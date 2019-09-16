This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United’s approach to rolling out its new Polaris premium-class product has been a long-running saga. While American Airlines quietly began opening new lounges and retrofitting existing planes without much fanfare, United took a more marketing-oriented approach. Long before the first Polaris lounge opened or the first plane to feature the new Polaris seats completed a single flight, billboards and TV ads were popping up all over the country promising a re-imagined flying experience “from Ahhhh to Zzzzzz.”
In reality, many passengers who book expensive tickets marketed as “Polaris” still end up flying in a seat like this — United’s dreaded eight-across international business class.
Thankfully United has come a long way since those early days, taking delivery of new aircraft equipped with the sleek Polaris cabin and retrofitting dozens more. However, the disconnect between expectation and reality created a lot of confusion around the Polaris brand and what it actually entails. While all of United’s international business-class seats are now branded as Polaris, only some of the carrier’s long-haul flights currently offer the complete experience, including the new seats and lounges.
This guide will hopefully help clear this up and serve as the definitive guide on where to find and what to expect in United’s full Polaris business class.
NOTE: Due to the approach that United is taking with this roll-out, the information below is changing constantly. We’ll do our best to update this guide as additional planes are retrofitted and new routes are added.
Routes
While the Polaris soft product (food, service, amenities) rolled out a little early, the full experience, including the redesigned modern seats, launched in early 2017 when United took delivery of its first Boeing 777-300ER. United has since taken delivery of all 18 of the 777-300ERs (also referred to as “77Ws”) that is has on order. Along with the airline’s 9 787-10s (out of 14 on order), these are the only planes in the fleet where you’re absolutely guaranteed to get the new Polaris seats. United has designated Newark and San Francisco as its 77W bases, using them to operate the following routes:
From Newark (EWR) to:
- Tel Aviv (TLV) — only flights 90/91, though flights 84/85 are operated by a 787-10 with Polaris seats
- Hong Kong (HKG) — switching to a 777-200 with old seats on Dec. 3, 2019
- Tokyo (NRT)
- Mumbai (BOM)
- Shanghai (PVG) — seasonally, from Oct. 27 to March 27
From San Francisco (SFO) to:
- Tel Aviv (TLV)
- Frankfurt (FRA) – only flights 58/59
- Hong Kong (HKG) — switching to 2x daily 777-200s on Oct. 26, 2019
- Taipei (TPE)
- Tokyo (NRT)
- London (LHR) – only flights 900/901
While United launched the 77W on its flagship San Francisco to Hong Kong route, as of October 26th, 2019, the carrier will be upgrading capacity and switching from one daily 77W flight to two daily 777-200 flights. As you’ll see in a moment, this means you aren’t guaranteed to get the full Polaris experience.
United recently became the first airline to operate all three variations of the 787 Dreamliner when it took delivery of its first 787-10. This was a “first” in several other ways as well: This is the first 787-10 to be operated by any U.S. airline, the first 787 to feature United’s new Polaris cabin and the first 787 scheduled for daily flights within the United States.
While the 787-10 seats the most passengers of the various Dreamliner configurations, it has the shortest range at only 7,400 miles. United is using its newest jet to give a serious upgrade to some transcontinental routes, launching the 787-10 on its premium Newark (EWR) to Los Angeles (LAX) route, with Newark to San Francisco (SFO) to follow as it takes delivery of more planes. We’ve also seen United use the 787-10 to serve a few longer routes out of its hub in Newark, including Tel Aviv (TLV), Frankfurt (FRA), Paris (CDG) and Barcelona (BCN).
