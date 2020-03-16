United temporarily closing some Clubs, all Polaris Lounges
Just a few weeks ago, United closing a single Polaris Lounge for just a day would have been a significant enough development to warrant a post on TPG — now, the airline has shared the unfortunate news that all of its Polaris Lounge locations will be closed beginning this Wednesday, March 18, along with a handful of United Clubs.
Naturally, COVID-19 is to blame, as with all of the other recent service reductions. As United explains:
The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to have a significant impact on travel demand and that has resulted in far fewer customers visiting the airports where we do business. As a result, we will temporarily suspend operations at some United Club locations at our hubs and Polaris lounges starting on Wednesday, March 18. For now, each of our U.S. hub locations will continue to have at least one United Club location open for customers.
As for United’s other lounges, the carrier will be closing the following locations beginning Wednesday:
- Denver location near gate B32
- Newark locations near gate A2 and the pop-up location near C93
- Dulles locations near gate C4 and C7
- Houston locations near gates A9, C33 and B mezzanine
- Chicago location near gate B18 and F8
- San Francisco locations near gate E4 and BAE mezzanine
While American Airlines and Delta have yet to announce any lounge closures, given the tremendous impact coronavirus has had on the industry, in the United States and all around the world, I wouldn’t be surprised to see an announcement soon.
