Amtrak to extend existing elite status for all elite members
Maintaining elite status has been on the minds of many frequent travelers since the coronavirus pandemic started ravaging the travel industry in early 2020. We’ve seen many hotel chains and major airlines extend elite status through 2021 in response to the pandemic, and now we’re happy to report that yet another travel carrier has extended status for its loyal members: Amtrak.
Today, Amtrak announced a long-awaited extension for Amtrak Guest Rewards elite members. This announcement comes just a few weeks after Amtrak announced that it’s pausing the expiration of points, companion passes and upgrade certificates through the summer.
In addition, the U.S. train operator announced that it will offer free lounge access to lower-tier Amtrak elites through June 30. Here’s a look at Amtrak’s latest changes and how they affect you as an Amtrak passenger.
Amtrak elite status extended until February 2022
Amtrak is extending elite status for all Select, Select Plus and Select Executive members through Feb. 28, 2022. This extension applies to all Amtrak Guest Rewards members that currently hold elite status, and there is no need to enroll or contact Amtrak to take advantage of the extension.
All elite status benefits will be extended through this date. This includes annual upgrade certificates, companion passes and lounge passes. In addition, elite members will be eligible to receive their status tier’s annual allotment in 2021, regardless of how many tier-qualifying points they earn in 2020.
This status match is similar to American, Delta and United, who have each extended elite status through the end of January 2022 for current elite members. It’s great to see Amtrak extend the same courtesy, especially as the train operator positions itself as a worthy competitor to U.S. airlines on business-heavy routes like Boston to New York City.
This status match is especially important for Amtrak travelers, as the company has reduced or completely suspended service on a number of business routes. This includes temporarily suspending high-speed Acela Express service on the East Coast and replacing nonstop Chicago-to-Milwaukee train service with a ThruWay.
Free lounge access for Select members through June
In addition, the train operator announced that Amtrak Select elites can now access all of Amtrak’s clubs and lounges through June 30, 2020. Lounge access is usually reserved for Select Plus and Select Executive members, with Select members getting two single-visit passes per year.
This benefit is great for those who must travel during the coronavirus outbreak. Not only does it give Select members a comfortable place to relax before a train ride, but it will reduce congestion in the train station, making it easier for passengers to socially distance from others.
Points and certificates won’t expire until September
Earlier in the month, Amtrak announced that all Amtrak Guest Rewards points, upgrade certificates and companion passes will have their expiration paused until September 25, 2020. This applies to all points and certificates regardless of how they were earned.
Note that if you have points or a certificate set to expire before this date, you must use them by September 25, 2020. Alternatively, you can extend your points expiration 24 months by earning at least one Amtrak point — the easiest way to do this is by simply making a purchase through the Amtrak shopping portal.
Change fees waived through May 31
Further, all Amtrak tickets can be changed free of charge through May 31. This includes both cash fares and tickets booked with points. Just keep in mind that — despite the change fee being waived — you’re still responsible for paying a fare difference if your new ticket is more expensive.
These fees are waived for all new and existing Amtrak tickets so long as the changes are made by May 31 — though this waiver may be extended if the coronavirus isn’t contained by the end of May. However, there’s no guaranteeing that will happen.
Amtrak customers can change their travel online, through the Amtrak app or by calling Amtrak at 800-872-7245. We recommend changing your itinerary online or through the app to avoid long hold times.
Bottom line
This is all-around great news for Amtrak elite members. Now, Amtrak’s most loyal passengers no longer need to worry about traveling enough to maintain their elite status through 2021. In addition, pausing points and certificate expiration and offering flexible cancellation policies make it easier for all Amtrak customers to get back on the rails when they feel comfortable doing so.
