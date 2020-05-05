Citi offers statement credit, companion certificate extension to select AAdvantage cardholders
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Citi is a TPG advertising partner.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag on, credit card issuers are starting to address the fact that many of their customers are paying for travel-related benefits they may not get to use this year. We’ve already seen both Chase and Amex take the initiative by offering annual fee reductions, new bonus categories and additional statement credits across a wide swath of their portfolios, and now Citi is doing the same for select AAdvantage cardholders.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®
The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard® is the most premium American Airlines credit card on the market with an annual fee of $450. The primary benefit of the card that justifies that fee is a full Admirals Club membership, which normally costs between $550 and $650 depending on whether you have elite status with American Airlines. Better yet, the card allows you to add up to 10 authorized users, each of whom gets their own membership.
With most Admirals Clubs closed due to lack of demand and local regulations, Citi is offering customers whose accounts were open as of March 31, 2020, a one-time $225 statement credit upon account renewal. This represents a 50% rebate on the annual fee, and lowers the out-of-pocket cost for the AAdvantage Executive card to just $225 a year.
Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
Citi’s entry-level AA card, the Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard, charges a modest annual fee of $99. As part of a recent refresh, the card added the ability to earn a $125 AA flight discount after you spend $20,000 in a cardmember year and renew your card. Customers whose flight discounts were set to expire between March 31 and May 31 will receive a six-month extension.
CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard®
The CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard® offers the ability to earn a companion certificate valid for domestic main cabin travel after you spend $30,000 during your cardmember year and renew the account (account must remain open at least 45 days after account anniversary). You’ll need to pay a $99 fee to redeem the certificate, plus applicable taxes and fees between $21.60 to $43.20. Customers who hold a companion certificate expiring Dec. 31, 2020, will also receive a six-month extension, bumping the expiration date to June 30, 2021.
Bottom line
The coronavirus pandemic has rapidly upended the entire world of travel, and card issuers are recognizing that they’ll need to make adjustments if they want their customers to weather this storm alongside them as opposed to closing their accounts. Citi has taken a great step here by reducing the annual fee on its most premium AAdvantage card and extending key benefits on other cards as well.
Featured image by Eric Helgas for The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.