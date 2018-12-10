This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Capital One’s addition of airline transfer partners was one of the more exciting happenings in the points and miles world in 2018, and this has now been raised a notch, as the ability to transfer miles to the respective loyalty programs just launched today. For those of you with existing Capital One miles (or if you’re expecting a windfall from a card like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card), here’s a step-by-step guide to get those miles in your airline accounts.
Transferring Capital One Miles to Airline Partners
The Capital One Rewards Miles portal can be accessed directly from the main banking summary page. Just click on the little link under your rewards miles total:
Capital One currently has 15 total airline partnerships, and Air France/KLM is the current featured partner at the time of writing. The link to “Transfer Miles” is toward the right of the page. Clicking on it pops up a window which requires your associated airline membership number to proceed:
Caution: The next step can be a risky one, because Capital One defaults to transferring all of your available miles to the airline partner of your choice, and the pop-up screen doesn’t ask for additional confirmation before you hit that all-important “Complete Transfer” button:
Transfers are irreversible as soon as they’re complete, so be super, super careful to adjust that number to the exact number of miles you want to transfer. I triple-checked each transfer I made, because in my natural habitat, I am exactly the sort of careless person who would accidentally hit “Complete Transfer” before double-checking. I really hope Capital One updates this functionality, because it’s an easy oversight for anyone unfamiliar with the portal… which, at this stage in the game, is all of us.
Note that the minimum number of miles you can transfer is 1,000, but from there you can increase the amount in increments of 100, which is a very nice feature that differs from other transferable point currencies (e.g. Chase Ultimate Rewards transfers must be in increments of 1,000 points). This can be especially useful if you just need to top off your account, though be sure to pay attention to the transfer ratios. Capital One transfers for most partners are at a 2:1.5 ratio, so 10,000 Capital One miles will not get you 10,000 airline miles. Fortunately, the above confirmation screen will explicitly tell you how many miles you’ll receive in exchange for the designated amount of Capital One miles.
Once the transfer is complete, you’ll see a “Success!” pop-up that includes a confirmation code you can save and/or print. That’s helpful, especially since seven of the partner airlines did not offer instant transfer capability.
In my personal experience, the following airlines received my mileage transfer immediately, although your transfer experience may be faster or slower. Overall, however, these times can serve as guidelines for when you plan your own trip. If you don’t see the miles in your loyalty program account, try logging out and logging back in. This worked for me for a couple of airlines that did not immediately show my updated mileage.
|Program
|Transfer Time
|
Aeromexico Club Premier
|Instant
|
Air Canada Aeroplan
|Instant
|
Air France/KLM Flying Blue
|Instant
|
Alitalia MilleMiglia
|Instant
|
Avianca LifeMiles
|Instant; also received immediate confirmation email from the airline
|
Emirates Skywards
|Instant
|
Finnair Plus
|Instant
Based on my personal experience this morning, the following airlines do not offer instant transfers. I’m still waiting on one mileage deposit as of the time of publication, and will update this post as they roll in:
|Program
|Transfer Time
|
Cathay Pacific Asia Miles
|5 business days
|
Etihad Guest
|24-hour turnaround
|
EVA Infinity MileageLands
|36-hour turnaround
|
Hainan Fortune Wings Club
|36-hour turnaround
|
Qantas Frequent Flyer
|24-hour turnaround
|
Qatar Airways Privilege Club
|24-hour turnaround
|
Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer
|36-hour turnaround
Of course, just because you can transfer Capital One miles to airline partners does not necessarily mean that you should. If you’re not certain which option gets you the better value, TPG expert Jason Steele recently compared the pros and cons of sticking with statement credits vs. transferring to airline partners.
Transferring to partners can unlock a variety of valuable redemptions through the above airlines, so be sure to check out the following posts for more details:
Bottom Line
The ability to transfer Capital One miles from cards like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card was a terrific enhancement to an already solid card. In fact, this change alone resulted in a 40% jump in the currency’s value in TPG’s monthly valuations. Now that the transfer functionality is live, you can start taking advantage of some incredible redemptions, though be sure to carefully input how many Capital One miles you want to transfer or else you could inadvertently send your entire balance to a partner.
