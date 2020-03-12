Several Vegas casinos are shutting their all-you-can-eat buffets – what’s next?
The fast-moving coronavirus pandemic is flipping the world on its head. Virtually no industry is unaffected, and people around the world are beginning to grow accustomed to this new normal.
Just this week, MGM Resorts in Las Vegas confirmed to TPG they would temporarily close buffets at ARIA, Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor and Excalibur, effective Sunday March 15. They added the changes are temporary and will be evaluated weekly.
Closing buffets may mean no more unlimited shrimp cocktails, Alaskan king crab, bread pudding, prime rib or soft-serve ice cream with toppings.
So if some of the world’s largest hotel casinos decided the sneeze guards are no longer enough to keep travelers healthy, we at TPG asked: what about those airport lounges, hotel clubs and other spots where food isn’t always kept in the most-sterile manner?
What hotels are doing
Industry experts say travelers might see reductions in food in lounges in hotels. The change, however, might have more to do with economics than new policies. As occupancy rates fall, hotels might take it upon themselves to shut down their lounges — and possibly even restaurants — because there isn’t enough demand.
Henry H. Harteveldt, an airline, hotel and travel industry analyst, tells TPG: “In a focus group about dining, several of the people mentioned they no longer feel comfortable going to buffets. They don’t feel comfortable in the current environment that the hygiene is as safe as it needs to be. So, it’s understandable why we are seeing buffet options being closed down. The question is: Once health conditions return to a more normal state, will people feel more comfortable going to buffets in the future or will these concerns be longer lasting?”
He added that it will also be interesting to see if countries around the world implement improved hygiene at buffets, including sneeze guards and the like, when the health environment goes back to normal.
Besides lounges and restaurants, many U.S. hotels such as Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express, SpringHill Suites and Hyatt Place offer free breakfasts — typically a self-service mini-buffet — to their guests.
Many hotel companies aren’t giving clear answers but are trying to remind guests that they are doing everything in their power to maintain cleanliness. For instance, Marriott says, “We work with our partners and suppliers around the world to make sure our hotels can procure and use virus-killing products approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency or their country’s equivalent agency as well as the protective equipment they need for their operations.”
As for Hilton? They will continue to adjust food and beverage service in accordance with current food safety recommendations, a spokesperson for the hotel chain told TPG. Hilton has also increased the frequency of cleaning public areas, such as lobbies, elevators, door handles and public bathrooms, and have continued the use of hospital-grade disinfectant. They have also increased the deployment of antibacterial hand sanitizers, the spokesperson added.
We reached out to Hyatt and IHG for a statement regarding changes to their buffet options but did not hear back by time of publication.
What airlines are doing
So far, it looks like everything is more or less business as usual on the airline front.
United Airlines says there are “no changes at this time.” A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told TPG, “We have ongoing cleaning procedures throughout the day as thorough overnight sanitation which includes antibacterial and hospital-grade disinfectant [in the SkyClubs]. In addition, we have additional hand sanitizer dispensers at all clubs, food serve stations and restrooms.” In addition, the airline has implemented additional food service station maintenance, including an increased frequency in which they change out self-service utensils, as well as the use of antibacterial surface cleaners.
We reached out to American Airlines regarding changes to their buffet option at lounges but did not hear back by time of publication. TPG UK General Manager Christian Kramer was at the American Airlines Flagship Lounge Thursday morning March 12 at JFK and the buffet was out as normal.
How people are reacting
TPG’s Richard Kerr visited the American Express Centurion Lounge at New York-LaGuardia (LGA) this week, and there weren’t any major changes. He did note, however, that the lounge was particularly empty.
Jasmin Baron, Senior Editor at The Points Guy, reported that her mom traveled through Tokyo-Haneda (HND) earlier this week. According to her, the buffet at the Japan Airlines first class lounge was closed, as well as the Red Lounge. At the former, they only served plates of saran-wrapped pastries and fruit.
We polled the TPG Lounge to see what they have to say, and responses varied quite a bit.
Matthew Soleyn thinks “the closure of the buffets is an overreaction. When buffets are properly designed, the proper utensils provided to customers, and people wash their hands prior to eating, the buffets are as safe and sanitary as any other dining experience.”
Lewis Smith, agrees, adding “It’s the same thing as when a cruise line closes their buffets for norovirus outbreaks and move to staff-service. It doesn’t mean it’s the end of the world but it means that they are trying to limit the vectors that may spread infection.”
On the other hand, people like Matthew Smith think it’s the right move. He said, “Honestly just seems like a smart change. Simple, common sense, approach to prevent otherwise unnecessary spread.” Brad Pinzer took it a step further, commenting, “probably should have done this 20 years ago.”
No matter how you look at it, it’s safe to expect more changes to come.
Feature photo by PhotoAlto/Gabriel Sanchez/Getty Images.
