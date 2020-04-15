National, Enterprise become first car rental companies to extend elite status
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the world continues to react to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, the travel industry has been looking for ways to retain its most loyal customers for when the crisis subsides.
We’ve already seen the three largest U.S. airlines extend elite status for its members. Hotel chains like Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton also announced elite status extensions. In recent weeks, we’ve talked about what airlines and hotels are doing during coronavirus, but what about car rental programs?
Today, April 15, National and Enterprise Rent-a-Car became the first two major rental companies to extend elite status through 2022.
Here’s what you need to know about current elite status updates for car rental programs. We’ve also reached out to Hertz, Avis and Sixt and will update this post when we hear back from them. We’ll keep this post updated as changes occur.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Enterprise and National
National Car Rental and Enterprise Rent-A-Car brands announced it will extend both Emerald Club and Enterprise Plus elite tiers for another year. This means that those tiers expiring on Feb. 28, 2021, will now expire on Feb. 28, 2022.
Enterprise already announced that it would extend Enterprise Plus points expiring in March, April and May. The company also announced that Emerald Club program free days will not expire until Dec. 31. The car company says that if you have points set to expire in this time frame, you’ll see a courtesy point extension in your member profile by April 30, 2020.
Enterprise Holdings, which owns Enterprise and National, told TPG that Emerald Club and Enterprise Plus will roll over any qualifying rentals and rental days above those needed to get the member to the next tier, giving the member a balance into the following year.
Related: Comparing car rental elite status
For instance, if it takes 12 rentals to get to Emerald Club Executive status, and the member ends 2020 with 17 rentals, Enterprise will roll over five rentals to next year.
“While travel has waned, customer loyalty hasn’t,” Randal Narike, Enterprise’s Executive Vice President of Global Mobility and Customer Experience, said in a statement. “And we want our customers to know we appreciate them and that their benefits will be there for them to enjoy when they are ready and able to travel again.”
The Enterprise Plus program has three elite status levels (aside from its base level): Silver, Gold and Platinum. Each elite tier will get you some decent perks like a free car upgrade per year.
National has its own loyalty program: Emerald Club. As with the other programs, the base level is free to join and allows you to skip the counter. It also has two elite tiers, Emerald Club Executive and Emerald Club Executive Elite status.
These are several member-friendly initiatives but there is one downside. Enterprise also told TPG that it would not extend free days earned from the popular One Two Free promotion slated to expire on June 15. The promo gave members an opportunity to score a free day after just two rentals — while still racking up rental credits at the usual rate.
Related: Credit cards that offer elite status for car rentals
If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Platinum Card® from American Express, which both give cardholders Emerald Executive status with National as a benefit, you can enjoy even more perks like reserving full-sized cars or better at a mid-size price and no second driver fees.
Avis
While Avis hasn’t announced that it would extend elite status, it did email members to announced that it would extend the expiration of the Avis Reward Days earned from a Free Days promotion from May 24 to September 30, 2020.
The baseline membership with Avis is called Avis Preferred, which anyone can join for free. In addition, if you regularly rent with Avis, there are three tiers of elite status in the program: Avis Preferred Plus, Avis President’s Club and Avis Chairman’s Club.
Bottom line
Unless you’re a first responder, or you’re headed home to stay put, you’re probably not thinking about booking a car rental at this time. But similar to airline or hotel elite status extensions, you can be assured of your status in 2021 and beyond for when it’s safe to travel again.
Featured photo by Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.