The Best Delta Sky Club Lounges, and How to Get Into Them
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta operates more than 50 Sky Club locations globally, with the vast majority of those in the United States. Unlike American Airlines and United, which operates a subset of Flagship and Polaris lounges, respectively, Delta does not give special designation to its biggest, boldest and most elaborate lounges.
Not all Sky Clubs are created equal, though. Some have awe-inspiring airport views while others have showers and enhanced food options. We’ve crafted an exhaustive guide to gaining access to Delta’s network of Sky Club lounges, though the most straightforward way is to hold the right credit card. The Platinum Card® from American Express, Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express or the Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card all grant entry into a Sky Club for the primary cardholder when holding a same-day Delta ticket.
Related: The Best Credit Cards for Airport Lounge Access in 2019
Below, we’ve highlighted the best of the best — these are the Sky Club locations worth arriving early for.
In This Post
Seattle
Situated between Concourses A and B at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, this sprawling 21,000-square-foot lounge stands as one of Delta’s five largest clubs. It seats over 400 customers across two levels and has nabbed awards for its design. This club also has one of the more elaborate food spreads, including sandwiches, soups and a salad bar.
Delta touts a partnership with chef Ethan Stowell, who provides locally-inspired fare that you won’t find in any other Sky Club. Those needing a massage will appreciate the Asanda Spa Lounge, and AvGeeks will love the huge glass panes that provide breathtaking views of airport operations and Mount Rainier.
The lounge features 30-foot ceilings with curved paneling and a mezzanine level with an art gallery showcasing work from emerging artists and local galleries. A half-dozen shower suites are perhaps the ultimate luxury. There’s nothing quite as refreshing as a shower after a long-haul from Asia.
Atlanta
Given that Delta’s headquarters is within a stone’s throw of the world’s busiest airport, it’s no surprise that one of the airline’s most spectacular Sky Clubs is in Atlanta. While each of ATL’s terminals have at least a single Sky Club, the best and brightest is in Concourse B, near gate B18. Sitting above the rest of the concourse, this Sky Club spans nearly 25,000-square-feet and gives incredible views of airport operations. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide a peek at downtown Atlanta, too.
As for interesting touches? There’s a unique wine wall where guests can request a taste, glass or a flight of wines. Atlanta chef Linton Hopkins provides locally-inspired soups, salads and breads exclusive to the Atlanta B Delta Sky Club. Local art decorates the walls, while power outlets and high-backed seats abound.
Delta expects this to be the busiest Club in the entire system, and I believe it. While the views are incredible, I rarely spend significant time here when connecting through Atlanta. With room for 500 people, noise levels are often quite high, and the line for entry can resemble a TSA queue on the day before Thanksgiving.
If it’s peace and quiet you’re after, the oft-overlooked Sky Club in terminal D is a good one to visit. There are no views whatsoever, but it’s the most suited for working. If it’s a massage you’re after, head to Concourse E. That Sky Club is home to a new Asanda Spa Lounge. If the weather’s good, the Sky Club in ATL Concourse F has an outdoor viewing deck for open-air planespotting, not to mention a few showers to refresh yourself.
Lastly, if you have an exceedingly long ATL layover, leave the terminal and shuttle over to the nearby Delta Flight Museum for a slice of AvGeek paradise.
Detroit
It’s showing its age in a lot of ways, but there’s a bit of vintage charm associated with DTW Main — the 21,000-square-foot Club in the middle of the airport’s Concourse A. Views are limited, but it’s home to a few showers, a self-serve drink section and it’s open longer than any of the other Sky Clubs at DTW. It’s a solid place to hang before catching a ride in a Delta One Suite aboard an A350 to Asia.
If you wind up needing to stay at DTW overnight, remember that one of the world’s best airport hotels (Westin Detroit Airport) is built right into Concourse A.
New York
Delta’s Sky Club at JFK’s Terminal 4 is the stuff of legend. It’s huge — nearly 27,000-square-feet — and offers a viewing deck when the weather cooperates. It’s in concourse B near Gate 31, and it’s loaded with an above-average food spread, showers, plenty of quiet nooks for focusing in on work or play, and lovely lighting and art throughout.
It is currently undergoing renovations, but you can get a solid idea of the ambiance from TPG’s tour a few years back.
Up-and-coming Sky Clubs
If it’s new and shiny you’re after, you’ll want to pay a visit to new Sky Clubs that recently opened in both Austin and Phoenix. Delta has also bolstered its Sky Club at DCA, and has big expansion plans for Clubs in Nashville, Honolulu, Los Angeles and beyond.
The Ultimate Guide to Delta Sky Club Access
Later in 2019, Delta will debut a new Club at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and several upgrades like more comfortable seating and a redesigned food and bar experience at the John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4 Club. Salt Lake International Airport will also see a new, nearly 28,000-square-foot Club in 2020 and Los Angeles International Airport will see a new Club in 2021 — both of which will feature a Sky Deck for outstanding airport views.
RELATED VIDEO:
Featured image of Delta’s Phoenix Sky Club courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.