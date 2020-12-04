United hits major milestone in Polaris retrofit program
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s some great news the next time you take to the friendly skies.
Despite the pandemic, United has hit a big milestone in the Polaris business-class retrofit program. All international Boeing 777-200s currently in operation now feature the airline’s new business-class and premium economy product, as confirmed by a carrier spokesperson to TPG.
If you’re flying the 777-200, you’ll no longer need to guess (or wish) that your long-haul international flight gets upgraded to United’s top biz offering.
Unless there’s a last-minute equipment swap to another wide-body aircraft type, your 777-200 flight will feature the new Polaris and Premium Plus cabins. In fact, when booking a new flight — even months in advance — United is showing the updated seat map for the 777-200 fleet.
Want more airline-specific news? Sign up for TPG’s free new biweekly Aviation newsletter!
United first announced Polaris business class back in 2016. The carrier’s newest planes, including the Boeing 777-300 and Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, came installed with the new products right from the factory.
As for the existing planes in its fleet, United embarked on a multi-million dollar, years-long reconfiguration process which required the carrier to strip out all the old seats and replace them with new ones.
Now, except for just one aircraft, all international-equipped 777-200s have been outfitted with 50 Polaris pods, 24 Premium Plus recliners, 46 Economy Plus seats and 156 coach seats. N77014, the sole exception, is parked in long-term storage in Roswell, New Mexico, and won’t fly passenger flights until it gets reconfigured.
Related: Flying Polaris on the United 777-200 during the pandemic
United has another sub-fleet of 777-200s that primarily fly domestic hops and short-haul international itineraries to Cancun. These planes won’t be receiving the Polaris overhaul. Instead, they’ll continue flying with alternating forward- and rear-facing biz seats, arranged in a tight 2-4-2 configuration.
You’ll find the internationally-configured 777s crisscrossing the globe.
Cirium schedules show that these planes will fly to Amsterdam, Beijing, London, San Juan and Tokyo from a mix of hubs in January 2021. You’ll also find them on the nation’s most premier routes from Newark to Los Angeles and San Francisco. Once demand rebounds, United expects to reactivate many of its parked 777-200s and fly them to even more cities worldwide.
Though the 777-200 fleet is almost fully reconfigured, United made great headway on its other wide-body aircraft in the years leading up to the pandemic.
Related: The ultimate guide to United Polaris
The Boeing 767-300s are mostly complete, with 17 of the 31 reconfigured jets sporting 46 Polaris pods in United’s “High J” configuration, designed for premium routes like Chicago to London and the hotly anticipated relaunch of New York-JFK to Los Angeles. There are just seven 767-300s left with the legacy Continental interiors.
All 16 of United’s larger 767-400s remain in long-term storage. The fate of the -400 depends on how demand recovers from the pandemic.
As for the 787-8 and -9 Dreamliners, the latter of which has become United’s pandemic-era “workhorse,” the carrier remains committed to finishing the retrofit.
In a recent webinar with Brian Kelly, vice president of international network and alliances Patrick Quayle said that despite the pandemic, the retrofits will continue on the five remaining 787-8s, with work wrapping up by summer 2021.
United also is “working on a schedule” for the 23 787-9s that don’t yet feature the fancy pods. The carrier should have those complete by summer 2022.
Nevertheless, Quayle noted the importance of a “consistent” experience. With many widebodies still parked, he told listeners that while demand is still low, the carrier is specifically choosing to fly reconfigured 767, 777 and 787 jets, leaving the outdated cabins on the ground.
Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.