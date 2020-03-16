MGM and Wynn Las Vegas hotels, casinos close doors due to coronavirus
In a major move from the Las Vegas hotel and casino scene, both MGM Resorts and Wynn Las Vegas announced Sunday night they would be closing their doors due to coronavirus concerns.
MGM Resorts said in a statement it is temporarily suspending casino operations until further notice as of Monday, March 16, followed by hotel operations on Tuesday, March 17. The MGM Vegas properties will not be taking any reservations for future guest arrivals prior to May 1.
Meanwhile, Wynn Las Vegas has also decided to temporarily close its Wynn and Encore properties in response to the spread of coronavirus. The closure will go into effect on Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. The properties are expected to be closed for two weeks, after which the company will “evaluate the situation,” according to a tweet Wynn Las Vegas put out Sunday night.
The Wynn Las Vegas is directing guests who have a reservation during the closure but have not yet arrived to cancel their room reservations in full. Current guests are instructed to check out by Tuesday, March 17, at noon, and “make transportation arrangements to depart the resort soon thereafter.” For guests who made reservations directly with Wynn, any cancellations will be refunded. If booked with an online travel agent (OTA) such as Expedia, contact the relevant OTA for a refund.
Read more: What to do if you’ve booked travel through an OTA
Regarding MGM’s decision to close, Chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren said, “Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health…it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression.”In terms of when MGM plans to reopen, Murren said the company will do so “as soon as it safe.” Guests are encouraged to check MGM’s website for the latest information.
Just this week, MGM Resorts confirmed to TPG it would temporarily close buffets at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur, effective Sunday, March 15. The changes, it said, are temporary and will be evaluated weekly.
MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas properties include the Excalibur, Luxor, Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, New York New York, Mirage, Aria Resort & Casino, Park MGM Las Vegas, Signature at MGM, Vdara Hotel & Spa at ARIA Las Vegas, Delano Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay, NoMad Las Vegas, and SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand.
These are the first major hotel and casino closings in Las Vegas due to coronavirus, but likely not the last.
Feature image courtesy of MGM.
