service on the Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington by as much as 60%, it announced Monday evening. Amtrak had already suspended nonstop Acela service between New York and Washington as part of its earliest coronavirus-related cuts, and now additional service will be pared from the company’s Northeast Regional and Amtrak schedules.
A number of other routes will be operated with reduced frequency, and Amtrak will temporarily suspend all service to Canada beginning Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the railroad will begin scaling back service in Pennsylvania. And the Winter Park Express in Colorado is now suspended for the remainder of the season.
In addition to schedule changes, Amtrak is altering onboard service offerings on some trains, including suspending café car service on some trains between Washington and New York.
Amtrak has waived change fees on all existing and new reservations made before April 30. The railroad is still charging fare differences for modified reservations, which can be done online. The company is also offering refunds, but those must be processed over the phone.
Featured photo by Curtis Tate/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images.
