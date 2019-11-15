The day has arrived: United award charts are no more
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s Nov. 15 and, as expected, that means that United Airlines officially no longer has published award charts for United-operated flights. Let’s all pause for a moment of silence over the loss of yet another award chart.
Free from an award chart, the airline’s frequent-flyer program can now charge whatever it wants for award flights, and the award prices can change as frequently as the program desires for United-operated flights. (Partner award charts do remain, at least for now.)
United is hardly the first frequent flyer program to go down this road. Delta SkyMiles led the way among the “Big 3” carriers in the U.S. with dynamic award pricing and award-chart free living beginning in 2015. American Airlines is now also actively inching toward dynamic award pricing. This trend is largely not great news for those of us who like to get outsized value from our miles at the pointy end of the plane, but the good news is that today didn’t bring with it any surprises.
Update: Maybe it did. Further updates below.
Today, in a post-award chart world, United-operated flights still price at saver-award levels as we knew them, especially in economy. That means 12,500 miles for most domestic awards, 22,500 miles to Hawaii, 30,000 miles to Europe, etc. The program doesn’t charge that award price every single day, and it can charge as much as it wants, but those tried and true award amounts are still very common.
Nov. 15 evening update: These award searches were largely run in the mid- to late-afternoon on Nov. 15. However, as first reported by Running With Miles and confirmed with my own searches, many routes are now pricing a few thousand miles higher than they were a few hours ago. Most interestingly is that some partner awards — specifically those on Lufthansa, at a minimum — are also now pricing at levels above the posted partner award chart. TPG has reached out to United for clarification on partner award pricing as that was not set to increase per our understanding.
Just as there were when the airline first moved toward dynamic award pricing several months ago, there are award flights that price as few as 5,000 miles each way. There’s even a part of the United site that will direct you to some of these lower-than-normal awards under the title of “Featured Awards”.
The free Excursionist Perk — valid for a free flight for those booking bigger award trips across zones — is also, thankfully, still available.
Now, as you move to the front of the plane, business/domestic first class awards are much harder to find at the traditional saver-award levels. They still exist, but you can go months (or longer) without spotting one on some routes, such as on United-operated business class flights to Europe, Hawaii, etc. However, that situation isn’t new, and certainly didn’t just begin today.
As was calculated by TPG’s Points Lab, having a United credit card still helps you save miles in this new pricing system. So, even in the current era of dynamic pricing, it’s still worth it to have a United credit card if you fly United. None of that changed today.
One positive change that did kick in was the elimination of the close-in booking fee. Want to go to Europe tonight? That’ll start at 30,000 miles and $5.60 in economy on lots of routes. Want to escape the cold to go to Hawaii tomorrow? That’ll start at 22,500 United miles and $5.60 in economy. There’s no longer a last-minute $75 booking surcharge.
Unlike with some other dynamically-priced programs, the United award price doesn’t necessarily jump just because the flight leaves soon.
Bottom line
There’s no question that today is a bit of a sad day for long-term fans of United’s MileagePlus, and even Continental OnePass before that. However, we didn’t wake up to a whole new program that looks different from yesterday, just because Nov. 15 arrived. MileagePlus has been inching toward today for months.
If you want to keep up with other upcoming United MileagePlus changes, check out these articles:
- United is taking the miles out of MileagePlus
- United making big changes to earning elite status in MileagePlus
- Last minute strategies for earning United elite status
- How to earn United elite status faster by flying partners in 2020
- United MileagePlus wrong for you? 3 Star Alliance partner programs to consider
Featured image courtesy of United Airlines
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.