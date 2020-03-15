Coronavirus cancellations: What to do if you’ve booked travel through an OTA
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Do you have an upcoming trip you booked through an Online Travel Agent (OTA) that you’re reconsidering? We don’t blame you, especially if it’s in the near future.
The good news is that travel companies around the globe are offering travelers more flexibility when it comes to rescheduling and canceling plans due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. For instance, most, if not all, airlines are waiving change fees and hotels are extending reward nights. In general, OTA’s abide by their partners’ policies, which means that online changes and cancellations should be much more accessible given the large number of policy changes that have taken over the industry.
Related: Tips to reach an airline customer service agent
Here’s what you need to know about rebooking and canceling with OTA’s during the coronavirus outbreak.
Booking Holdings Group (Priceline, Booking.com, Kayak, etc.)
Priceline is asking that customers who are not traveling within 72 hours refrain from calling until it is closer to the travel date. If you are trying to cancel, and you booked within the last 24 hours, log into My Trips or search in Find My Trips to view your itinerary, and see if you are eligible for online cancellation.
If you are flying a low-cost carrier then you will need to reach out to the carrier directly for changes and cancellations. You can reach each by calling the following numbers.
- Spirit: 1-801-401-2222
- Frontier: 1-801-401-9000
- Volaris: 1-855-865-2747
- Viva Aerobus: 1-866-359-8482
- Vueling: 011-34931-518-158
Otherwise, if your travel is more than 72 hours away and is not listed above you can fill out this cancellation form to request a refund. To see if your respective airline is offering free flexibility, check here.
Priceline is a part of the Booking Holdings, which includes the following brands: Kayak, Booking.com, Agoda and RentalCars.com. All of these OTA’s follow the policies of their partners, so be sure to stay updated on current airlines, hotel and car rental policy changes as the coronavirus situation evolves.
The Expedia Group (Expedia, Orbitz, CheapTickets, etc.)
The Expedia Group is one of the largest holders of OTAs. Included in its portfolio is the following sites:
Like most travel companies right now, OTAs in the Expedia group have been receiving an influx of calls. In an effort to combat that, all of the sites are asking that customers refrain from calling unless travel is within seven days. If you are scheduled to travel within the next seven days and the airline or property you booked is offering a flexible change policy, then you will likely be able to make the changes online on your own.
The Expedia-owned OTAs recommend signing into your account, going to “My Trips,” clicking “Change,” and checking to see if your travel dates are eligible. This will tell you whether a penalty fee is being imposed are not.
Company policies are changing by the day and vary from partner to partner — you can save yourself some time by going to their policy pages online where all of the information is posted on the status of any booked travel.
It should also be noted that any flights booked with low-cost carriers via Orbitz, Expedia or CheapTickets must be changed, canceled or refunded with the carrier directly. The OTAs follow the policies of its partners, which means that any credit, refund or change will be at the discretion of the airline, hotel, cruise line or other travel provider.
Bottom line
Travel companies are trying their best to prioritize customers with urgent travel changes. To save yourself and the customer service agents time, be sure to check and see if you can make the changes online for yourself.
For more on travel during the coronavirus outbreak, see:
- What does the deadly coronavirus mean for travelers?
- Myth-busting: Will a face mask keep you safe from viruses on a plane?
- Extreme measures cruise lines are taking
- Should I travel? Advice for the coronavirus outbreak
- No coronavirus waiver? Some airlines have you more covered than others
- How a global outbreak has left the travel industry reeling
Featured photo by Content Pixie/Unsplash.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.