MGM and Wynn Las Vegas hotels, casinos close doors due to coronavirus

In a major move from the Las Vegas hotel and casino scene, both MGM Resorts and Wynn Las Vegas announced Sunday night they would be closing their doors due to coronavirus concerns.

MGM Resorts said in a statement it is temporarily suspending casino operations until further notice as of Monday, March 16, followed by hotel operations on Tuesday, March 17. The MGM Vegas properties will not be taking any reservations for future guest arrivals prior to May 1.

Meanwhile, Wynn Las Vegas has also decided to temporarily close its Wynn and Encore properties in response to the spread of coronavirus. The closure will go into effect on Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. The properties are expected to be closed for two weeks, after which the company will “evaluate the situation,” according to a tweet Wynn Las Vegas put out Sunday night.