It’s much more of a mixed bag when it comes to retrofitting existing aircraft with the new Polaris seats. You can follow United’s Polaris tracker for fleet and lounge updates, but here’s where things stand at the moment according to United:
- 22/38 767-300ERs have been retrofitted
- 29/51 777-200ERs have been retrofitted
As a result, you have some serious guesswork to do to make sure you book the full Polaris experience. You’re good to go if you’re flying a 777-300ER or 787-10, but that’s where the certainty ends. The 777-200s have been sporadically operating long-haul routes like Chicago-O’Hare (ORD) to Tokyo-Narita (NRT) and Washington-Dulles (IAD) to London-Heathrow (LHR). Some routes seem to get the new Polaris seats more consistently, but with barely 50% of the 772s having completed the retrofit process the odds aren’t great.
The 767-300ERs are an equally tricky story, with only 57% of them having received the new Polaris treatment. Complicating matters further is the carrier’s announcement earlier this year of a different approach to certain 767s. A total of 21 will eventually contain the high-density premium cabin layout, complete with 46 business-class seats and 22 Premium Plus seats. A few of these planes are already operating, and we tested the new configuration out on its first flight from Newark to London-Heathrow. You can tell you’re on an updated plane by looking for the 1-1-1 configuration (rather than the 2-2-1 on the older layout).
If you’re willing to take the risk of ending up with the old eight-across business class seat, you should still do your research before booking. Between United’s Polaris tracker, third-party Mainline Fleet Tracking and using ExpertFlyer to search for the new Polaris seatmap, you should be able to minimize the odds of any disappointing surprises.
Missing from this list is United’s (relatively young) fleet of 787-8s and 787-9s, none of which have been retrofitted to feature the new seats. This means that some of the most modern birds in United’s arsenal are still sporting an older 2-2-2 layout in business class with limited privacy.
Thankfully United recently announced plans to begin retrofitting its 787s, with the first refreshed plane expected to enter service by the end of 2019. United’s Vice-President of Marketing Mark Krolick says that by the end of 2020, “We should have the majority of the international widebody fleet reconfigured … the only possible exceptions to that would be any aircraft that are slated for immediate retirement.”
Cabin layout and seat selection
While the core design elements of the Polaris cabin are identical across the fleet, there are minor variations between different aircraft types due to sizing constraints. We’ll start by discussing the 777s, which make up the bulk of the Polaris fleet.
The new Polaris cabin looks very sleek and is especially blue, due in large part to the aggressive use of mood lighting.
United’s 777-300ERs feature 60 Polaris seats in a customized 1-2-1 configuration, with 28 seats in the front cabin and 32 in the rear.
Meanwhile the retrofitted 777-200s feature 50 of the same seats, with 32 in the forward cabin and 18 in the rear. At 22 inches wide, SeatGuru says that the seats on the 772 are one inch narrower than the 77W, but when TPG Senior Writer JT Genter flew the first 772 retrofitted with Polaris seats, he said it felt the same as the 77W. Both configurations offer 78 inches of pitch.
Seat selection also follows a similar pattern for both 777 variants. Solo travelers will prefer an odd-numbered window seat (A or L). These seats are closer to the window and offer much more privacy than the even row window seats, as you can see below (the odd-numbered seats are in the front and back, while the even-numbered row is in the middle).
If you’re traveling by yourself, we actually recommend shooting for a bulkhead window seat (1A, 1L, 9A or 9L), since you’ll have more room for your feet and won’t be staring at the head of the person in front of you. Here’s the foot space for a non-bulkhead seat, measured with a 13-inch MacBook Air:
Here’s that same computer in the foot space of a bulkhead seat:
If those are taken, the other odd-numbered window seats should be your next plan of attack, though be aware that 7A and 7L on both the 772 and 77W lack a window, as you can see in the below picture.
The same holds true for 12A and 12L on the 772 and 16A and 16L on the 77W.
Couples traveling together should pick seats D and G in an odd-numbered row (shown below) so they’ll be able to communicate during the flight. And you never know; you might end up sitting next to United CEO Oscar Munoz and getting the chance to chat!
Regardless of whether you’re alone or with a friend/family member, seats D and G in even-numbered rows are worth avoiding, as they don’t provide any privacy nor do they have any window views to make up for it.
