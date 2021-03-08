You can now book an overnight private room on Amtrak’s Northeast Regional
Amtrak on Monday announced it would add overnight sleeper rooms to its popular Northeast Regional route between Washington and Boston.
It appears that several stops between Washington and Boston are available to be booked, including Baltimore, Philadelphia and New Haven. Tickets are as low as $199 one-way.
Travelers have the option to book a Roomette, Bedroom or Accessible Bedrooms. They will also be offered complimentary Metropolitan Lounge access at Washington’s Union Station and Boston’s South Station. Travelers booking a private room will also have turndown service, a complimentary drink and continental breakfast before arriving at their destination.
“We offer a one-of-a-kind way to reach your destination that is unique to Amtrak,” said Roger Harris, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at Amtrak.
Tickets are available now for travel starting on April 5.
Amtrak has made several customer-friendly changes in recent months due to the coronavirus outbreak, including extending elite status and point expiration.
Amtrak also requires face coverings, limits passenger capacity, and waives all change fees for reservations made through Mar. 31, 2021. Additionally, Amtrak is sharing how full a train will be, with a passenger volume number next to each train on the search results page.
This new update marks several passenger-friendly updates from Amtrak.
In January, the long-awaited Moynihan Train Hall in New York City officially opened to travelers following a $1.6 billion renovation and expansion project. The new train hall features a baggage claim, dedicated waiting areas and Amtrak’s new flagship Metropolitan Lounge.
And last month, Amtrak announced that it would offer customers the option to upgrade to business or first class via paid bidding. Amtrak’s new “BidUp” system allows customers to bid on upgrades with cash. But unfortunately, you can’t use Amtrak Guest Rewards points.
Featured photo by Melanie Lieberman/The Points Guy
