Delta has confirmed to TPG that the Sky Deck at its New York-JFK Terminal 4 Sky Club will soon gain a retractable roof and more. The renovations, which are presently underway, will convert the outdoor space into a year-round planespotting destination.
The refresh will be similar to the one that just wrapped on Atlanta’s Sky Deck in Terminal F. Per a Delta spokesperson, the JFK Sky Deck will include a retractable roof for shade and rain protection, along with heaters and fans. It will also be updated with fresh greenery and easily accessible power outlets as it becomes less of a seasonal spot.
The Ultimate Guide to Delta Sky Club Access
Delta’s Sky Club at JFK’s Terminal 4 is the stuff of legend. It’s huge — nearly 27,000-square-feet — and is loaded with an above-average food spread, showers, plenty of quiet nooks for focusing in on work or play, and lovely lighting and art throughout. Situated in concourse B near Gate 31, it made TPG‘s list of best Delta Sky Club lounges.
It’s tough to say if the views will compare to those found from The TWA Hotel pool, but at least you won’t have to exit security to enjoy the Sky Deck.
Delta has yet to confirm when the refreshed Sky Deck at New York-JFK will reopen to the public, telling TPG that “renovations across the Club are ongoing throughout the year.”
Accessing Delta’s Sky Club Lounges
The easiest way to gain access to Delta’s worldwide network of Sky Club lounges, including the one at New York-JFK, is to hold a credit card that grants automatic access. This method supersedes any status you have on Delta, which means that you won’t have to sweat maintaining top-tier Diamond Medallion status. It really is as simple as it sounds: if you hold one of the below cards along with a same-day ticket on a Delta-operated flight or Delta-marketed WestJet ticket starting with a 006 ticket number, you’re in!
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: Earn 60,000 points after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though you could be targeted for a 100,000-point offer through the CardMatch Tool ($550 annual fee, see Rates & Fees)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 in the first three months and another 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months. ($595 annual fee, see Rates & Fees)
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express: Earn 40,000 miles plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. ($450 annual fee, see Rates & Fees)
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card: Earn 40,000 miles plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. ($450 annual fee, see Rates & Fees)
