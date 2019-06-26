Secret on the Strip: A Review of the NoMad Las Vegas
To The Point
The NoMad Las Vegas is a slice of serenity on the Las Vegas Strip. Pros: Spacious and elegant rooms, an exclusive pool deck and delicious food options. Cons: Can be pricey, especially for Las Vegas
In 2016, when MGM Resorts International announced the $550 million renovation and rebranding of the Monte Carlo Hotel, it simultaneously revealed the opening of a 239-room boutique hotel on the upper four floors of the newly rebranded Park MGM Las Vegas. It would be the third location of the luxurious NoMad hotel chain, complementing its existing portfolio of New York and Los Angeles properties.
This hotels-within-hotels idea is actually quite common for many major Vegas hotspots — you can find a Four Seasons hidden within the massive Mandalay Bay resort, or the trendy Nobu Hotel residing on the upper floors of Caesars Palace. These “secret” hotels present an exciting option for Vegas travelers, since there’s typically nothing boutique about the massive, glitzy casino resorts lining the Strip.
Before heading off to China on my first long-haul adventure as TPG‘s reviews and travel intern, I spent four nights in Las Vegas to review two of the newer properties on the Strip: the Park MGM and its luxurious little sibling, the NoMad.
In This Post
Booking
We booked both my stay at this property and the Park MGM through Chase’s Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection portal, which entitles card holders to a suite of benefits including free breakfast to late checkout. You’re able to preview your hotel-specific benefits on the primary LHRC booking page — here I learned NoMad would provide $35 in credits per person for breakfast at the Primrose Cafe (the same deal as my PMGM stay, albeit $5 higher), and that my food-and-beverage credit would be bumped up to $100 for the duration of the stay ($50 more than my PMGM allotment).
More generally, the LHRC program is sort of like a more basic version of American Express’ Fine Hotels and Resorts program. Published benefits include:
- Daily breakfast for two
- A special benefit unique to each property
- Complimentary Wi-Fi
- A room upgrade, if available
- Early check-in and late check-out, if available
While it’s not officially outlined, it seems that you’ll have access to the LHRC with the following Chase cards:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Ink Business Cash Credit Card
- United Explorer Card
- United Club Infinite Card
The two-night reservation at the five-star NoMad hotel came out to $538.20 — ironically, more expensive than my stay at the Park MGM, because that booking included a pricey weekend night.
Location
When I pulled up to the Park MGM hotel’s primary street entrance, I found the NoMad’s relatively discreet red-awning entrance off to the right.
As part of the massive Park MGM complex, the hotel occupies front-row real estate on the Las Vegas Strip.
Check-in
Because I had already been staying at the adjoining hotel, I made my way over to the NoMad lobby around 9am to inquire about an early check-in. The two hotel lobbies were connected indoors via a corridor just past the central elevators, where I could immediately notice the stark contrast in interior decor from one brand to another.
The NoMad’s lobby had a dark, moody ambience to it. The atmosphere throughout all public spaces maintained an Old World, refined sense of luxury that seemed rather unique in a city like Las Vegas.
The friendly front-desk agent happily offered to assist with my early check-in, and after reviewing available inventory, she said she could offer me a room right away — a full six hours before standard check-in. Since I needed to check out from the Park MGM within two hours anyway, it was all good.
Once I got the room keys, I made my way up to my room on the 29th floor.
Room
The 528-square-foot Atelier Room was a small step up from their standard king, which was a complimentary, space-available upgrade provided as a benefit from booking through LHRC. It featured a large primary bedroom with a king bed, table and velvet couch.
The room was tastefully adorned with custom-made furniture and original artwork, and even a freestanding tub for indulging in a relaxing, hot bath. I liked the tub itself, but the placement was certainly … different.
One of my favorite features of the room was the large foyer, beautifully equipped with hardwood floor and adding a significant amount of square footage. The extra space really gave the room a junior-suite feel.
In this foyer was a mahogany desk, well-stocked minibar and a large closet. The minibar had a solid variety of snacks and both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. As is the case in most hotels, though, the prices were pretty outrageous, so I didn’t even consider indulging in it.
In classic European style, the bathroom was separated into a shower room and water closet, essentially a room with just a sink and toilet. While this layout isn’t quite ubiquitous in US hotels yet, it’s convenient if you’re traveling with someone who might be occupying one of the two rooms at any given time.
The shower room had an elegant sink basin and a massive walk-in shower. The NoMad got its bath and beauty products from the French brand Cote Bastide.
The water closet was directly across the hall, and while small, it really had everything you would need.
Food and Beverage
The breakfast venue for both the NoMad and the Park MGM is the Primrose Cafe. The food and service at the cafe were excellent, offering a perfect meal to get a jumpstart on my day.
I particularly enjoyed the two-egg breakfast, which was accompanied by smashed fingerling potatoes, toast and ham or sausage.
They also had smaller bites available, like the smoked-salmon bagel.
I also tried one of their craft morning cocktails, which was smooth and refreshing.
The Nomad’s sixth-floor private pool had its own standalone restaurant and bar. The food and drinks were great, and, as always, you could enjoy them from the comfort of your lounge chair. There was also a shady seating area for those wanting a casual, sit-down lunch.
On my second evening at the NoMad, busy with preparations for my departure to China the following morning, I decided to save the trip downstairs and order room service (for which my $100 food-and-beverage credit was eligible). I ordered the Scottish salmon, which was simple but delicious.
The parent Park MGM hotel hosted 11 different restaurants, ranging from casual to downright luxurious and covering just about every palate.
Amenities
While guests had access to all three Park MGM pools, the sixth-floor NoMad pool deck offered an exclusive retreat from the hustle and bustle down below.
It boasts some amazing panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline, complete with lounge chairs and private cabanas (available for reservation).
NoMad guests had access to the massive Park MGM casino, which offered world-class gambling facilities.
Overall Impression
I really enjoyed my stay at the NoMad Las Vegas. The brand-new hotel boasts a truly refined sense of old-fashioned luxury right in the heart of the city. While some major amenities are shared with the massive and not-so-boutique Park MGM, the hotel maintains its charm with its unique public spaces and exquisite guest rooms. The NoMad offers a much-needed change of pace from the Sin City’s frenzy without skimping on important amenities that make it uniquely Las Vegas.
All photos by the author.