You should also aim to avoid sitting in the front or back of the forward cabin, or in the front of the second Polaris cabin, since these seats are right next to the galleys, lavatories and walk-up bar.
The 787-10 has all 44 of its Polaris seats spread across 11 rows in a single cabin. While the seats are slightly narrower at 20.6 inches, the same principles hold true for seat selection. Solo travelers should opt for an odd-numbered window seat, while couples traveling together should pick a center D/F pair in an odd-numbered row. If you want to get a better look at the newest plane in United’s flight you can check out Zach’s behind-the-scenes tour of the 787-10.
The retrofitted 767s are a much simpler story. They feature either 30 or 46 Polaris seats laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration. Due to the smaller fuselage of the 767, the Polaris seats here are 24 inches wide and have 75 inches of pitch.
The 16-row, 46-seat cabin is good news for award travelers, as it means more business-class seats (and therefore hopefully more award space), but expect service to be slow with that many passengers. Seat selection on the 767 follows the same guidelines as the 777s. Window seats (A and L) in odd-numbered rows are the best choice for all passengers, as there’s no way to sit next to someone you’re traveling with in this 1-1-1 layout. After that our next choice would be a slightly less private even-numbered window seat, followed by a seat in the center section.
Instead of opting for a standard reverse herringbone or staggered seat like many airlines, United has an exclusive five-year license on the design for these seats, so it’ll be a while before any airline can copy the Polaris layout. It’s clear that a lot of thought went into designing these seats, which include storage cabinets, side tables, and personal lamps.
Each seat also features a 16-inch in-flight entertainment screen.
Lounges
It wasn’t just United’s aging fleet that was in desperate need of a facelift, and part of Polaris includes bringing the ground experience up to modern day standards. This included opening nine new Polaris lounges around the globe.
So far, the first five have opened in Chicago (ORD), Newark (EWR), San Francisco (SFO), Houston (IAH) and Los Angeles (LAX). The new Polaris lounges have been a huge step up from the carrier’s tired old United Clubs and Global First lounges. Each of the Polaris lounges features an open and airy design, restaurant-quality a la carte dining, and an aviation-themed cocktail menu.
There are four more locations waiting on Polaris lounges, including United’s hub at Washington Dulles (IAD) and three international locations: London (LHR), Hong Kong (HKG) and Tokyo (NRT). According to the Polaris tracker website Dulles is the only location currently under construction, but United hasn’t shared updated opening dates for any of these lounges so it might still be a while until they open their doors to premium passengers.
Another difference with the new Polaris lounges is their stricter access requirements. Elite members with Star Alliance Gold designation on their boarding passes don’t get automatic access when flying economy (as they would with regular United Clubs). These lounges are restricted to passengers traveling in international Star Alliance business or first class.
How to book
As a member of Star Alliance, there are several different programs that make it easy to book awards on United. These include United’s own MileagePlus program, Air Canada’s affiliated Aeroplan program, Avianca LifeMiles and Singapore’s KrisFlyer program. Since you’ll find Polaris primarily on long-haul flights to Europe, Asia and South America, we’ll focus on those destinations.
United MileagePlus
United MileagePlus miles are relatively easy to earn, both from cobranded cards like the United Explorer Card and by transferring Chase Ultimate Rewards points at a 1:1 ratio. Unfortunately United recently announced plans to pull its award chart for flights beginning Nov. 15, 2019, though it’s already effectively using variable/dynamic pricing for many of its flights. The airline was always stingy with saver-level business-class award space, but the same routes that were deemed premium enough to get the new Polaris seats first are now some of the hardest ones on which to find award seats.
It’s easier to search for award space if you perform an advanced search on the United website and check the box that says “my dates are flexible,” but as you can see, San Francisco to Hong Kong doesn’t have a single saver-level business-class award seat for months at a time.
If you manage to find a saver-level seat, expect to pay about 80,000 MileagePlus miles each way to Asia or about 60,000 miles to Europe, but with the new variable pricing, it may be much worse.
The other major problem is that dynamic pricing generally reduces the amount of saver-level award space available, and if United doesn’t have any saver inventory you won’t be able to book these flights using partner programs.
However, if you do find saver business-class award space (I fare class on United, just like all other Star Alliance carriers), you should be able to book it with any of the below programs.
Avianca LifeMiles
Avianca LifeMiles has risen from obscurity to rapidly become one of the most popular ways to book Star Alliance awards. Between frequent sales on purchased miles and two new transfer partners (American Express Membership Rewards and Capital One) it’s easier than ever before to top up your LifeMiles balance.
If you’re looking to fly United’s new 787-10 on a transcontinental route, it’s cheaper to book through Avianca than United. You’ll pay only 25,000 miles, as Avianca doesn’t add a surcharge for transcontinental flights. Longer flights are attractively priced as well, with one-way Polaris awards costing the following amounts:
- U.S. to Europe: 63,000 miles
- U.S. to North Asia: 75,000 miles
- U.S. to South Asia: 78,000 miles
- U.S. to Australia & New Zealand: 80,000 miles
While LifeMiles did recently announce changes to partner award rates within the U.S., these didn’t extend to Polaris, so if you can find I class availability with United, Avianca should be able to book it.
Aeroplan
Aeroplan is another great option for booking United award tickets since you can transfer points from American Express Membership Rewards as well as Capital One. Here are the one-way award ticket costs for Polaris flights:
- U.S. to Europe: 55,000 – 57,500 miles (depending on final destination)
- U.S. to Asia: 75,000 – 77,500 miles (depending on final destination)
- U.S. to Australia & New Zealand: 80,000 miles
- U.S. to Southern South America: 55,000 miles
Aeroplan should have access to the same saver award inventory as United, and you can book directly on their website. While Aeroplan passes on massive fuel surcharges for some airlines, including Lufthansa, they don’t for United. This means that your “free” ticket really will be as close to free as possible, with under $10 in taxes.
Singapore KrisFlyer
While Singapore’s KrisFlyer program has undergone some devaluations in recent years, one positive change has been the ability to book Star Alliance partner awards online without having to call. KrisFlyer points are also incredibly easy to earn because they are a 1:1 transfer partner of all three major transferable points currencies: Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards. (It also partners with Capital One, though at a relatively poor 2:1 transfer ratio.) Here are the one-way cost for Polaris award tickets booked through Singapore:
- U.S. to Europe: 72,000 miles
- U.S. to Asia: 105,500 – 115,000 miles (depending on final destination)
- U.S. to Australia & New Zealand: 130,000 miles
- U.S. to South America: 57,500 miles
While these costs are relatively higher than United and Aeroplan, especially for trips to Europe and Asia, the ability to mix and match your transferable points (by transferring some Ultimate Rewards and some ThankYou points, for example) is a nice option to have. And thankfully there are no fuel surcharges when you redeem KrisFlyer miles for United-operated flights, so expect to pay less than $10 in taxes.
Bottom line
While there are many things about the way United introduced Polaris that rightfully angered some customers, it’s nice to see an airline investing a significant amount of money to deliver a better onboard experience. Savvy TPG readers were hopefully spared from some of the more unpleasant surprises and knew what airports and aircraft to seek out to get the full Polaris treatment. While it will be a while until these seats are actually representative of United’s long-haul fleet, this product is undeniably a huge step up from the one it replaced.
If you’d been holding off on booking a Polaris trip, United’s switch to dynamic award pricing likely threw a huge wrench in your plans, but here’s hoping that you’ll be able to experience the full Polaris product on your next international United flight!
NOTE: This is The Points Guy’s permanent page on United Polaris. Some comments below may refer to an older version of this guide.
